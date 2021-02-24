 Skip to content
(Reuters)   The FDA approves JnJ's covid vaccine and suddenly "One Pump Chump" is a badge of honor   (reuters.com) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That oxy fine isn't going to pay itself.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's gooooooooooo!

My plan of being ineligible until the one-dose vaccine got approved is paying off.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19


Brian Fantana voice,
66% of the time it works...everytime.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can be one thing, be efficient.

Wham! (Bam redacted), thank you, ma'am.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19


Brian Fantana voice,
66% of the time it works...everytime.


It's much better at preventing serious cases, close to 100%. It is also the only vaccine that has been shown to be effective against multiple mutations, because the test groups were spread around the world.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is incorrect. There is another step before approval (expected as early as Saturday).
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a good way of describing Donny's presidency.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Sorelian's Ghost: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19


Brian Fantana voice,
66% of the time it works...everytime.

It's much better at preventing serious cases, close to 100%. It is also the only vaccine that has been shown to be effective against multiple mutations, because the test groups were spread around the world.


Um 85% effective at preventing serious cases. And 57% effective in Africa. That's not quite as rosy as you painted it.

I'm definitely still supportive. But 85% doesn't round up to 100.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally I can hold my head up high with such one pump luminaries as Johnson save Johnson
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, the company said last month.

Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah can I go ahead and get the 95% effective one instead?
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

peterquince: natazha: Sorelian's Ghost: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19


Brian Fantana voice,
66% of the time it works...everytime.

It's much better at preventing serious cases, close to 100%. It is also the only vaccine that has been shown to be effective against multiple mutations, because the test groups were spread around the world.

Um 85% effective at preventing serious cases. And 57% effective in Africa. That's not quite as rosy as you painted it.

I'm definitely still supportive. But 85% doesn't round up to 100.


Was going to chime in similarly. J+J is not better against the variants. Moderna and Pfizer have both shown to be effective against the UK variant, and are still looking at the South Africa variant. The J+J version is likely to be LESS effective against variants than the mRNA vaccines, as the mRNA ones target the spike protein, which is similar across the known variants (minus South Africa here, just because I don't know if it has been confirmed if that version has the same spike protein).

mRNA will also be better for the variants because a booster can be made just for any new spike proteins very easily if it is called for.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll hold out for one of the more effective vaccines, thanks.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's diluted baby shampoo.
 
chawco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

peterquince: natazha: Sorelian's Ghost: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19


Brian Fantana voice,
66% of the time it works...everytime.

It's much better at preventing serious cases, close to 100%. It is also the only vaccine that has been shown to be effective against multiple mutations, because the test groups were spread around the world.

Um 85% effective at preventing serious cases. And 57% effective in Africa. That's not quite as rosy as you painted it.

I'm definitely still supportive. But 85% doesn't round up to 100.


You are the best kind of correct. But 85% DOES round up to a lot less dead people.

We're never gonna get to 90% vaccine rates in the 95% effective vaccines. Even a 60% effective vaccine can help stop spread a lot and maybe reduce ccovid from spreading to dying out.

So I can play board games with friends again.
 
chawco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, the company said last month.

Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah can I go ahead and get the 95% effective one instead?


Probably not.

But I can. In about 45 minutes.

:p
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chawco: peterquince: natazha: Sorelian's Ghost: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19


Brian Fantana voice,
66% of the time it works...everytime.

It's much better at preventing serious cases, close to 100%. It is also the only vaccine that has been shown to be effective against multiple mutations, because the test groups were spread around the world.

Um 85% effective at preventing serious cases. And 57% effective in Africa. That's not quite as rosy as you painted it.

I'm definitely still supportive. But 85% doesn't round up to 100.

You are the best kind of correct. But 85% DOES round up to a lot less dead people.

We're never gonna get to 90% vaccine rates in the 95% effective vaccines. Even a 60% effective vaccine can help stop spread a lot and maybe reduce ccovid from spreading to dying out.

So I can play board games with friends again.



This

Get the J&J at 85 now, since they have already manufactured supplies, and that gets us closer to herd immunity globally.  When there's extra mRNA doses in a year or two, the people innoculated with J&J can get the mRNA stuff.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
85% doesn't cut it.  I need a vaccine that gives 110% on every infection.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby:  Not so fast, quick-draw.  Vax won't be approved until the safety commission meets on Friday.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chawco: Walker: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people, the company said last month.

Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah can I go ahead and get the 95% effective one instead?

Probably not.

But I can. In about 45 minutes.

:p


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I'll hold out for one of the more effective vaccines, thanks.


Why? Does getting the J&J now preclude getting the others later? I honestly haven't looked. "66% now is all you can have" is something to think about for a minute, but if my options are actually "0% now and 95% later" or "66% now and 95% later", well, I don't know why you'd spend more than two seconds considering it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: chawco: peterquince: natazha: Sorelian's Ghost: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19


Brian Fantana voice,
66% of the time it works...everytime.

It's much better at preventing serious cases, close to 100%. It is also the only vaccine that has been shown to be effective against multiple mutations, because the test groups were spread around the world.

Um 85% effective at preventing serious cases. And 57% effective in Africa. That's not quite as rosy as you painted it.

I'm definitely still supportive. But 85% doesn't round up to 100.

You are the best kind of correct. But 85% DOES round up to a lot less dead people.

We're never gonna get to 90% vaccine rates in the 95% effective vaccines. Even a 60% effective vaccine can help stop spread a lot and maybe reduce ccovid from spreading to dying out.

So I can play board games with friends again.


This

Get the J&J at 85 now, since they have already manufactured supplies, and that gets us closer to herd immunity globally.  When there's extra mRNA doses in a year or two, the people innoculated with J&J can get the mRNA stuff.


