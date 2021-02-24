 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Israel has made a secret deal with Syria to supply Russian-made COVID vaccine in exchange for prisoners. But don't tell anyone, because it's a secret   (nytimes.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Israel, Syria, Golan Heights, young Israeli woman, Israeli government, financing of an undisclosed number of coronavirus vaccines, Syrian shepherds, Sputnik V vaccines  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Israel is using the Moderna vaccine

/it's a trap.jpg
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they include a free copy of Kaspersky AV too?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with this. Vaccinating more people is a good thing, and everything I've seen so far (not limited to state media) indicates that the Russian vaccine works as well as the other viral-vector ones.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they're still going to prevent Palestinians from getting vaccinated...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*winks conspicuously*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I'm OK with this. Vaccinating more people is a good thing, and everything I've seen so far (not limited to state media) indicates that the Russian vaccine works as well as the other viral-vector ones.


I hope so. I'm still deeply suspicious of it but I hope it doesn't have any ill effects.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ivo Shandor: I'm OK with this. Vaccinating more people is a good thing, and everything I've seen so far (not limited to state media) indicates that the Russian vaccine works as well as the other viral-vector ones.

I hope so. I'm still deeply suspicious of it but I hope it doesn't have any ill effects.


There's a good study in the lancet. Seems pretty good so far. Also, each of the two shots works against a different area of the virus. (Built in broader coverage)
 
SteelBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I'm OK with this. Vaccinating more people is a good thing, and everything I've seen so far (not limited to state media) indicates that the Russian vaccine works as well as the other viral-vector ones.


I'd be interested in seeing a bit more data on the Russian vaccine.  I ran across this article earlier today that talked about vaccines in general, with your comment you might be interested in it. I share it here for fark consumption.. nom.. nom..

https://www.vox.com/22285256/covid-19​-​vaccine-predictions
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not supplying the vaccine they're "financing" it. In other words they are paying a ransom to Russia.

/Airstrikes to follow.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I'm OK with this. Vaccinating more people is a good thing, and everything I've seen so far (not limited to state media) indicates that the Russian vaccine works as well as the other viral-vector ones.


came for this.
My only caveat is that the aid agencies in Syria should be the recipients and distributors, not the government. The vaccine should not be allowed to become a political tool.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peace in our time?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Peace in our time?


Peace is real.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: Ivo Shandor:  The vaccine should not be allowed to become a political tool.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Israel is paying Syria's allies to provide them with their vaccine. Oof.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vodka ones loaded with lead and polonium?
 
Two16
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: /Airstrikes to follow.


So... a day ending in "y".
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I'm OK with this. Vaccinating more people is a good thing, and everything I've seen so far (not limited to state media) indicates that the Russian vaccine works as well as the other viral-vector ones.


Youre ok with vaccines being used as political leverage?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This raises lots of questions about whose vaccine, number of prisoners,

I'm sure the ratio is not like "Red Rover, Red Rover, Send One Person Over" more the ratio is 1:100.  That would free up 100 from Israeli prisons, leaving a fewer in an institution which always strains in a pandemic.

Russia is pushing its own Sputnik vaccine in Israel.  It's unclear what vaccine brand the Syrians (with Russia's help) wants -- maybe not Sputnik.  Who is paying for this.   Does Russia include 5G chips in their vaccines.

How does this prevent more Israelis being kidnapped for vaccine?

Would Israel become the Middle East vaccine producer if the Israeli products were in demand?  Is there a tech-medical path to diplomacy?
 
Uranus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lifeslammer:Youre ok with vaccines being used as political leverage?

you're ok with Syrians not being vaccinated?

Prisoner exchange, and similar diplomatic extortion, have been going on for a long time. Leverage is fine, between countries - all of them do it, yours included.


genner:

Obviously I should have been more specific, but the term that comes to mind - weaponised - I dislike because of its consistent over and misuse. So more to the point, look at the control of food aid in Africa in the periods this was funneled via the governments. People still starved, only the government chose, quite deliberately, who starved.

Same point on vaccines in Syria.
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IlGreven: And they're still going to prevent Palestinians from getting vaccinated...


They haven't been preventing Palestinians from getting vaccinated, when the Palestinian leadership officially requested vaccines for medical personnel they were delivered. The Palestinians didn't acknowledge the source of the vaccines of course. Also for thousands Palestinian workers who enter Israel as per an agreement with the Palestinians.
The Palestinians rejected aid from Israel, officially anyway, and claimed they secured the vaccine themselves. People are clueless about the politics and mentality involved. How Israel is supposed to provide the vaccines to the Palestinians?  If Israel enters the West Bank or Gaza to do so since I doubt they have the means to mass vaccinate it would be a shiatshow, the Arab media would have a field day about "the Jews sweeping in to save the Arabs". Palestinian "honor" will be  ruined, etc.

In this case Israel isn't supplying vaccines to Syria directly, that would damage Syrian honor, you see. Instead there's something else going on, probably Russian/Syrian bribe related and probably Israeli elections related.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
syria had guy israel wanted back
paying money to a "unfriendly" regime so they can use that money to maybe buy weapons etc not going to happen

getting your guy back by financing vaccination in "unfriendly" regime is a good move, especially since it's israel national security interest that syria gets covid under control, as we saw recently the thing mutates it be a shame to have a bordering country not be vaccinated have a mutation and spread it back to Israel.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: ...  If Israel enters the West Bank or Gaza to do so since I doubt they have the means to mass vaccinate it would be a shiatshow, the Arab media would have a field day about "the Jews sweeping in to save the Arabs"...


Wow, ethnic superiority much dude?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IlGreven: And they're still going to prevent Palestinians from getting vaccinated...


Iran will supply them in exchange for photoshopped missles.
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: ow, ethnic superiority much dude?


As I was saying, people are clueless about Middle-Eastern politics and mentality.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
OK. Mum's the word. This will go no further than Fark.com, maybe Twitch.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Sexy Jesus: ow, ethnic superiority much dude?

As I was saying, people are clueless about Middle-Eastern politics and mentality.


You might want to zip up. Your bias is showing.
 
Magnus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TappingTheVein: Sexy Jesus: ow, ethnic superiority much dude?

As I was saying, people are clueless about Middle-Eastern politics and mentality.


Fixed that for you.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Palestinians will probably be vaccinated before Arabs in Arab countries. Lucky them.
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: You might want to zip up. Your bias is showing.


As I was saying, people are clueless about Middle-Eastern politics and mentality.
The same reason Arab/Islamic countries always reject aid offers from Israel during an earthquake/flood/natural disaster despite Israel having arguably one of the best medical/rescue teams in the region. You might want to check out why that is.
 
billstewart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Did they include a free copy of Kaspersky AV too?


I tried a few demo copy of Kaspersky once.  Took at least five years after I got rid of it before I stopped getting random error messages from Windows about the links it had stuck into NTFS resource branches. $KAVICH$ or something like that.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And yet...
https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org​/​what-we-do/news-stories/story/palestin​ians-left-out-israels-covid-19-vaccina​tion-success-story
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.