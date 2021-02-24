 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Germany concedes defeat to Britain. This is not a repeat from 1918/1945   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww, lookit the Daily Fail trying to chin-up and pip-pip-cheerio the Brexit-battered Brits. See? Those Germans you're always envious of with their luxury cars and amazing beers? They envy YOU now, lads and lasses. I'm sure that'll make you feel much better when you're staring at those empty supermarket shelves.

Aren't they just adorable?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or 1966
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wing German shiat rag praised by the Daily Heil. A Right wing British shiat rag
What a surprise.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of praise.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the German version of the Mail Online?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like the equivalent of not logging out of your alt
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: Or 1966


It never crossed the line.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany has had a third of the number of deaths with a similar population.

The Daily Fail is a foreign owned newspaper who is trying to distract people from the lethal mishandling of the virus. They want Johnson to stay in power so no one looks at the tax they have failed to pay.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good God, England - this is f**king pathetic.
Where is your dignity?
This is just f**king embarrassing.
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except, you know, they're using Astra Zeneca.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't mention the war


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A two-month 'hard lockdown' has brought Germany's infection rate down

Meanwhile in the US, no lockdown and same rate:
Fark user imageView Full Size

So I guess you locked yourself in for nothing. DOH!
 
Magnus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.


The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Shameless.

Jesus christ.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: Germany has had a third of the number of deaths with a similar population.

The Daily Fail is a foreign owned newspaper who is trying to distract people from the lethal mishandling of the virus. They want Johnson to stay in power so no one looks at the tax they have failed to pay.


Yep. The fun part? Germany isn't going to enjoy a 300-year recession on top of COVID-19. The UK failed miserably, both in handling Brexit and COVID-19, and this bizarre attempt at propaganda is the best that right-wingers in the UK can push.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And, if we're talking misinformation, remember - Fark decided that this bit of propaganda was worthy of the Main tab with a News tag.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 630x421]
A two-month 'hard lockdown' has brought Germany's infection rate down

Meanwhile in the US, no lockdown and same rate:
[Fark user image 850x475]
So I guess you locked yourself in for nothing. DOH!


Germany has a population 25% the size of the US and an infection rate 14% the size of the US. So congratulations on being able to recognize shapes and not numbers. Maybe next year when you're 4 you can advance to the next level!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Walker: [Fark user image 630x421]
A two-month 'hard lockdown' has brought Germany's infection rate down

Meanwhile in the US, no lockdown and same rate:
[Fark user image 850x475]
So I guess you locked yourself in for nothing. DOH!

Germany has a population 25% the size of the US and an infection rate 14% the size of the US. So congratulations on being able to recognize shapes and not numbers. Maybe next year when you're 4 you can advance to the next level!


And they'd still have better math skills than a lot of politicians or judges.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 630x421]
A two-month 'hard lockdown' has brought Germany's infection rate down

Meanwhile in the US, no lockdown and same rate:
[Fark user image image 850x475]
So I guess you locked yourself in for nothing. DOH!


Yeah. Great point.

You did a thing.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: And, if we're talking misinformation, remember - Fark decided that this bit of propaganda was worthy of the Main tab with a News tag.


Glad I'm not the only one raising an eyebrow at that.
 
Cormee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magnus: Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.

The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This should be "Satire"
 
H31N0US
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.

The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.

[Fark user image image 197x151]


It means the game isn't over and many Germans can still somehow die, and that COVID-19 is the Bill Belechek of contagions
 
algman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, the countries that designed and produced the first vaccines have high rates of vaccination?  This is shocking news- is Ric Romero reporting for Bild now?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 630x421]
A two-month 'hard lockdown' has brought Germany's infection rate down

Meanwhile in the US, no lockdown and same rate:
[Fark user image 850x475]
So I guess you locked yourself in for nothing. DOH!


This just in, people ignoring lockdowns have the same effect as no lockdown.  More at 11.
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.

The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.

[Fark user image image 197x151]

It means the game isn't over and many Germans can still somehow die, and that COVID-19 is the Bill Belechek of contagions


Yeah, I understood that. My confusion was directed at how someone could think it's OK to draw a parallel between the outcome of an American Football and the posible outcome of a worldwide pandemic.
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Right wing German shiat rag praised by the Daily Heil. A Right wing British shiat rag
What a surprise.


