US Government to destroy TWA 800 for the second time
45
•       •       •

45 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was one of the earlier batshiat crazy conspiro theories that gained traction with the nutjobs.
 
Decados
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cousin of mine was a Boeing engineer, and was assigned to help with recovery and identification of pieces.  He said he still has nightmares about the recovery efforts and never ever wants to be involved with anything like that in his whole life.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying desperately to remember the guy that claimed that the Navy shot it down. Drawing a total blank, off to look it up...
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That was one of the earlier batshiat crazy conspiro theories that gained traction with the nutjobs.


Yeah, I remember getting into it on newsgroups.
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad's first cousin was married to one of the vice presidents of the Cairo National Bank.   This guys mother, sister, niece and nephew 'miraculously' didn't board TWA 800 minutes before takeoff, but they were able make an $8,000,000 insurance claim of jewels that were supposedly in their luggage and lost.

He also disappeared for a bit after 9/11 and when he resurfaced the US government had confiscated his passport and told him not to go anywhere.

He is currently locked up in federal prison, so we've been told.

Just saying.....
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Trying desperately to remember the guy that claimed that the Navy shot it down. Drawing a total blank, off to look it up...


Nelson DeMille
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC one of the things to come out of that investigation was that nitrogen is now used instead of air in the fuel tanks of large aircraft to fill the volume not occupied by liquid fuel.

Air Force One was also completely re-wired, at an expense to taxpayers that I don't even want to think about.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In an agreement between the NTSB and family members of the crash victims, the NTSB promised the wreckage would never become an exhibit or public display. Students or visitors to the training center are strictly forbidden from taking photographs with the plane..."

*reads article, looks at photos of wreckage*

Uh oh.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kaufmania: My dad's first cousin was married to one of the vice presidents of the Cairo National Bank.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GameSprocket: edmo: That was one of the earlier batshiat crazy conspiro theories that gained traction with the nutjobs.

Yeah, I remember getting into it on newsgroups.


I remember when it crashed in 1996 a big conspiracy was that it had something to do with time travel. It was all over Twitter at the time.
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: Kaufmania: My dad's first cousin was married to one of the vice presidents of the Cairo National Bank.

[memegenerator.net image 850x431]


Very serious.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: GameSprocket: edmo: That was one of the earlier batshiat crazy conspiro theories that gained traction with the nutjobs.

Yeah, I remember getting into it on newsgroups.

I remember when it crashed in 1996 a big conspiracy was that it had something to do with time travel. It was all over Twitter at the time.


Time travel indeed.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: GameSprocket: edmo: That was one of the earlier batshiat crazy conspiro theories that gained traction with the nutjobs.

Yeah, I remember getting into it on newsgroups.

I remember when it crashed in 1996 a big conspiracy was that it had something to do with time travel. It was all over Twitter at the time.


And it's in the news now too.

Checkmate.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every July for the last 35+ years, guitar players from around the world to Nashville for a Chet Atkins festival. One of the best players ever, Marcel Dadi was heading home from the fest back to Paris in '96 and was lost on TWA 800z

Marcel Dadi, CAAS 1995, playing Chet Atkins "My Town".
Youtube FhdXHCKaGH4
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: "In an agreement between the NTSB and family members of the crash victims, the NTSB promised the wreckage would never become an exhibit or public display. Students or visitors to the training center are strictly forbidden from taking photographs with the plane..."

*reads article, looks at photos of wreckage*

Uh oh.


I think what they were referring to was that they aren't allowed to take souvenir photos, not that photos for training / archival purposes were not permitted.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Trying desperately to remember the guy that claimed that the Navy shot it down. Drawing a total blank, off to look it up...


Pierre Salinger was one. Another guy on Fox News, a retired military guy stated, "It was a Navy Missile and everyone knows it". The guys name was Bevaqua...something like that.
 
Ralph Phillips
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Trying desperately to remember the guy that claimed that the Navy shot it down. Drawing a total blank, off to look it up...


Pierre Salinger I believe you're thinking of
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Pierre Salinger


Ralph Phillips: Pierre Salinger I believe you're thinking of


That's the one!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kaufmania: My dad's first cousin was married to one of the vice presidents of the Cairo National Bank.   This guys mother, sister, niece and nephew 'miraculously' didn't board TWA 800 minutes before takeoff, but they were able make an $8,000,000 insurance claim of jewels that were supposedly in their luggage and lost.

