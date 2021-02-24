 Skip to content
(Slate)   "Li Juan spent minus-20-degree nights with nomadic herders in the Chinese steppes. You'll want to join her." Actually, no. No, I don't. Not even a little bit. But hey, thanks for thinking about me. You enjoy yourself   (slate.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I were 30 years younger...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Army to me.
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This style of writing where reporters are telling you what you should like/do/eat because they did/believe/want it is so annoying.

I miss the neutral voice.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here's an interesting channel on Nomadic Architecture (oxymoron?) https://www.youtube.com/c​/NomadArchite​cture/videos
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read the headline as Lil Juan and thought that was a really weird way for a rapper to get street cred.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read that as Lil Juan, I was going to give the rapper props for having a real adventure and not just posing as a street gangsta.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snort: This style of writing where reporters are telling you what you should like/do/eat because they did/believe/want it is so annoying.

I miss the neutral voice.


The neutral voice assumes both sides are equally valid.  You can't win (unless you let this voice allow facts to be included in the piece).

/#include Isaac Asimov quote about validity of both sides
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean...okay so that seems extreme to me, but to a nomadic Chinese steppe herder it's probably just another Wednesday night. No reason for the article writer to keep repeating how extreme it is, when people have been doing it for (checks notes) centuries? Millennia? Not very extreme.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh.

Using a bit of chemistry knowledge, it sounds like sheep manure is not quite fully digested. The grass ferments, which generates heat. A nasty but practical source of heat.

When it's 20 below, I don't care how bad it smells on the inside.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: I mean...okay so that seems extreme to me, but to a nomadic Chinese steppe herder it's probably just another Wednesday night. No reason for the article writer to keep repeating how extreme it is, when people have been doing it for (checks notes) centuries? Millennia? Not very extreme.


It actually sounds pretty awesome, as long as it's not a full-time thing. I'd spend a month or two doing it. I wouldn't want to live like that forever though.
 
zbtop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
After being without power for 6 days last week in the PNW in the low 20's-mid 30's, imma go with a "Hard Pass" on that experience.

Also, not a fan of pooping outdoors. Like, at all.
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Different group, but there are ways to stay warm on the tundra.
Warmest Tent on Earth - Pitching in the Siberian Arctic Winter - Ненецкая палатка чум
Youtube 8gI6q4R8ih4
 
Reverend J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure she had quite an experience, but I'll stick with my indoor plumbing, modern medicine and non shiat-based building materials.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Here's an interesting channel on Nomadic Architecture (oxymoron?)https://www.youtube.com/c​/NomadArchite​cture/videos


No.  You need somewhere to sleep, unless you want to die a sapiensicle.  And the constraints upon construction - that it needs to be both portable and easy to set up and break down - leads to some interesting design choices, especially since you want to have a pleasant environment to look at inside, as well as project information to the outside world (clan, tribe, status, etc).  It is really only in the post-Industrial world that we can divorce form and function with impunity.  Even something like a Baroque church is governed by the needs of the society building it and the limitations of materials technology of the time.  Just because something isn't a Frank Gehry freakshow doesn't mean it isn't architecture.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whatever floats your boat. I've spent plenty of time in Mongolia, including the eastern grasslands, in all seasons, and it's pretty damn cool.

/Spending time in the field (from Mongolia to Yunnan to Kalimantan to the Solomons), and with a wide range of people, is the best part of my job. It's nearly killed me a few times, but so has driving on the 405. And the former is a hell of a lot more fun.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She seems... Sturdy.

Have her bathed and brought to my tent. The well-insulated one.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is an ad for a book.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What Li Juan may look like.
 
radiovox [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was miserable during the ice storm last week - can't imagine being that damned cold on purpose.
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Riche: [Fark user image image 359x378]

She seems... Sturdy.

Have her bathed and brought to my tent. The well-insulated one.


The girl or the horse?
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Her face looks cute, but not "Spend the night in -20 degree weather with her" cute.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phalamir: Tr0mBoNe: Here's an interesting channel on Nomadic Architecture (oxymoron?)https://www.youtube.com/c/N​omadArchitecture/videos

No.  You need somewhere to sleep, unless you want to die a sapiensicle.  And the constraints upon construction - that it needs to be both portable and easy to set up and break down - leads to some interesting design choices, especially since you want to have a pleasant environment to look at inside, as well as project information to the outside world (clan, tribe, status, etc).  It is really only in the post-Industrial world that we can divorce form and function with impunity.  Even something like a Baroque church is governed by the needs of the society building it and the limitations of materials technology of the time.  Just because something isn't a Frank Gehry freakshow doesn't mean it isn't architecture.


Frank never did anything with function in mind
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I was younger and did not have a bad back I would jump at the chance to spend a year with those herders. What an experience that would be.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

anuran: Riche: [Fark user image image 359x378]

She seems... Sturdy.

Have her bathed and brought to my tent. The well-insulated one.

The girl or the horse?


It's got to be the horse. The girl looks tiny.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

anuran: Riche: [Fark user image image 359x378]

She seems... Sturdy.

Have her bathed and brought to my tent. The well-insulated one.

The girl or the horse?


At those temps?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
