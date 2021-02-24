 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Only one state has vaccinated 10% of its Black (and White and Hispanic) population. Way to go, New Mexico?
22
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Mexico Covid patients be like:

Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go? That's like 9 people.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They 2 down, 18 to go.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any state with a single large metro area is going to have pretty good stats if they make a basic effort. ABQ makes up almost half of the entire state.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, there's a NEW Mexico?
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?


Looks like New Mexico is in the lead
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Way to go? That's like 9 people.


What no. They only got 10% not all of them.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to check which way New Mexico votes before declaring its due to the superior political party governing them or dismissing it as they are cooking the numbers.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?


WVa, the Dakotas, Alaska, and NM were all doing very well, last time I checked.  Alabama was the worst.  The batshiat crazy thing is that Alabama is still better than most of Europe.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?


According the citizen app, Illinois is at 14.1%
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asking about preferences as to which of the two vaccines the person wants, they are asked, "Red or Green?"
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: MythDragon: Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?

WVa, the Dakotas, Alaska, and NM were all doing very well, last time I checked.  Alabama was the worst.  The batshiat crazy thing is that Alabama is still better than most of Europe.


Yeah, down here it's still in the "medical professionals and age 75+ only" phase. I don't know anyone in those groups who hasn't gotten their vaccine, but between older conspiracy theorists and a large, skeptical black population, I wouldn't be surprised if our numbers remain "voluntarily low" for a while.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?


According to the nytimes tracker, every state has hit 10% for the first dose: https://www.nytimes.com/interac​tive/20​20/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NM was chosen by Pfizer as a pilot state for their vaccine. There was planning and coordination being done by all the large healthcare deliver systems (UNM, Pres, Lovelace) from jump. All the HC systems were opening up larger vaccination clinics to distribute as easily as possible. UNM, for example, opened a public vaccination clinic at the Uni basketball center to handle larger amounts of people. Vaccines were dispersed and shared with smaller and/or specialty clinics to vaccinate patients and staff. NM has been doing vaccinations at temporary places that are targeted at specific communities and the higher risk/special population (older, other conditions, etc) and at large clinics in the more rural areas.

While the ABQ numbers may count for an inordinate amount, it doesn't mean that the rest of the state isn't receiving vaccines and the delivery system for them.  I couldn't read the article due to whatever Bloomberg has going on, but I hope it was somewhat complimentary to this semi-backwards ass state that's done pretty well rolling out the vaccines as a pilot state.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: NM was chosen by Pfizer as a pilot state for their vaccine. There was planning and coordination being done by all the large healthcare deliver systems (UNM, Pres, Lovelace) from jump. All the HC systems were opening up larger vaccination clinics to distribute as easily as possible. UNM, for example, opened a public vaccination clinic at the Uni basketball center to handle larger amounts of people. Vaccines were dispersed and shared with smaller and/or specialty clinics to vaccinate patients and staff. NM has been doing vaccinations at temporary places that are targeted at specific communities and the higher risk/special population (older, other conditions, etc) and at large clinics in the more rural areas.

While the ABQ numbers may count for an inordinate amount, it doesn't mean that the rest of the state isn't receiving vaccines and the delivery system for them.  I couldn't read the article due to whatever Bloomberg has going on, but I hope it was somewhat complimentary to this semi-backwards ass state that's done pretty well rolling out the vaccines as a pilot state.


I've been thinking lujan Grisham's background in public health is probably helpful.

All in all, nm has done well with the vaccine so far. It's nice to see since it's not always a state at the front of the pack on many statistics.
 
happyleper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: MythDragon: Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?

According the citizen app, Illinois is at 14.1%


That's 14.1% of people who have received the first dose, which is barely in the top half of states.  Their percentage of persons who have received both doses, however, is 4.8%, which is tied with Alabama at next to last (only Utah is lower, at 4.6%).

The only state that has more than 10% vaccination for both doses is Alaska, at 11.6%.  West Virginia is close, at 9.9%, and New Mexico is actually third on that list, at 9.6%.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2021/01/28/960901166/how-is-the-co​vid-19-vaccination-campaign-going-in-y​our-state
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: rudemix: NM was chosen by Pfizer as a pilot state for their vaccine. There was planning and coordination being done by all the large healthcare deliver systems (UNM, Pres, Lovelace) from jump. All the HC systems were opening up larger vaccination clinics to distribute as easily as possible. UNM, for example, opened a public vaccination clinic at the Uni basketball center to handle larger amounts of people. Vaccines were dispersed and shared with smaller and/or specialty clinics to vaccinate patients and staff. NM has been doing vaccinations at temporary places that are targeted at specific communities and the higher risk/special population (older, other conditions, etc) and at large clinics in the more rural areas.

While the ABQ numbers may count for an inordinate amount, it doesn't mean that the rest of the state isn't receiving vaccines and the delivery system for them.  I couldn't read the article due to whatever Bloomberg has going on, but I hope it was somewhat complimentary to this semi-backwards ass state that's done pretty well rolling out the vaccines as a pilot state.

