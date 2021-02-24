 Skip to content
(Twitter)   TX's deregulated electricity service resulted in bills that were $28 billion lower. .. correction .. $28 billion higher   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... Freedumbs...
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they got too Griddy
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I turn on ALL THE ELECTRIC THINGS in my house, just to feel the freedom orgasm electrons flow...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can accept that the states are our laboratories.

But why do we insist on perpetuating the legacies of their failed experiments?

Looking at you, Kansas and Texas.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine my utter shock and surprise.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deregulation always comes with a giant ass farking.  They didn't tell you that part?  Must just be an oversight.

/wait until they find out about the tax cuts
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I can accept that the states are our laboratories.

But why do we insist on perpetuating the legacies of their failed experiments?

Looking at you, Kansas and Texas.


Because for conservatives they're not failures, they're perfect.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the difference I see as a Texan:

Deregulated electricity provider:  If you're in a term contract, you're fine.  If you're paying wholesale, bite the pillow.
Regulated natural gas provider:  We are not passing along these increases to the customer.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. Mainers are learning the hard way that once your term for low cost electricity is up, the new providers don't even come close to the standard rate. The only way to get back to your rate is to call them and threaten to cancel. And some of the contracts are only for 6 months then go to the variable rate that screwed Texas. You only get one letter telling you what is about to happen. Luckily I read my mail that day.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck 'em. Make them pay every penny.

I'm not sure how else they'll learn.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they will happily pay 28 billion more just to stay stupid.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark just couldn't link to the actual story itself, could it? Farking broken.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And provided real value to the shareholders.

My daddy said to me:  "The saddest thing you'll ever see is a shareholder driving last year's Bentley when all the other shareholders are driving around in the new one.  Before you invent unlimited clean energy or a cure for cancer, think of the shareholders.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they have unleashed the power of the free market!*

* to funnel wealth to the top
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they say everythng is bigger in Texas. This obviously includes the bills and the farkups.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but it made a few guys that much richer while giving everyone worse service. It's the American Dream.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rename them the Uterus Electric Company or something and the TX GOP will regulate the shiat out of them.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Fark just couldn't link to the actual story itself, could it? Farking broken.


WSJ links often aren't accepted in submissions.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God hates Texas.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rational economic theory as proposed by guys like Friedman, supposes that all actors in an economy are rational.  This rests on the assumption that everyone in the market is making rational decisions based on perfect information.  In this particular marketplace, electricity, not all the actors have the same information.  The sellers have more information (knowledge) than the buyers.

Deregulation allows the sellers to use this advantage to induce the buyers into less than optimal contracts.  In a regulated state, the state regulator negotiates the price with the seller.  State regulators know significantly more about the marketplace for electricity than does a standard consumer.

This is why the deregulated state is worse for the consumer than the regulated state.  The legislators and the sellers both know this.  This maximization of profit for electricity sellers at the expense of the state's citizens is by design.  The only person who doesn't know this is the consumer.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how these "term" programs could be of any benefit to anyone ever at all.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they'll obviously just vote out the people that got them in to this mess.

LOL
 
Geotpf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

riffraff: Yup. Mainers are learning the hard way that once your term for low cost electricity is up, the new providers don't even come close to the standard rate. The only way to get back to your rate is to call them and threaten to cancel. And some of the contracts are only for 6 months then go to the variable rate that screwed Texas. You only get one letter telling you what is about to happen. Luckily I read my mail that day.


Griddy's whole sale pitch was about the variable rate.  Their customers pay exactly the wholesale rate that Griddy pays, plus $9.99 a month.  Under normal circumstances, this was a good deal below what everybody else was charging.  Under abnormal circumstances, this resulted in a $17,000 monthly electric bill.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I can accept that the states are our laboratories.

But why do we insist on perpetuating the legacies of their failed experiments?

Looking at you, Kansas and Texas.


Failed? There are businessmen many times richer in just one-week's time. System worked as designed.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Libertarianism at its finest.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I spent 30 years working at a small boutique DC firm that represented public power and alternative energy concerns.  Our two largest client bases were New York and California.  We annually had lawsuits against PG&E, Niagara Mohawk and NYSEG.  They would propose HUGE increases, our consultants would look through the FERC filing, we would file a lawsuit or three and the big power companies lost EVERY FRIGGIN' time.  If we had charged by the usual law firm deal of 1/3 of the client savings we would have all been billionaires.  As it was our legal rates were 1/2 to 1/3 of the going hourly rates.

