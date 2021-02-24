 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Belgium government distributed potentially toxic face masks to pharmacists that could enable the very disease they are meant to protect against. Stupid Flanders and Wallonia   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So you're saying it's like people were wearing NOTHING AT ALL?

Nothing at all

nothing at all
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before the anti-mask movement starts telling people, "Your Mask May Be Killing You!"?

On a related note--the masks I purchased came from China.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's their form of 'tough love'
 
utilaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 Subby
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this decision being waffled?

This could be their Waterloo!
Did the Duke of Wellington have his own Waterloo? I know ABBA did.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And FARK BRUGES!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the government is awful, but there's no excuse for that kind of language. You're not a hoopy frood, subby.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't Biden think of that strategy? Kill off all the people and that will stop the Covid virus from spreading around. Brilliant! But I guess you lefties in your "humanitarianism" won't let that happen. Losers.
 
limerickey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beeblebrox administration must go!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is china always putting weird shiat on/in everything they make? Can't they just make normal stuff?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Why is china always putting weird shiat on/in everything they make? Can't they just make normal stuff?


Nano particle silver is supposed to be antibacterial.

I don't know about titanium dioxide. UV protection maybe.

Somewhere along the line people decided everything humans have been exposed to our entire evolution is dangerous and random chemicals we were never exposed to before are the answer.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I farking hate science.

There is no reason to use titanium dioxidde nanoparticles to whiten a farking one-use mask. But this is what science is about: finding new ways to make money for companies that have patents on worthless or harmful technologies, like titanium dioxode nanoparticulate producing machines.

Anyone who thinks the scientific method of experimentation is the driving force, or even normal daily work of science is deluded. Science, as we practice in the 21st century, is just lackeys for businesses that have used law to externalize harm to their victims.

When the people who work in labs (in this case for titanium dioxide nanoparticle fabric whitening tech), and the people who own the patents, can go to prison for poisoning consumers who thought they were buying a mask that did a certain job rather than being nice and titanium white, well then people who talk about the greatness of science can maybe, possibly, have a point about scientific method and their work. Because until then, essential items, like face amsks, are in fact titanium dioxide nanoparticle delivery systems, and not face masks.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Farking Walloons, with their moustaches and pantaloons, oh how I hate them.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can apparently get your own Rubens, "The Meeting of David and Abigail" facemask. It doesn't get any more Flemish than that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: So you're saying it's like people were wearing NOTHING AT ALL?

Nothing at all

nothing at all


Fark user imageView Full Size

Stupid sexy Flanders.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
TFA: "the main shareholder is a Jordanian millionaire with an address in Malta, [and] a holding company in the Cayman Islands"

Now there's a source to trust. Bet they didn't tell that to the people that were given the masks.
 
