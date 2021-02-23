 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Group sex with groupies: what Subby would do if he were a fully vaccinated Dr. Fauci   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, Public health, stringent public health measures, occupant of the house, Immune system, indoor dining  
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't think he means you should spend a week barebacking, submitter. But you do you.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean anal is allowed again?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x191]
I don't think he means you should spend a week barebacking, submitter. But you do you.


I'm Vaccinated and therefore immune to everything now.  Including physics, I'm going to bareback will jumping from a bridge because I'm THAT immune.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all think people want to have sex with you. That's cute.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey baby, I got a special injection for my special patients.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x191]
I don't think he means you should spend a week barebacking, submitter. But you do you.


He doesn't specifically rule it out, so.....
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So he's saying he's got the vaccine but doesn't trust it to protect himself or others? That's really going to help convince all the people out there that don't trust the vaccine.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Me, the next time someone enters a business without a mask, I'm going to punch them in the gut and drag them outside for being such a miserable excuse for a human being.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He said that if members of the same household are vaccinated, they can hug and do not need to wear masks together.

Has this been a thing? Members of the same house who aren't vaccinated were supposed to wear masks and not hug when together?

I have to be missing something
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Me, the next time someone enters a business without a mask, I'm going to punch them in the gut and drag them outside for being such a miserable excuse for a human being.


You'd be busy and have a very sore fist where I live.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DemonEater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: So he's saying he's got the vaccine but doesn't trust it to protect himself or others? That's really going to help convince all the people out there that don't trust the vaccine.


It's prudent to wait for studies to show that it provides some kind of sterilizing immunity before jumping back into society.  Especially when you consider that he's farking 80.

Fortunately that evidence is growing, so I expect him to endorse at least small (4-6 person) gatherings once a bunch more people have had a chance to actually get the vaccine
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: So he's saying he's got the vaccine but doesn't trust it to protect himself or others? That's really going to help convince all the people out there that don't trust the vaccine.


Um, it's only 95% effective, meaning you still have a 5% chance of catching it, so long as the public is a dumpster fire of Covid spread anyone intelligent isn't going to be going back to close indoor contact without a mask, vaccinated or not. Once we have a large percentage of the country vaccinated and community spread is down by 95% THEN we can talk about possibly letting our guard down, but that's at LEAST 6 months out.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Me, the next time someone enters a business without a mask, I'm going to punch them in the gut and drag them outside for being such a miserable excuse for a human being.


I like your style.
The maskless covidiot brigade of north Florida may, through their diet and anaerobic lifestyle, to drag outside.
As for the gutpunch, it's a broad, easily accessed target.
I like
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ask me how I know Subbyhas not spent 40 years as an epidemiologist.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Me, the next time someone enters a business without a mask, I'm going to punch them in the gut and drag them outside for being such a miserable excuse for a human being.


No you won't
 
Solid Muldoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x191]
I don't think he means you should spend a week barebacking, submitter. But you do you.


See! Fauci say you can be more liberal with what you do after vaccination. The 5G chips won't just track you, they will turn you liberal!!! And gay. But not black. Libs looked into that and it could be considered blackface.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x191]
I don't think he means you should spend a week barebacking, submitter. But you do you.


it has been interesting to see amateur 'documentarians' doing scenes with someone wearing a mask.

So rimming without a mask is okay, but missionary is not?

i thought covid was able to be passed via other fluids beyond saliva.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

6nome: Does this mean anal is allowed again?


It has always been allowedy, nay, encouraged.  It is the ATM that was put on hold in the last year.  Once you get vaccinated you can eat shiat.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I first glanced at the headline i thought it said sex with groupers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DemonEater: RTOGUY: So he's saying he's got the vaccine but doesn't trust it to protect himself or others? That's really going to help convince all the people out there that don't trust the vaccine.

It's prudent to wait for studies to show that it provides some kind of sterilizing immunity before jumping back into society.  Especially when you consider that he's farking 80.

Fortunately that evidence is growing, so I expect him to endorse at least small (4-6 person) gatherings once a bunch more people have had a chance to actually get the vaccine


there is a lot of education that still needs to occur.  For example, my mother (75ish) just got her vaccine.  Now she wants to fly to visit me and my family.  I had to tell her "No, not until we all are vaccinated."

Vaccinated != impossible to contract and spread it to others.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Welp.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...he still giving a government paycheck.... 54 years now and still going strong....
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: He said that if members of the same household are vaccinated, they can hug and do not need to wear masks together.

Has this been a thing? Members of the same house who aren't vaccinated were supposed to wear masks and not hug when together?

I have to be missing something


Depends on who you ask

https://www.aarp.org/health/condition​s​-treatments/info-2021/hugging-after-co​vid-vaccine.html
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: DemonEater: RTOGUY: So he's saying he's got the vaccine but doesn't trust it to protect himself or others? That's really going to help convince all the people out there that don't trust the vaccine.

It's prudent to wait for studies to show that it provides some kind of sterilizing immunity before jumping back into society.  Especially when you consider that he's farking 80.

Fortunately that evidence is growing, so I expect him to endorse at least small (4-6 person) gatherings once a bunch more people have had a chance to actually get the vaccine

there is a lot of education that still needs to occur.  For example, my mother (75ish) just got her vaccine.  Now she wants to fly to visit me and my family.  I had to tell her "No, not until we all are vaccinated."

Vaccinated != impossible to contract and spread it to others.


Israeli data says it does appear to stop transmission, but of course you can still catch it even after you're vaccinated, a plane ride would still be a this-fall thing for me. Tell her maybe at Thanksgiving if things look good =)
 
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: 6nome: Does this mean anal is allowed again?

It has always been allowedy, nay, encouraged.  It is the ATM that was put on hold in the last year.  Once you get vaccinated you can eat shiat.


My ATM allowed me to do anal, but don't tell any body.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: there is a lot of education that still needs to occur.  For example, my mother (75ish) just got her vaccine.  Now she wants to fly to visit me and my family.  I had to tell her "No, not until we all are vaccinated."

Vaccinated != impossible to contract and spread it to others.


Sure but he is just so cautious and pessimistic. I'm hearing people say that masks are going to be needed for maybe another year or more. The message should be that the sooner everyone is vaccinated the sooner we can get back to normal. If people start thinking that it's going to be another year of this shiat I can see a lot of them just saying "fark it" and not bothering. You don't want the Trump levels of optimism that led to complacency but you still want some optimism to inspire hope. I mean "get vaccinated and you might be able to hug people that are also vaccinated" is the best we can hope for that's not exactly inspiring.
 
