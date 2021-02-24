 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC) Weeners BBC asks if size still matters after shrinkage   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Weeners, British Army, small town, United Kingdom, Brig Clark talks, Mr Watling, smaller teams, British army, Army  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, "BBC" isn't a PC term to use any more.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, always gotta be on guard against shinkage.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not size that matters. It's the fit.

Women should know that already with all the crazy sizes they get in shoes, clothing and men.

I am totally appalled I have to mansplain this all the time.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...and like always...it is not about size, it is about how you use it.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm suddenly reminded of a time when I'd ask webcam models if they liked average sized white cock . . . good times, good times.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We are talking about the British army, aren't we?
 
aremmes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey, they've relied on six different guys operating under the same name to fight their battles for decades. Not like it's something they're not used to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, maybe they'll shrink down to where they can parachute right in to the enemy's body and just start cutting nerve bundles with their k-bars.  Or give them those chainsaw guns from Gears of War.  Some enemy guy starts getting twitchy and his feet fall asleep and next thing you know, some tiny bloke snaps the main line between the brain and the pump.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought James Cameron had squeezed all the sexual connotation out of the phrase but farkers are putting it back. Carry on!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mea , the British Navy needed tactical assistance from the Americans just to get to the Falklands and that was thirty five years ago. I can't imagine they've gotten any more capable.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes. Yes it does.

/Quantity has a quality all its own.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Naw, it's 2021.

They'll rely on Unmanned Systems.

editorial.designtaxi.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Hey, they've relied on six different guys operating under the same name to fight their battles for decades. Not like it's something they're not used to.

[Fark user image image 590x350]


And every last one of them have shiatty trigger discipline.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shrinkage?   Never heard of it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In other words, most of the UK military budget is going to buying F-35's.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Hey, they've relied on six different guys operating under the same name to fight their battles for decades. Not like it's something they're not used to.

[Fark user image image 590x350]


Wait, where is Barry Nelson?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.