(CNN)   The Justice Department is facing a very tough battle ahead when it comes to actually keeping the insurrectionists they've arrested in jail, seeing as how, you know, they're all white and stuff   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    Obvious, Judge, United States Capitol Police, Jury, Trial, Federal judges, Washington, D.C., Axe, Justice Department's initial requests  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yeah, no.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as when they're convicted they actually go to prison. None of this "but I never had a traffic ticket" bullshiat.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All defendants should be anonymized such that nobody involved in the judicial process knows who it is and has to make their judgement based on the facts and arguments presented in the case.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTF?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: As long as when they're convicted they actually go to prison. None of this "but I never had a traffic ticket" bullshiat.


They should be in jail right now

Wonderful legal system we got
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, aren't you guys all about eliminating cash bail and keeping as many people out of the system as possible?  Or is this an exception?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe we should lock their kids up in cages in the desert & lose the paperwork. Y'know, as a deterrent to discourage this kind of thing.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm shocked. Shocked.

Well, not that shocked.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, aren't you guys all about eliminating cash bail and keeping as many people out of the system as possible?  Or is this an exception?


It depends on the crime and the flight risk.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, aren't you guys all about eliminating cash bail and keeping as many people out of the system as possible?  Or is this an exception?


that this is an exception to the way things work is the problem and a blatant and obvious example of systemic ______

but go off.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who appointed these judges?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, aren't you guys all about eliminating cash bail and keeping as many people out of the system as possible?  Or is this an exception?


I know you're a right wing troll, but you ironically bring up a good point.

Since liberals are generally the soft on crime party, we should take the right wing approach with these terrorists and give them all 20 year minimum sentences. It would be in complete accordance with conservative policy and should make you happy.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Keep them in jail. Some of them will simply disappear into the hills if let out of jail on bond or whatever.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cman: edmo: As long as when they're convicted they actually go to prison. None of this "but I never had a traffic ticket" bullshiat.

They should be in jail right now

Wonderful legal system we got

They should be in jail right now

Wonderful legal system we got


You mean being considered innocent until actually proven guilty and not having to sit in jail for 9 months until you actually have a trial?
Yeah, our legal system sucks. Why can't we be more like Iraq or North Korea?
 
wantingout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.
 
chawco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
while the insurrectionists are generally the worst, I am against people being held in prison unless.it is fairly clear they pose an immediate threat. And I don't belive the majority of these people pose a threat on their own, because they are pansies and only get rjled up enough to actually do things in groups.

The ones who do pose a potential threat seem all to willing to say so in various online forums, so actual.evidence can be presented to justify that they should not be released.

The only legitimate reason for pre trial incarceration is that someone will almost certainly run, or they pose a.clear threat. And the burden of proof should be on the prosecutora in both cases. Let's the assholes be free for a while,, they'll get their comuppins
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Jeebus Saves: Wait, aren't you guys all about eliminating cash bail and keeping as many people out of the system as possible?  Or is this an exception?

I know you're a right wing troll, but you ironically bring up a good point.

Since liberals are generally the soft on crime party, we should take the right wing approach with these terrorists and give them all 20 year minimum sentences. It would be in complete accordance with conservative policy and should make you happy.


You keep believing that.  I'm the guy in these threads telling the punishment obsessed crowd to chill the fark out.  You're just a hypocrite that wants to go easy or hard on people depending on their political affiliation.  You're part of the "too blinded by rage" crowd to see that what you want to happen isn't going to be used against people you like, and when someone points that out, you claim they're a right wing troll.
 
huntercr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.


notsureifserious.jpg
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.


Fantastic post, Ivan.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: All defendants should be anonymized such that nobody involved in the judicial process knows who it is and has to make their judgement based on the facts and arguments presented in the case.


The accused has the right to face accusers.  There is no way to anonymize the defendant if they don't want to be.  And the rich/powerful/famous will always want to use their status to their advantage by being seen in the court.  And even being a white person is an advantage.  Or a man.  Which just means anyone who does avail themselves of anonymity would be prima facie poor, nonwhite, and/or a woman.  That in and of itself would convey more than enough information to the judge/jury to make your anonymization meaningless.  Unless, you are suggesting we go to a Kafkaesque nightmare where the defendant is siloed until they get punished.  Because any meaningful defense argument is going to relate some form of information about the defendant.  "My client was in the alleyway because it is a shortcut from their work to their home" already gives you a really good indication of their socio-economic status - and probably their race, depending upon the locale.  If AIs can become full-blown Klansmen with anonymized data, there is no way to make a fully blind system.  You want a system where we can see the problems and work to correct them.  Siloing everything just means you can't locate and correct a problem because you have a black box where defendant goes in and bloody chunks come out the other end.  Or, well highly melaninated bloody chunks come out the other end, since like I said, AIs can trivially pull out race from anonymized data and punish non-albinos to the fullest extent of the law.  All you've done is recreated Jim Crow with a thin veneer of technocratic smugness.
 