The problem is 66% effective at not catching COVID vs 95% effective at not catching COVID is a big deal. 66% is just slightly above flipping a coin. That's cool that it will protect you from serious effects and death 100% of the time, but the other two do that too. I don't want to get COVID at all. You might wanna read up on long haul cases. Do you want COVID symptoms for the rest of your life because you got the J&J vaccine instead of the other two? I don't. I don't think we'll have a choice though in vaccines. When you go to get a vaccine it's not like you're ordering off the dollar menu. You get what they give you.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Skeleton Man: I'll hold out for one of the more effective vaccines, thanks.

Why? Does getting the J&J now preclude getting the others later? I honestly haven't looked.


It does not. You can get the other vaccines even after the J&J.

While not as effective as the other vaccines at preventing COVID infections, it does lesson the severity of the disease. Like keeping people out of the hospital, and not dying.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: FrancoFile: chawco: peterquince: natazha: Sorelian's Ghost: J&J's vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19


Brian Fantana voice,
66% of the time it works...everytime.

It's much better at preventing serious cases, close to 100%. It is also the only vaccine that has been shown to be effective against multiple mutations, because the test groups were spread around the world.

Um 85% effective at preventing serious cases. And 57% effective in Africa. That's not quite as rosy as you painted it.

I'm definitely still supportive. But 85% doesn't round up to 100.

You are the best kind of correct. But 85% DOES round up to a lot less dead people.

We're never gonna get to 90% vaccine rates in the 95% effective vaccines. Even a 60% effective vaccine can help stop spread a lot and maybe reduce ccovid from spreading to dying out.

So I can play board games with friends again.


This

Get the J&J at 85 now, since they have already manufactured supplies, and that gets us closer to herd immunity globally.  When there's extra mRNA doses in a year or two, the people innoculated with J&J can get the mRNA stuff.

The problem is 66% effective at not catching COVID vs 95% effective at not catching COVID is a big deal. 66% is just slightly above flipping a coin. That's cool that it will protect you from serious effects and death 100% of the time, but the other two do that too. I don't want to get COVID at all. You might wanna read up on long haul cases. Do you want COVID symptoms for the rest of your life because you got the J&J vaccine instead of the other two? I don't. I don't think we'll have a choice though in vaccines. When you go to get a vaccine it's not like you're ordering off the dollar menu. You get what they give you.



You can magically avoid getting COVID between now and when there are extra mRNA doses available?  I'd like to subscribe to your newsletter.

The choice for many people is a J&J shot now, or nothing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Skeleton Man: I'll hold out for one of the more effective vaccines, thanks.

Why? Does getting the J&J now preclude getting the others later? I honestly haven't looked. "66% now is all you can have" is something to think about for a minute, but if my options are actually "0% now and 95% later" or "66% now and 95% later", well, I don't know why you'd spend more than two seconds considering it.


Yes, 66% is better than 0%, but do you know for a fact you will be allowed to get the J&J now and the mRNA ones later? The way you schedule an appointment is your name is put in a state database. They aren't going to let you get it twice if you're already vaccinated. An appointment will not be made for you. This isn't like the flu shot where if you wanted to could get 10 flu shots in a day by going to different pharmacies. This is strictly tracked. It's not like I can get the J&J one anyway anytime soon. I'll be one of the last in line anyway, probably not getting it until July....if I'm still alive. So I'm 0% protected until July as it is. When they call me then and have tons of every kind, I'd like to be able to choose the one I want.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Skeleton Man: I'll hold out for one of the more effective vaccines, thanks.

Why? Does getting the J&J now preclude getting the others later? I honestly haven't looked. "66% now is all you can have" is something to think about for a minute, but if my options are actually "0% now and 95% later" or "66% now and 95% later", well, I don't know why you'd spend more than two seconds considering it.


It's mostly just that no one has tested to see if there are any side effects or issues of combining. It would require two companies to get together and start a new clinical trial. No one is going to invest in that simply because they're just focused on supply chain at the moment. Any company will likely just say to wait until they have more doses available rather than take the risk.

In reality they should be safe together, but we just don't know.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can you guys help me plan my seating chart for dinner?
Alice and Bob are coming over- they're married, alice has the Pfizer vaccine, but Bob has the J&J. The Pfizer vaccine makes you not a carrier, but the J&J one does. Chris and Dan are also coming, Chris doesn't have the vaccine but is under 30, but Dan has Moderna. Eric and Francine are coming, Eric has the J&J vaccine but visits his 95 year old grandma, and Francine doesn't believe in vaccination. Gerald and Harriet are coming, Gerald has Pfizer, Harriet is 3 weeks after her Moderna first shot, but they refuse to be seated unless they can be next to their pet mink (Irma) that they rescued from Denmark.

How many different ways can we arrange this group around a dinner table so that no one is exposed to Francine's bad ideas?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Can you guys help me plan my seating chart for dinner?
Alice and Bob are coming over- they're married, alice has the Pfizer vaccine, but Bob has the J&J. The Pfizer vaccine makes you not a carrier, but the J&J one does. Chris and Dan are also coming, Chris doesn't have the vaccine but is under 30, but Dan has Moderna. Eric and Francine are coming, Eric has the J&J vaccine but visits his 95 year old grandma, and Francine doesn't believe in vaccination. Gerald and Harriet are coming, Gerald has Pfizer, Harriet is 3 weeks after her Moderna first shot, but they refuse to be seated unless they can be next to their pet mink (Irma) that they rescued from Denmark.

How many different ways can we arrange this group around a dinner table so that no one is exposed to Francine's bad ideas?


The two trains are exactly 42 miles apart when they crash and the survivors a buried at the site of a memorial to Amelia Earhart.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How I feel as a Moderna vaccinated individual.
 