He also disappeared for a bit after 9/11 and when he resurfaced the US government had confiscated his passport and told him not to go anywhere.

He is currently locked up in federal prison, so we've been told.

Just saying.....


A dodgy banker you say? That's something you don't hear about too often.
 
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Trying desperately to remember the guy that claimed that the Navy shot it down. Drawing a total blank, off to look it up...


Richard Russell was the pilot who wrote the document claiming a missile strike based on radar evidence, but Pierre Salinger was the one who publicized the document to the mainstream news.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the smoke monster and polar bear?
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vikingfan: Richard Russell was the pilot who wrote the document claiming a missile strike based on radar evidence, but Pierre Salinger was the one who publicized the document to the mainstream news.


I was still on active duty back then. I remembered thinking that Pierre Salinger must have never set foot on a Navy ship.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The explosion was witnessed by people on the ground, and some of those were reporting that something had flown up and hit the plane.

It was later determined that the plane brok in two ahead of the wing box, and the cockpit section fell away while the now tail-heavy remainder of the aircraft climbed sharply while trailing fire, and people on the ground had confused this with a missile.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During Democratic administrations, the conspiracytheorysphere always lights up with the notion that the government is evil and full of plots out to get ordinary citizens.  I wonder why that seems to come about.  Well, no, I don't actually.

But who would have ever thought that a jet fuel/air mix enclosed under pressure and exposed to an electrical spark would go boom?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: vikingfan: Richard Russell was the pilot who wrote the document claiming a missile strike based on radar evidence, but Pierre Salinger was the one who publicized the document to the mainstream news.

I was still on active duty back then. I remembered thinking that Pierre Salinger must have never set foot on a Navy ship.


I was in the reserve at that point, but I did laugh at the idea that a navy ship fired a missile at a civilian airliner and nobody mentioned it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kaufmania: My dad's first cousin was married to one of the vice presidents of the Cairo National Bank.   This guys mother, sister, niece and nephew 'miraculously' didn't board TWA 800 minutes before takeoff, but they were able make an $8,000,000 insurance claim of jewels that were supposedly in their luggage and lost.

He also disappeared for a bit after 9/11 and when he resurfaced the US government had confiscated his passport and told him not to go anywhere.

He is currently locked up in federal prison, so we've been told.

Just saying.....


There is zero chance that an airline or its insurer paid out $8 million on a lost baggage claim.  None.  Maybe the cousin had a property loss policy but there is very little chance that would pay out either.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Magnus: "In an agreement between the NTSB and family members of the crash victims, the NTSB promised the wreckage would never become an exhibit or public display. Students or visitors to the training center are strictly forbidden from taking photographs with the plane..."

*reads article, looks at photos of wreckage*

Uh oh.


Both you and the people who smarted your post missed a detail there.  I'm betting the photos in the story were supplied by the NTSB and not any "students or visitors".
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: That was one of the earlier batshiat crazy conspiro theories that gained traction with the nutjobs.


Had a buddy whose dad worked for the government in some regard. Swore up and down they were supposed to be on that plane but were told not to.

It's funny because at no point ever do I remember his dad working for the government, nor them having the money for a flight to europe.
 
Magnus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Magnus: "In an agreement between the NTSB and family members of the crash victims, the NTSB promised the wreckage would never become an exhibit or public display. Students or visitors to the training center are strictly forbidden from taking photographs with the plane..."

*reads article, looks at photos of wreckage*

Uh oh.

Both you and the people who smarted your post missed a detail there.  I'm betting the photos in the story were supplied by the NTSB and not any "students or visitors".


I'll take that bet.  One year of Total Fark on you.


"Jon Levy/AFP via Getty Images, FILE"
"Mark Wilson/Getty Images, FILE"

Life is lived in the details, details are in the photo captions.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We did get the Final Destination movie franchise out of it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure glad that was a leased building because the feds don't have any warehouses or land they could build a warehouse on once they decided to keep it for 30 years.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
TWA

Terrorists
Will
Attack

I'll see myself out.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Old_Chief_Scott: vikingfan: Richard Russell was the pilot who wrote the document claiming a missile strike based on radar evidence, but Pierre Salinger was the one who publicized the document to the mainstream news.