This.
 
Magnus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.

The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.

[Fark user image image 197x151]

It means the game isn't over and many Germans can still somehow die, and that COVID-19 is the Bill Belechek of contagions


Finally...the truth about Belichick is coming out.  Wake up SHEEPLE!
 
Magnus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cormee: H31N0US: Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.

The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.

[Fark user image image 197x151]

It means the game isn't over and many Germans can still somehow die, and that COVID-19 is the Bill Belechek of contagions

Yeah, I understood that. My confusion was directed at how someone could think it's OK to draw a parallel between the outcome of an American Football and the posible outcome of a worldwide pandemic.


How is it wrong?
 
Cormee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magnus: Cormee: H31N0US: Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.

The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.

[Fark user image image 197x151]

It means the game isn't over and many Germans can still somehow die, and that COVID-19 is the Bill Belechek of contagions

Yeah, I understood that. My confusion was directed at how someone could think it's OK to draw a parallel between the outcome of an American Football and the posible outcome of a worldwide pandemic.

How is it wrong?


You think the WHO are going to be using it for their data modelling, or whatever it is those eggheads do?
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If a head of state's political optimism mattered, we'd have licked COVID after Trump's Feb 26 2020 pronouncement, "when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done." Framing this as a Johnson vs Merkel attitude contest is absurd.

Trump was always optimistic on COVID, Biden is always pessimistic, but getting vaccines first came down to where the vaccines and their raw materials were manufactured. BioNTech, of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, is German, but the vaccine requires materials the US threatened to withhold under the Defense Production Act if Pfizer didn't postpone earlier orders from other countries (except Israel) until the US had our fill.

The UK was similarly lucky, having developed the crap-tier Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is barely effective against old variants, and not effective against E484K variants. ("Effective" in the vaccinological sense of reducing infection by 50% - it still strengthens immune response and reduces severity of illness).Its failings have led the US to postpone approval, probably until after we have enough good vaccines, and dissuaded us from trying to strong-arm its manufacturers.
 
Magnus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: H31N0US: Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.

The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.

[Fark user image image 197x151]

It means the game isn't over and many Germans can still somehow die, and that COVID-19 is the Bill Belechek of contagions

Yeah, I understood that. My confusion was directed at how someone could think it's OK to draw a parallel between the outcome of an American Football and the posible outcome of a worldwide pandemic.

How is it wrong?

You think the WHO are going to be using it for their data modelling, or whatever it is those eggheads do?


So, a metaphor is wrong because the WHO wouldn't use it for data modeling??

dogwithheadturnedsideways.gif (pronounced jif)
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Magnus: Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: H31N0US: Cormee: Magnus: Cormee: 5th highest death rate in the world.
Highest death rate in Europe.
Just passed milestone 120,000 deaths.

If that's victory I'm sure Germany is happy to be the loser.

The ATL Falcons got all of their points up front.  Patriots still won the game.

[Fark user image image 197x151]

It means the game isn't over and many Germans can still somehow die, and that COVID-19 is the Bill Belechek of contagions

Yeah, I understood that. My confusion was directed at how someone could think it's OK to draw a parallel between the outcome of an American Football and the posible outcome of a worldwide pandemic.

How is it wrong?

You think the WHO are going to be using it for their data modelling, or whatever it is those eggheads do?

So, a metaphor is wrong because the WHO wouldn't use it for data modeling??

dogwithheadturnedsideways.gif (pronounced jif)


That's only the start of its weak points.

Please, let it die. I don't have the energy to argue over something so stupid. If you think it's valid, GREAT!
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: FormlessOne: And, if we're talking misinformation, remember - Fark decided that this bit of propaganda was worthy of the Main tab with a News tag.

Glad I'm not the only one raising an eyebrow at that.


There is a definite disproportionate leaning towards going with Daily Stormtrooper articles, only exceed by recurrences of Nazi recruiting slogans from the Daily Excess.  If the Daily Mail is where all the xenophobic bigots hang out, the Express is the strategic white paper for extremism.  It must be about clicks.
 
FarkingChas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
T Baggins:
Trump was always optimistic on COVID, Biden is always pessimistic,


That's one way to twist what happened.

300,000 needlessly dead.

Optimistic  Sigh :(
 