kindms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The biggest difference with these defendants is they are able to afford decent counsel in many cases. And as such they are going to get favorable rulings especially if their clients have never previously been in trouble

You can argue thats a problem, access to good counsel, but that isn't the alleged criminals fault and the system we currently have
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WHile "white" does seem to be a standard for adjusting sentencing and bail conditions,
I am sure economic situations will separate the wheat from the poor...
I mean chaff...
or something...
basically the poor ones are more effed than the rich ones...
American Justice!
(Please read with the following image: In all caps, bold non serif block letters, with rivets, metallic texture and crackles for effect, maybe even a lightening like border glow effect)
(Oooh, also add a screeching eagle flying across as you finish say ing - American Justice "screee")
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.


in·sur·rec·tion
/ˌinsəˈrekSH(ə)n/

noun
a violent uprising against an authority or government.
"the insurrection was savagely put down"

It was definitely an insurrection. Calling it a "coup" is a bit of a stretch, however. I think riot is the most appropriate term.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: JAGChem82: Jeebus Saves: Wait, aren't you guys all about eliminating cash bail and keeping as many people out of the system as possible?  Or is this an exception?

I know you're a right wing troll, but you ironically bring up a good point.

Since liberals are generally the soft on crime party, we should take the right wing approach with these terrorists and give them all 20 year minimum sentences. It would be in complete accordance with conservative policy and should make you happy.

You keep believing that.  I'm the guy in these threads telling the punishment obsessed crowd to chill the fark out.  You're just a hypocrite that wants to go easy or hard on people depending on their political affiliation.  You're part of the "too blinded by rage" crowd to see that what you want to happen isn't going to be used against people you like, and when someone points that out, you claim they're a right wing troll.


The Jan. 6 insurrection hit me just as hard as 9/11 did. I say stick them all in Gitmo. They're enemy combatants.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kindms: The biggest difference with these defendants is they are able to afford decent counsel in many cases. And as such they are going to get favorable rulings especially if their clients have never previously been in trouble



FTFY
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.


-----
in·sur·rec·tion
/ˌinsəˈrekSH(ə)n/
noun

a violent uprising against an authority or government.
-----

Sounds like the right term to me, which part are you having an issue with?
 
eKonk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: wantingout: LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.

in·sur·rec·tion
/ˌinsəˈrekSH(ə)n/

noun
a violent uprising against an authority or government.
"the insurrection was savagely put down"

It was definitely an insurrection. Calling it a "coup" is a bit of a stretch, however. I think riot is the most appropriate term.

*shakes tiny fist of impotent rage*
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Rendition their asses to GitMo.
It worked last time.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: All defendants should be anonymized such that nobody involved in the judicial process knows who it is and has to make their judgement based on the facts and arguments presented in the case.


Judge Rules White Girl Will Be Tried As Black Adult!
Youtube taBgcHi1DAY
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait, aren't you guys all about eliminating cash bail and keeping as many people out of the system as possible?  Or is this an exception?


It depends on the crime, and you know it. This kind of reductionist nonsense just makes you look silly.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eKonk: Magnanimous_J: wantingout: LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.

in·sur·rec·tion
/ˌinsəˈrekSH(ə)n/

noun
a violent uprising against an authority or government.
"the insurrection was savagely put down"

It was definitely an insurrection. Calling it a "coup" is a bit of a stretch, however. I think riot is the most appropriate term.

*shakes tiny fist of impotent rage*


They were there to try to undo the results of an election that a madman lost. That's a failed coup.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

blondambition: Jeebus Saves: JAGChem82: Jeebus Saves: Wait, aren't you guys all about eliminating cash bail and keeping as many people out of the system as possible?  Or is this an exception?

I know you're a right wing troll, but you ironically bring up a good point.

Since liberals are generally the soft on crime party, we should take the right wing approach with these terrorists and give them all 20 year minimum sentences. It would be in complete accordance with conservative policy and should make you happy.

You keep believing that.  I'm the guy in these threads telling the punishment obsessed crowd to chill the fark out.  You're just a hypocrite that wants to go easy or hard on people depending on their political affiliation.  You're part of the "too blinded by rage" crowd to see that what you want to happen isn't going to be used against people you like, and when someone points that out, you claim they're a right wing troll.

The Jan. 6 insurrection hit me just as hard as 9/11 did. I say stick them all in Gitmo. They're enemy combatants.


It's worse, because the attack was from domestic terrorists seeking to end our democracy.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eKonk: wantingout: LOL 'insurrectionists'. I guess its true that if you hear the same lie repeated enough times, you start to believe it.

-----
in·sur·rec·tion
/ˌinsəˈrekSH(ə)n/
noun

a violent uprising against an authority or government.
-----

Sounds like the right term to me, which part are you having an issue with?


Та часть, с которой Путин сказал ему, очевидно, иметь проблемы.
 
