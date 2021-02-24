 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   White supremacist groups casually sharing bomb making plans on Telegram. Bonus: some that were banned just came back under the same name with a 2 at the end   (motherjones.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Political theories, White supremacy, Racism, Supremacism, Ku Klux Klan, white supremacist, activist Gwen Snyder, neo-Nazi channels  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was this guy there?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My account has been locked out?  Hmph, guess I'll create another account and continue racking up these federal felonies..."
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their password was probably freedom2 as well, so they wouldn't forget.

/hunter2
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're building a new Anarchist's Cookbook over Telegram?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad. I wax nostalgic for the days of yore in the 50s and 60s when leftists were the bomb specialists.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every account sign-up should include the following warning:  "What you write or say can and will be used against you in a Court of Law."

I'll bet the extremists vanish like a fart in a Hurricane.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...you can get the Anarchist's Cookbook from Amazon for $30. It's not like getting information is exactly hard. Of course, doing THAT would probably get you on a watch list. Which no one should do. Get the Anarchist's Cookbook from Amazon, that is.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An alt account? Why, I've never heard of such a thing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: So they're building a new Anarchist's Cookbook over Telegram?


Why bother? Learn from the professionals.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/TM 31-210 is in the public domain so you can download free PDFs if you don't want to buy a physical copy
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bombs aren't even hard to make. Who needs plans?

My friends and I built hundreds of pipe bombs as teens. They all went off and we didn't even lose any fingers. We were smarter than the average white supremacist though.

/blew up a lot of old appliances and made a lot of geysers in cow ponds
//no domestic terrorism, just boredom
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarwiOdrade2: Oh hai guize!

WTF
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need plans?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean...you can get the Anarchist's Cookbook from Amazon for $30. It's not like getting information is exactly hard. Of course, doing THAT would probably get you on a watch list. Which no one should do. Get the Anarchist's Cookbook from Amazon, that is.


Use giftcard, send to one of those 7-Eleven pick-up points.  Disposable e-mail account.  Seven proxies.  Uhm....
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a pinch you just need a pen and some tinfoil and either an apple or a plastic bottle...Oh, you said BOMB making?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Every account sign-up should include the following warning:  "What you write or say can and will be used against you in a Court of Law."

I'll bet the extremists vanish like a fart in a Hurricane.


Read the Ts & Cs? You must be new here.
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Were the bomb plans included in this handy book?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Sad. I wax nostalgic for the days of yore in the 50s and 60s when leftists were the bomb specialists.


Yeah, ya didn't need a Weatherman to know which way the wind was blowing...
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: "The terrorgram channels particularly are extremely agile," Bevensee said, referring to the loose network of Telegram channels where pro-Nazi, anti-semitic memes using glitchwave and cyberpunk aesthetics are shared.

Damn, now I wanna read Snow Crash again...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JesseL: Bombs aren't even hard to make. Who needs plans?

My friends and I built hundreds of pipe bombs as teens. They all went off and we didn't even lose any fingers. We were smarter than the average white supremacist though.

/blew up a lot of old appliances and made a lot of geysers in cow ponds
//no domestic terrorism, just boredom


My dad used to love telling me the story of how he and a friend had been commissioned by the friend's father to stump-clear some of his farming property. At the time dad had an explosives permit and was freely able to buy dynamite from a local supplier (dolomite quarry country), and they had been instructed to only use ONE STICK per stump. This was back when dynamite was cheap and renting a tractor for "root raking" was a lot more expensive, plus I'm guessing far more difficult with 200 year old trees sunk deep into WNY clay.

Well, dad was an amazing mix of lazy and crazy so he and his friend were using twosticks of dynamite per stump, and naturally the detonation wires started getting shorter and shorter with every stump. Eventually "Doc Smith" came home and found the boys crouching @ 50 feet away from a stump they were about to light up and all kinds of angry hilarity ensued. Their blasting privileges were revoked and alternative land clearing methods were pursued.