The partners were pretty amazing.  I started out in 1979 as a wordprocesser and ended up as a Novell Network administrator.  During the early 1980's when things were tough for our clients there was one year where the partners didn't get paid for the last 6 months of the year, but the support staff still got the annual Christmas bonus which was generally 10% of your salary.

We also had a pretty substantial business of suing the DOI on behalf of Native tribes and won millions of dollars in settlements.

It was a very satisfying 30 years.

Oh, and to the point, we did some legal work for Brownsville, Floydada and Tulia, Texas and a good bit for Lubbock.

When one of our largest clients, Western Fuels (a huge coal purchasing company) put out a video "The Greening of the Earth" (about how CO2 was good for the environment) the President of the law firm fired the client.

When I became the network guy I got to spend a good bit of time doing internet research looking for things of interest to our clients - I even could use Fark as a source and found several interesting articles that were very appreciated by the bosses.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: riffraff: Yup. Mainers are learning the hard way that once your term for low cost electricity is up, the new providers don't even come close to the standard rate. The only way to get back to your rate is to call them and threaten to cancel. And some of the contracts are only for 6 months then go to the variable rate that screwed Texas. You only get one letter telling you what is about to happen. Luckily I read my mail that day.

Griddy's whole sale pitch was about the variable rate.  Their customers pay exactly the wholesale rate that Griddy pays, plus $9.99 a month.  Under normal circumstances, this was a good deal below what everybody else was charging.  Under abnormal circumstances, this resulted in a $17,000 monthly electric bill.


The way I am reading this article though is that it did not provide a good deal in normal circumstances either; at least for the customers. I am sure the bosses cleaned up
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: And they will happily pay 28 billion more just to stay stupid.


Yep, that's pretty much what Rick Perry said last week.  He even said that Texans would be happy to sit in the dark and freeze, just for the glory of remaining independent Texans.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That was the point, to deregulated the energy market to make it more effective at fleecing the customers beholden to it.  In that, it was a smashing success.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I can accept that the states are our laboratories.

But why do we insist on perpetuating the legacies of their failed experiments?

Looking at you, Kansas and Texas.


It's not a failure if you're a shareholder or executive at one of these firms.  Which is entirely the point.

The system - like many, many others of many different sorts at all levels throughout the country - is not designed to be resilient.  It is not designed to not fail.  It is not designed to make any difference or positive contribution to anyone's lives.  It is not designed to provide jobs.

It is designed to profit its owners, and to deny any customers or employees any choice or say whatsoever.  It is designed to profit them when it succeeds, and it is designed to still profit them when it fails.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Goddamn those pinko commies writing anti-capitalist libel in *checks notes* the Wall Street Journal.
 
Yawp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What we are looking at are monopolies. Monopoly is a term the 'deregulated' companies don't use and for some reason the even the people opposed to the companies don't use. In the early 20th century the state and national government battled to break monopolies. Now in Texas we are seeing the results of the government creating monopolies (not a unique feature restricted to just Texas).
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Rename them the Uterus Electric Company or something and the TX GOP will regulate the shiat out of them.


That's gotta be a band name out there somewhere.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thorpe: BigNumber12: Fark just couldn't link to the actual story itself, could it? Farking broken.

WSJ links often aren't accepted in submissions.


Sounds like another problem with Fark.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maryland "deregulated" their power grid back in the 1990's. There was a minor hike in rates, and a major boost in renewables.

But then MD is one of those states you never hear about because they're mostly sane and not prone to saying "Hold my beer! YEE HAW!"
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There would be ten times as many people biatching about the pay wall if they linked directly to the article.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm all for deregulating things that aren't essential to life. Don't want to be crammed into a 12" wide airplane seat? I don't know what to tell you man, pay for business class next time.

It's not really a free market if my kids die without the thing you're selling.
 
mungo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

riffraff: Yup. Mainers are learning the hard way that once your term for low cost electricity is up, the new providers don't even come close to the standard rate. The only way to get back to your rate is to call them and threaten to cancel. And some of the contracts are only for 6 months then go to the variable rate that screwed Texas. You only get one letter telling you what is about to happen. Luckily I read my mail that day.