I was still on active duty back then. I remembered thinking that Pierre Salinger must have never set foot on a Navy ship.

I was in the reserve at that point, but I did laugh at the idea that a navy ship fired a missile at a civilian airliner and nobody mentioned it.


Well, we did it to an Iranian civilian aircraft, not to far fetched.
I know we didn't do it to THIS one... not sayin', just sayin'.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hammettman: During Democratic administrations, the conspiracytheorysphere always lights up with the notion that the government is evil and full of plots out to get ordinary citizens.  I wonder why that seems to come about.  Well, no, I don't actually.

But who would have ever thought that a jet fuel/air mix enclosed under pressure and exposed to an electrical spark would go boom?


Only during Democrat administrations? Really?

Did I somehow end up in an alternate reality where George Bush Jr was never president?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Magnus: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Magnus: "In an agreement between the NTSB and family members of the crash victims, the NTSB promised the wreckage would never become an exhibit or public display. Students or visitors to the training center are strictly forbidden from taking photographs with the plane..."

*reads article, looks at photos of wreckage*

Uh oh.

Both you and the people who smarted your post missed a detail there.  I'm betting the photos in the story were supplied by the NTSB and not any "students or visitors".

I'll take that bet.  One year of Total Fark on you.


"Jon Levy/AFP via Getty Images, FILE"
"Mark Wilson/Getty Images, FILE"

Life is lived in the details, details are in the photo captions.


Those are file images but nothing regarding their history, who took them, etc.  You're just wanting to make noise for the hell of it.  I'll break it down for you -- official media sponsored tours aren't considered visitors because clearance is granted and strict protocol is followed.  Students and (especially visitors) have more latitude with the possibility of photographing sensitive pieces of the wreckage (meaning people can be sneaky).
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kaufmania: My dad's first cousin was married to one of the vice presidents of the Cairo National Bank.


This isn't a bank in Cairo, Illinois by any chance?
 
Thallone1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not to sound like a conspiracy nut, but why would "The investigation also led to a memorandum of understanding between the FBI and the NTSB regarding investigations of accidents resulting from intentional acts as well as evidence collection and preservation." have come out of an ACCIDENT?
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: GameSprocket: Old_Chief_Scott: vikingfan: Richard Russell was the pilot who wrote the document claiming a missile strike based on radar evidence, but Pierre Salinger was the one who publicized the document to the mainstream news.

I was still on active duty back then. I remembered thinking that Pierre Salinger must have never set foot on a Navy ship.

I was in the reserve at that point, but I did laugh at the idea that a navy ship fired a missile at a civilian airliner and nobody mentioned it.

Well, we did it to an Iranian civilian aircraft, not to far fetched.
I know we didn't do it to THIS one... not sayin', just sayin'.


The missile isn't the unbelievable part. The crazy part is that nobody talked. There would be a LOT of people involved.
 
Magnus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Magnus: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Magnus: "In an agreement between the NTSB and family members of the crash victims, the NTSB promised the wreckage would never become an exhibit or public display. Students or visitors to the training center are strictly forbidden from taking photographs with the plane..."

*reads article, looks at photos of wreckage*

Uh oh.

Both you and the people who smarted your post missed a detail there.  I'm betting the photos in the story were supplied by the NTSB and not any "students or visitors".

I'll take that bet.  One year of Total Fark on you.


"Jon Levy/AFP via Getty Images, FILE"
"Mark Wilson/Getty Images, FILE"

Life is lived in the details, details are in the photo captions.

Those are file images but nothing regarding their history, who took them, etc.  You're just wanting to make noise for the hell of it.  I'll break it down for you -- official media sponsored tours aren't considered visitors because clearance is granted and strict protocol is followed.  Students and (especially visitors) have more latitude with the possibility of photographing sensitive pieces of the wreckage (meaning people can be sneaky).


Don't be a welcher, Francis.  THOSE photos IN THE STORY were not supplied by the NTSB.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Jelly Bean Raider: GameSprocket: Old_Chief_Scott: vikingfan: Richard Russell was the pilot who wrote the document claiming a missile strike based on radar evidence, but Pierre Salinger was the one who publicized the document to the mainstream news.

I was still on active duty back then. I remembered thinking that Pierre Salinger must have never set foot on a Navy ship.

I was in the reserve at that point, but I did laugh at the idea that a navy ship fired a missile at a civilian airliner and nobody mentioned it.