Dad made his own fireworks (not very good ones) and despite being on a watch list or two for decades nothing bad ever happened and he never lost a digit or anything else, but some days I wonder if his hearing loss predates his life as a mechanic using loud-ass air tools and maybe goes back to the happy days of stump thumping.
 
freidog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Teve Torbes, Dob Bole, and Lamar Alexander #2 nod in approval.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

groppet: [Fark user image 425x520]


You'd think Bill  would notice when he's being replaced for being insufficiently racist.

Ivo Shandor: DeathByGeekSquad: So they're building a new Anarchist's Cookbook over Telegram?

Why bother? Learn from the professionals.
[Fark user image 333x499]
/TM 31-210 is in the public domain so you can download free PDFs if you don't want to buy a physical copy


But I'm pretty sure more people blew themselves up by following the Anarchist Cookbook.  The Army's book concentrated on effective designs that were at least somewhat safe to make.  Since it  wasn't *their* soldiers, they could be even more caviler about bomb-making casualties, but the Anarchist Cookbook is famous for really bad recipes.

rec.arts.explosives was where you used to find these things.  Along with posts that included all sorts of buzz words you'd find in a Clancy novel to confuse primitive NSA dating mining (yes, this was a thing in the early 1990s).
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How to make a bomb:

First, study this script:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Sad. I wax nostalgic for the days of yore in the 50s and 60s when leftists were the bomb specialists.


Yep, the far right has basically turned into a Middle Eastern deli...

///it's where vested interests buy their nuts.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: JesseL: Bombs aren't even hard to make. Who needs plans?

My friends and I built hundreds of pipe bombs as teens. They all went off and we didn't even lose any fingers. We were smarter than the average white supremacist though.

/blew up a lot of old appliances and made a lot of geysers in cow ponds
//no domestic terrorism, just boredom

My dad used to love telling me the story of how he and a friend had been commissioned by the friend's father to stump-clear some of his farming property. At the time dad had an explosives permit and was freely able to buy dynamite from a local supplier (dolomite quarry country), and they had been instructed to only use ONE STICK per stump. This was back when dynamite was cheap and renting a tractor for "root raking" was a lot more expensive, plus I'm guessing far more difficult with 200 year old trees sunk deep into WNY clay.

Well, dad was an amazing mix of lazy and crazy so he and his friend were using twosticks of dynamite per stump, and naturally the detonation wires started getting shorter and shorter with every stump. Eventually "Doc Smith" came home and found the boys crouching @ 50 feet away from a stump they were about to light up and all kinds of angry hilarity ensued. Their blasting privileges were revoked and alternative land clearing methods were pursued.

Dad made his own fireworks (not very good ones) and despite being on a watch list or two for decades nothing bad ever happened and he never lost a digit or anything else, but some days I wonder if his hearing loss predates his life as a mechanic using loud-ass air tools and maybe goes back to the happy days of stump thumping.


*ponders the origins of my tinnitus*
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Herb Utsmelz: Sad. I wax nostalgic for the days of yore in the 50s and 60s when leftists were the bomb specialists.

Yep, the far right has basically turned into a Middle Eastern deli...

///it's where vested interests buy their nuts.


Ok, now THAT'S funny 😆

/And also a little sad.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are we back to the "OMG! There's plans on the internet on how to build bombs!" scare again?  It's only been around for 25 years or so.

I can have the components that I'd need to build pretty effective bombs in an hour.  The only tool I'd need is a drill.  If you just want chemical weapons, you can get those ingredients in pretty much any big box store.  If you want a bigger boom, just truck jack a gas tanker truck and throw a metal bucket over the GPS antenna (or cut the wire).

You can take down low flying helicopters with a few purchases from Dollar Tree.

And just to be clear - I don't condone any illegal activity (seriously-don't do it) nor do I have any plans to use this knowledge.  But it's stupidly easy to do, and with a lone wolf bent on destruction, not much you can do about it.