But you can have the government enforce capitalism by making them ensure their consumers are informed (a prerequisite of working capitalism is an informed demand side). Then you can have websites like https://www.gocompare.com/gas-and-ele​c​tricity/, and firms are forced to actually compete...

At least, that's what happens in a properly regulated 'socialist' market like the UK...
 
rewind2846
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Deregulation is like a large dog with very sharp teeth in a fenced yard with the gate left open.
Might stay inside for years, perfectly safe. One day it mauls the neighbor's two year old, and you find one of the kid's hands in the dog's house.

Regulations are the fences and gates that keep the uncivilized contained and away from the uncivilized, paid for in blood, pain and death.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
so . . . get MORE money by NOT delivering your goods? America - what a country!
 
mungo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Rational economic theory as proposed by guys like Friedman, supposes that all actors in an economy are rational.  This rests on the assumption that everyone in the market is making rational decisions based on perfect information.  In this particular marketplace, electricity, not all the actors have the same information.  The sellers have more information (knowledge) than the buyers.

Deregulation allows the sellers to use this advantage to induce the buyers into less than optimal contracts.  In a regulated state, the state regulator negotiates the price with the seller.  State regulators know significantly more about the marketplace for electricity than does a standard consumer.

This is why the deregulated state is worse for the consumer than the regulated state.  The legislators and the sellers both know this.  This maximization of profit for electricity sellers at the expense of the state's citizens is by design.  The only person who doesn't know this is the consumer.


Could not agree more.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter; some white guys at the top got a bunch of money, so this whole thing worked as planned.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

riffraff: Yup. Mainers are learning the hard way that once your term for low cost electricity is up, the new providers don't even come close to the standard rate. The only way to get back to your rate is to call them and threaten to cancel. And some of the contracts are only for 6 months then go to the variable rate that screwed Texas. You only get one letter telling you what is about to happen. Luckily I read my mail that day.


I keep the expiration date on my calendar. Missing the renewal will cost you. Same for vehicle registration
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I spent 30 years working at a small boutique DC firm that represented public power and alternative energy concerns.  Our two largest client bases were New York and California.  We annually had lawsuits against PG&E, Niagara Mohawk and NYSEG.  They would propose HUGE increases, our consultants would look through the FERC filing, we would file a lawsuit or three and the big power companies lost EVERY FRIGGIN' time.  If we had charged by the usual law firm deal of 1/3 of the client savings we would have all been billionaires.  As it was our legal rates were 1/2 to 1/3 of the going hourly rates.

The partners were pretty amazing.  I started out in 1979 as a wordprocesser and ended up as a Novell Network administrator.  During the early 1980's when things were tough for our clients there was one year where the partners didn't get paid for the last 6 months of the year, but the support staff still got the annual Christmas bonus which was generally 10% of your salary.

We also had a pretty substantial business of suing the DOI on behalf of Native tribes and won millions of dollars in settlements.

It was a very satisfying 30 years.

Oh, and to the point, we did some legal work for Brownsville, Floydada and Tulia, Texas and a good bit for Lubbock.

When one of our largest clients, Western Fuels (a huge coal purchasing company) put out a video "The Greening of the Earth" (about how CO2 was good for the environment) the President of the law firm fired the client.

When I became the network guy I got to spend a good bit of time doing internet research looking for things of interest to our clients - I even could use Fark as a source and found several interesting articles that were very appreciated by the bosses.


It is refreshing to hear about people trying to make a difference.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Even MN is getting the shaft...

https://www.startribune.com/minnesota​n​s-heating-bills-could-be-400-higher-be​cause-of-southern-storm/600026627/
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nobody instantly pays their bill after receiving it.

Nobody is going to be able to pay the extremely high bill in one payment. Even if you could afford it, it's not always the best financial decision.

So aren't we just looking at huge numbers at the moment? Nobody's actually gotten any richer yet and I'm not certain they'll see the numbers proposed, ever.

I imagine these customers can unite and the 'utility' will have to budge somewhat. They can't just point at the contracts and hold out their hands, making the money motion with their fingers along with wide smiles.
 
