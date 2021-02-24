 Skip to content
(Gallup)   US LGBT identification numbers are out and up. And vice versa too   (news.gallup.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Majority of LGBT Americans say they are bisexual

So you mean to tell me that at least half of the entire future of LGBT acceptance hinges on White Claw consumption in college towns? Seems a bit tenuous.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
goood, gooooooooood, the Gay Agenda (tm) continues to unfold as our gay rays infect the populace.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hasn't ~5% been the general assessment of the LGBTQ population in America for many decades now?
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xanadian: goood, gooooooooood, the Gay Agenda (tm) continues to unfold as our gay rays infect the populace.


Sadly, because of the pandemic, B&Bs are no longer a means of transmission and source of income for the hard work ahead.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Weird, I didnt know they had serial numbers.

Careful if you get one with the numbers filed off, it could be stolen.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
People will tell Gallup anyhing.  Rasmussen requires even more imagination.  Both services should be paying for the answers, and pay more for the answers they want.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xanadian: goood, gooooooooood, the Gay Agenda (tm) continues to unfold as our gay rays infect the populace.


I suppose that is more subtle than the Gay Roller 2000 was.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't know they were issuing LGBT Identification Numbers.  Will they have to wear a little Star of Rainbow Brite on their jackets too?

Just did Nazi that coming.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're being issued numbers now?  What's next? PINK TRIANGLES?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gallup's 2012-2017 data had roughly 5% "no opinion" responses.

Fark user imageView Full Size

LGBT... Q?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

madgonad: Hasn't ~5% been the general assessment of the LGBTQ population in America for many decades now?


I thought it was 10%.

Though my college major was Theater and I "have opinions about musical theater", so maybe my experience just made me take note of the higher estimates in general.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yet another Covid side effect? Damn. I've always thought Travis Fimmel was a good looking guy, but lately he's been....extra good looking.
Shiat. BRB, gotta make a doctor's appointment.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I identify as Michael Jackson.
My gender is he/hee.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not that their is anything wrong with that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, thanks to Hugh Jackman, I am exactly 5.6% gay.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xanadian: goood, gooooooooood, the Gay Agenda (tm) continues to unfold as our gay rays infect the populace.


...resulting in more art, a stylishly dressed population and more fabulous interior design!

:-)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: Hasn't ~5% been the general assessment of the LGBTQ population in America for many decades now?


We always used 10% when I was a teen/college guy, but that was mainly so a bunch of homophobic dudes could sit in a room and say "LOL statistically one of us is gay" and then an awkward silence.

The reality is more like 1% in less friendly areas, as much as 10% in more friendly areas (both nationally or even by neighborhood). It varies wildly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: Yet another Covid side effect? Damn. I've always thought Travis Fimmel was a good looking guy, but lately he's been....extra good looking.
Shiat. BRB, gotta make a doctor's appointment.


Ragnar Lodbrok || Hot Mess
Youtube IjZYElIU9lc
...and now you think it too.

/ holy crap it's spreading!
 