That said, it has also been rumored that the CIA wrote the Anarchist's Cookbook because it's very lax on the safety instructions, and it really is better for people bent on destruction to have 'work accidents' as coined by Israel.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: groppet: [Fark user image 425x520]

You'd think Bill  would notice when he's being replaced for being insufficiently racist.

Ivo Shandor: DeathByGeekSquad: So they're building a new Anarchist's Cookbook over Telegram?

Why bother? Learn from the professionals.
[Fark user image 333x499]
/TM 31-210 is in the public domain so you can download free PDFs if you don't want to buy a physical copy

But I'm pretty sure more people blew themselves up by following the Anarchist Cookbook.  The Army's book concentrated on effective designs that were at least somewhat safe to make.  Since it  wasn't *their* soldiers, they could be even more caviler about bomb-making casualties, but the Anarchist Cookbook is famous for really bad recipes.

rec.arts.explosives was where you used to find these things.  Along with posts that included all sorts of buzz words you'd find in a Clancy novel to confuse primitive NSA dating mining (yes, this was a thing in the early 1990s).


I've said it before and I'll say it again: all you actually need is fuming nitric acid and *any* high-percentage alcohol, and fuming sulfuric acid to get the water out when you're done. The trick here is to know what alcohols NOT to use since some are a little more sensitive to heat, light, and shock than others, and how to mix these things in the right amounts at the right times with the right equipment at the right temperature to avoid the big kabloomski. 99% of the Covidiots out there looking to make more Freedumb Bomz(tm) will fail miserably at this task.

You would think they would do actual homework...
 
Saiga410
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JesseL: thespindrifter: JesseL: Bombs aren't even hard to make. Who needs plans?

My friends and I built hundreds of pipe bombs as teens. They all went off and we didn't even lose any fingers. We were smarter than the average white supremacist though.

/blew up a lot of old appliances and made a lot of geysers in cow ponds
//no domestic terrorism, just boredom

My dad used to love telling me the story of how he and a friend had been commissioned by the friend's father to stump-clear some of his farming property. At the time dad had an explosives permit and was freely able to buy dynamite from a local supplier (dolomite quarry country), and they had been instructed to only use ONE STICK per stump. This was back when dynamite was cheap and renting a tractor for "root raking" was a lot more expensive, plus I'm guessing far more difficult with 200 year old trees sunk deep into WNY clay.

Well, dad was an amazing mix of lazy and crazy so he and his friend were using twosticks of dynamite per stump, and naturally the detonation wires started getting shorter and shorter with every stump. Eventually "Doc Smith" came home and found the boys crouching @ 50 feet away from a stump they were about to light up and all kinds of angry hilarity ensued. Their blasting privileges were revoked and alternative land clearing methods were pursued.

Dad made his own fireworks (not very good ones) and despite being on a watch list or two for decades nothing bad ever happened and he never lost a digit or anything else, but some days I wonder if his hearing loss predates his life as a mechanic using loud-ass air tools and maybe goes back to the happy days of stump thumping.

*ponders the origins of my tinnitus*


WHAT?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Saiga410: JesseL: thespindrifter: JesseL: Bombs aren't even hard to make. Who needs plans?

My friends and I built hundreds of pipe bombs as teens. They all went off and we didn't even lose any fingers. We were smarter than the average white supremacist though.

/blew up a lot of old appliances and made a lot of geysers in cow ponds
//no domestic terrorism, just boredom

My dad used to love telling me the story of how he and a friend had been commissioned by the friend's father to stump-clear some of his farming property. At the time dad had an explosives permit and was freely able to buy dynamite from a local supplier (dolomite quarry country), and they had been instructed to only use ONE STICK per stump. This was back when dynamite was cheap and renting a tractor for "root raking" was a lot more expensive, plus I'm guessing far more difficult with 200 year old trees sunk deep into WNY clay.

