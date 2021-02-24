 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Can't sleep? Consider turning yourself into an adult baby. And don't kink shame me   (nytimes.com) divider line
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There, there, go to sleep...
static.hitek.frView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Melatonin works amazingly well.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Then you could get grandpa to whistle you to sleep...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I tried fake tan, bad hair, multiple bankruptcies, and a too-long tie, but it didn't help me sleep. I did become a fascist, though.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

enry: Melatonin works amazingly well.


Unisom and a glass of red wine works too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I tried fake tan, bad hair, multiple bankruptcies, and a too-long tie, but it didn't help me sleep. I did become a fascist, though.


JFC. I'm going to barge into the pol tab and start talking about sleeping techniques.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: swahnhennessy: I tried fake tan, bad hair, multiple bankruptcies, and a too-long tie, but it didn't help me sleep. I did become a fascist, though.

JFC. I'm going to barge into the pol tab and start talking about sleeping techniques.


It's a valid post, I know more than one person whose sleep patterns have suffered in the last four years.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Suck

"My teeth are janky enough, and a grown-up pacifier seems like a bridge too far, even for the purposes of this article."


To hell with pacifiers, I was envisioning some lusty wetnurse and plucky reporter roleplay. What I'm saying is that the article didn't suck, when I wanted it to.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: There, there, go to sleep...
[static.hitek.fr image 500x569]


As I get older, I've found I sleep much worse if I have more than two drinks in an evening.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't sleep? Consider turning yourself into an adult baby.

Thanks but I'll go with weed and/or ZzzQuil.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I sleep the sleep of the dead:

- regular sleep schedule (930pm/515am weekdays, 1030pm/630am weekends)
- no food after dinner
- dark room (all LEDs blacked out)
- keep the AC cold AF
- White Noise machine
- Tempurpedic bed
- Fan
- no screens in bed/no TV in bedroom

If I ever have any difficulty getting to sleep I use a mental meditation my mom taught me when I was 12 years old and I'm usually out before I finish it (5-10 mins)

I wake at 515am daily (usually without an alarm) refreshed and wide awake.
Being well rested creates enhanced quality of life in almost every facet of living, so I'm a big fan
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

enry: Melatonin works amazingly well.


I tried melatonin once and never again. Gave me the fiercest migraine I've ever had (and I've had plenty of bad ones).
 
lefty248
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Try 420, works well for me.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All I need is a bit of Indica to reduce my hip pain to a manageable level and I'm good.
 