Well, we did it to an Iranian civilian aircraft, not to far fetched.
I know we didn't do it to THIS one... not sayin', just sayin'.

The missile isn't the unbelievable part. The crazy part is that nobody talked. There would be a LOT of people involved.


Tot's agree.
 
Magnus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magnus: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Magnus: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Magnus: "In an agreement between the NTSB and family members of the crash victims, the NTSB promised the wreckage would never become an exhibit or public display. Students or visitors to the training center are strictly forbidden from taking photographs with the plane..."

*reads article, looks at photos of wreckage*

Uh oh.

Both you and the people who smarted your post missed a detail there.  I'm betting the photos in the story were supplied by the NTSB and not any "students or visitors".

I'll take that bet.  One year of Total Fark on you.


"Jon Levy/AFP via Getty Images, FILE"
"Mark Wilson/Getty Images, FILE"

Life is lived in the details, details are in the photo captions.

Those are file images but nothing regarding their history, who took them, etc.  You're just wanting to make noise for the hell of it.  I'll break it down for you -- official media sponsored tours aren't considered visitors because clearance is granted and strict protocol is followed.  Students and (especially visitors) have more latitude with the possibility of photographing sensitive pieces of the wreckage (meaning people can be sneaky).

Don't be a welcher, Francis.  THOSE photos IN THE STORY were not supplied by the NTSB.

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Magnus: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Magnus: "In an agreement between the NTSB and family members of the crash victims, the NTSB promised the wreckage would never become an exhibit or public display. Students or visitors to the training center are strictly forbidden from taking photographs with the plane..."

*reads article, looks at photos of wreckage*

Uh oh.

Both you and the people who smarted your post missed a detail there.  I'm betting the photos in the story were supplied by the NTSB and not any "students or visitors".

I'll take that bet.  One year of Total Fark on you.


"Jon Levy/AFP via Getty Images, FILE"
"Mark Wilson/Getty Images, FILE"

Life is lived in the details, details are in the photo captions.

Those are file images but nothing regarding their history, who took them, etc.  You're just wanting to make noise for the hell of it.  I'll break it down for you -- official media sponsored tours aren't considered visitors because clearance is granted and strict protocol is followed.  Students and (especially visitors) have more latitude with the possibility of photographing sensitive pieces of the wreckage (meaning people can be sneaky).


and who took them is IN THE PHOTO CAPTION.  They are credited.  You lost.  Pay up.

Heck, I'll let you exchange the TF subscription for a sense of humor, Actually Guy.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember working for Sears at the time and watching that coverage in the breakroom. I'm sure some Craftsman tools could have prevented that.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I remember working for Sears at the time and watching that coverage in the breakroom. I'm sure some Craftsman tools could have prevented that.


Tape.
 
billstewart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: IIRC one of the things to come out of that investigation was that nitrogen is now used instead of air in the fuel tanks of large aircraft to fill the volume not occupied by liquid fuel.


Another thing that came out of it was needing to show ID before getting on a plane; after they'd determined it was a hardware failure, not a missile or bomb, my comment was "OK, Feds, now can we have our civil liberties back?"

Yeah, that got real far :-)
One of the big impacts was that it stopped big-corporation travel departments from buying up lots of tickets long in advance cheap and then issuing to whatever business travelers need them,
and big travel agencies like AMEX from doing the same kind of thing for customers.  (Sure, they might occasionally overbuy, but my company had a steady stream of travel between NY and Chicago, and NY and San Francisco, and a long-advance ticket might cost 1/3 of a week-in-advance ticket, and 1/10 of a last-minute ticket.)
It was a huge favor to the airlines, using the pretense of "stopping terrorism" to both increase their profits and increase police powers and police agencies abilities to trace people's travel without even requiring warrants.
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thallone1: Not to sound like a conspiracy nut, but why would "The investigation also led to a memorandum of understanding between the FBI and the NTSB regarding investigations of accidents resulting from intentional acts as well as evidence collection and preservation." have come out of an ACCIDENT?


Because the FBI and the NTSB didn't play nice and stepped all over the investigation.  The FBI is primary when an international act (crime) brings down the plane.  The NTSB is primary when a non-international cause brings the plane down.  The problem occurred because no one was sure if it was intentional or not and the two agencies squabbled and wouldn't cooperate.
 