Well, dad was an amazing mix of lazy and crazy so he and his friend were using twosticks of dynamite per stump, and naturally the detonation wires started getting shorter and shorter with every stump. Eventually "Doc Smith" came home and found the boys crouching @ 50 feet away from a stump they were about to light up and all kinds of angry hilarity ensued. Their blasting privileges were revoked and alternative land clearing methods were pursued.

Dad made his own fireworks (not very good ones) and despite being on a watch list or two for decades nothing bad ever happened and he never lost a digit or anything else, but some days I wonder if his hearing loss predates his life as a mechanic using loud-ass air tools and maybe goes back to the happy days of stump thumping.

*ponders the origins of my tinnitus*

WHAT?


[Rolls a pair of red & white billiard balls at you]
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So now it's known where they are and what they're up to.
Will make rounding them up easier when they break the law.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Are we back to the "OMG! There's plans on the internet on how to build bombs!" scare again? It's only been around for 25 years or so.


It's more of a "who's looking for plans to build bombs'' sort of issue.

Or have you not been paying attention?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Are we back to the "OMG! There's plans on the internet on how to build bombs!" scare again?  It's only been around for 25 years or so.

I can have the components that I'd need to build pretty effective bombs in an hour.  The only tool I'd need is a drill.  If you just want chemical weapons, you can get those ingredients in pretty much any big box store.  If you want a bigger boom, just truck jack a gas tanker truck and throw a metal bucket over the GPS antenna (or cut the wire).

You can take down low flying helicopters with a few purchases from Dollar Tree.

And just to be clear - I don't condone any illegal activity (seriously-don't do it) nor do I have any plans to use this knowledge.  But it's stupidly easy to do, and with a lone wolf bent on destruction, not much you can do about it.

That said, it has also been rumored that the CIA wrote the Anarchist's Cookbook because it's very lax on the safety instructions, and it really is better for people bent on destruction to have 'work accidents' as coined by Israel.


I don't know about that last part; I recall reading that the original authors threw in the part about making "concentrated bananadine" from banana peel scrapings as a means to sort out the idiots from the serious practitioners. It was the origin of the expression "smoking banana peels" as a metaphor for complete idiocy. Nowadays that just equates to "red hat"/"MAGA".
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TheGreatGazoo: Are we back to the "OMG! There's plans on the internet on how to build bombs!" scare again? It's only been around for 25 years or so.

It's more of a "who's looking for plans to build bombs'' sort of issue.

Or have you not been paying attention?


Groups like this?

Or these?

And it was around the same time that Janet Reno burned a bunch of kids to death in WACO.  Yes, David Koresh was an asshat, but they totally bungled that one.

It's pretty easy to intercept a nefarious group's plans when they are posted on public message boards.
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TheGreatGazoo: Are we back to the "OMG! There's plans on the internet on how to build bombs!" scare again? It's only been around for 25 years or so.

It's more of a "who's looking for plans to build bombs'' sort of issue.

Or have you not been paying attention?

Groups like this?

Or these?

And it was around the same time that Janet Reno burned a bunch of kids to death in WACO.  Yes, David Koresh was an asshat, but they totally bungled that one.

It's pretty easy to intercept a nefarious group's plans when they are posted on public message boards.


Please fark right off with your whattaboutism and CCCLLLLIIINNNTTTOOONNNSSS!!!!!! yeah. We get it. They were white christians, not the usual victims of the police. What's at issue is that we have a huge, violent terrorist insurgency operating in the open with the support of one of the major parties. Right now.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: yet_another_wumpus: groppet: [Fark user image 425x520]
[deleted]

I've said it before and I'll say it again: all you actually need is fuming nitric acid and *any* high-percentage alcohol, and fuming sulfuric acid to get the water out when you're done. The trick here is to know what alcohols


I've read Ignition, the story of the development of rocket fuels, so I stopped reading and backed away at the words "fuming nitric acid".

/Ignition! is highly recommended, moreso than than various recipes for suicide
//https://library.sciencemadness.org/​lib​rary/books/ignition.pdf
///pretty sure that's legal.  But IANAL.
 