I've been thinking lujan Grisham's background in public health is probably helpful.

All in all, nm has done well with the vaccine so far. It's nice to see since it's not always a state at the front of the pack on many statistics.


In the southeast corner, the part of the state that hates the governor, they are vaccinating the [under-75 with health conditions] people, myself included.  Got my first shot yesterday.  I don't know if they are just super-efficient, or if it is a situation where they are getting to us because the 1A and the early 1B people are refusing it.  But yeah, it is pretty neat, especially when hearing from more populated states where they are still at a 1A equivalent status, or they break up the 1B people according to how many conditions they have.  Here, it feels more like it's "we have vaccines, come on down!".

The vaccination registration website is great too, especially with the way it ties in with hospitals and clinics.  I filled out my registration in January.  I got an email and text at the same time last week inviting me to go back to the registration page to sign up for a vaccine appointment.  I did so right away.  And then an email and text reminder, and then another reminder the day of.  And when I got to the vaccine clinic and the nurse entered my state registration code, I got a text and an email right away letting me know my second dose was scheduled.  And then 15 minutes after I was scheduled to get the vaccine (30 minutes after I got the shot, because I walked in early), I got a text and an email letting me know the observation period was over and I could leave the waiting room.  Like I said, they did a great job with the registration system.
 
OldJames
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Any state that threw out vaccines because of shoddy rules should have their politicians fired
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

happyleper: drjekel_mrhyde: MythDragon: Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?

According the citizen app, Illinois is at 14.1%

That's 14.1% of people who have received the first dose, which is barely in the top half of states.  Their percentage of persons who have received both doses, however, is 4.8%, which is tied with Alabama at next to last (only Utah is lower, at 4.6%).

The only state that has more than 10% vaccination for both doses is Alaska, at 11.6%.  West Virginia is close, at 9.9%, and New Mexico is actually third on that list, at 9.6%.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-sh​ots/2021/01/28/960901166/how-is-the-co​vid-19-vaccination-campaign-going-in-y​our-state


New Mexico hit 500,000 doses this week, out of 4,000,000 needed to vaccinate everybody (assuming everybody gets a two-dose vaccine).
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Qellaqan: rudemix: NM was chosen by Pfizer as a pilot state for their vaccine. There was planning and coordination being done by all the large healthcare deliver systems (UNM, Pres, Lovelace) from jump. All the HC systems were opening up larger vaccination clinics to distribute as easily as possible. UNM, for example, opened a public vaccination clinic at the Uni basketball center to handle larger amounts of people. Vaccines were dispersed and shared with smaller and/or specialty clinics to vaccinate patients and staff. NM has been doing vaccinations at temporary places that are targeted at specific communities and the higher risk/special population (older, other conditions, etc) and at large clinics in the more rural areas.

While the ABQ numbers may count for an inordinate amount, it doesn't mean that the rest of the state isn't receiving vaccines and the delivery system for them.  I couldn't read the article due to whatever Bloomberg has going on, but I hope it was somewhat complimentary to this semi-backwards ass state that's done pretty well rolling out the vaccines as a pilot state.

I've been thinking lujan Grisham's background in public health is probably helpful.

All in all, nm has done well with the vaccine so far. It's nice to see since it's not always a state at the front of the pack on many statistics.

In the southeast corner, the part of the state that hates the governor, they are vaccinating the [under-75 with health conditions] people, myself included.  Got my first shot yesterday.  I don't know if they are just super-efficient, or if it is a situation where they are getting to us because the 1A and the early 1B people are refusing it.  But yeah, it is pretty neat, especially when hearing from more populated states where they are still at a 1A equivalent status, or they break up the 1B people according to how many conditions they have.  Here, it feels more like it's "we have vaccines, come on down!".

The vaccination registration website is great too, especially with the way it ties in with hospitals and clinics.  I filled out my registration in January.  I got an email and text at the same time last week inviting me to go back to the registration page to sign up for a vaccine appointment.  I did so right away.  And then an email and text reminder, and then another reminder the day of.  And when I got to the vaccine clinic and the nurse entered my state registration code, I got a text and an email right away letting me know my second dose was scheduled.  And then 15 minutes after I was scheduled to get the vaccine (30 minutes after I got the shot, because I walked in early), I got a text and an email letting me know the observation period was over and I could leave the waiting room.  Like I said, they did a great job with the registration system.


I'm way down the line, so no vaccine for me yet. I've only heard good things, though. A contrast from much of what I've heard from other states.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beakerxf: MythDragon: Has any state vaccinated 10% of anyone?

Looks like New Mexico is in the lead
[Fark user image 425x629]


One of the reasons NM is doing well because the Governor was previously the Secretary of Health. We also have a large government presence with Sandia/Los Alamos Labs, three AF bases plus a lot of other government employees so they may have prioritized those personnel due to national security.

While our vaccinations are among the best, we have a high death per capita from Covid, probably due to being a poor state and overall poor health in the general population.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

