(Times Union)   Virus or no virus, you can't evict tenants by kidnapping them and dumping them in a cemetery 35 miles away. Somebody will notice   (timesunion.com) divider line
910 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 10:35 AM (54 minutes ago)



30 Comments
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you really needed the rent to stay solvent, it probably would have been easier to just declare bankruptcy rather than spend the next 20 years in prison.

But I'm not a landlord, so maybe I don't understand the complexities of the business.  They make it look so easy on late night TV.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the landlord made a grave mistake.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xanadian: Sounds like the landlord made a grave mistake.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So you can't zip tie people, throw a pillow case over their head and drive them somewhere?

Damn Subby, you seem to have caught me in a bit of a pickle.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe illegal in New York, but in Texas that's called the Amarillo Two-Step.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn, rental laws ALWAYS favor the tenants.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't approve, I UNDERSTAND, but I don't approve
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It would be a lot easier to remove the carbon monoxide detectors, let in some gas, and "discover" the corposes a week later.
 
jst3p
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If you really needed the rent to stay solvent, it probably would have been easier to just declare bankruptcy rather than spend the next 20 years in prison.

But I'm not a landlord, so maybe I don't understand the complexities of the business.  They make it look so easy on late night TV.


As a landlord I have my doubts about this story. In my experience renters will sometimes go to extreme measures to get out of paying rent, if I had a nickel for everytime my tenants claimed I zip-tied them and kidnapped them...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No, Subby, the article proves you can kidnap your tenants and drop them 35 miles away in a cemetery in the snow. Just don't get caught. A simple mistake.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jst3p: Rapmaster2000: If you really needed the rent to stay solvent, it probably would have been easier to just declare bankruptcy rather than spend the next 20 years in prison.

But I'm not a landlord, so maybe I don't understand the complexities of the business.  They make it look so easy on late night TV.

As a landlord I have my doubts about this story. In my experience renters will sometimes go to extreme measures to get out of paying rent, if I had a nickel for everytime my tenants claimed I zip-tied them and kidnapped them...


Ah, so you're one of those "accept cash, check or kink" landlords....
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: It would be a lot easier to remove the carbon monoxide detectors, let in some gas, and "discover" the corposes a week later.


You forgot to say 'hypothetically"
 
jst3p
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beakerxf: jst3p: Rapmaster2000: If you really needed the rent to stay solvent, it probably would have been easier to just declare bankruptcy rather than spend the next 20 years in prison.

But I'm not a landlord, so maybe I don't understand the complexities of the business.  They make it look so easy on late night TV.

As a landlord I have my doubts about this story. In my experience renters will sometimes go to extreme measures to get out of paying rent, if I had a nickel for everytime my tenants claimed I zip-tied them and kidnapped them...

Ah, so you're one of those "accept cash, check or kink" landlords....


If I had a nipple for every time my single mom tenant was late with her rent...
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jst3p: Rapmaster2000: If you really needed the rent to stay solvent, it probably would have been easier to just declare bankruptcy rather than spend the next 20 years in prison.

But I'm not a landlord, so maybe I don't understand the complexities of the business.  They make it look so easy on late night TV.

As a landlord I have my doubts about this story. In my experience renters will sometimes go to extreme measures to get out of paying rent, if I had a nickel for everytime my tenants claimed I zip-tied them and kidnapped them...


... the zip-ties would pay for themselves
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Give us the money Lebowski.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great, now I have to update my landlord-tenant handbook. How far away should I be driving them?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: If you really needed the rent to stay solvent, it probably would have been easier to just declare bankruptcy rather than spend the next 20 years in prison.

But I'm not a landlord, so maybe I don't understand the complexities of the business.  They make it look so easy on late night TV.


Bankruptcy law differs between jurisdictions, but if it's an investment property, instead of his home, it would be difficult to keep in a bankruptcy.

Or his finances are funny, and he doesn't want a court looking into them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Rapmaster2000: If you really needed the rent to stay solvent, it probably would have been easier to just declare bankruptcy rather than spend the next 20 years in prison.

But I'm not a landlord, so maybe I don't understand the complexities of the business.  They make it look so easy on late night TV.

Bankruptcy law differs between jurisdictions, but if it's an investment property, instead of his home, it would be difficult to keep in a bankruptcy.

Or his finances are funny, and he doesn't want a court looking into them.


Probably the latter.  Even without eviction moratoriums, kidnapping is still illegal.  I wonder what sort of shady/illegal/laundering shiat that slumlord has going on, that he'd kidnap instead of declaring bankruptcy or looking for financial assistance.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The article claims he was unable to evict them do to covid 19 restrictions but doesn't back that up in any way.  So I feel like it's a pile of bullshiat
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Great, now I have to update my landlord-tenant handbook. How far away should I be driving them?


Preferably more than 35 miles.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: shut_it_down: Great, now I have to update my landlord-tenant handbook. How far away should I be driving them?

Preferably more than 35 miles.


This is where living near a desert would sure come in handy.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is why you don't let anyone else dispose of your kidnapping victims but you.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
well, you can.
But it is frowned upon.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: The article claims he was unable to evict them do to covid 19 restrictions but doesn't back that up in any way.  So I feel like it's a pile of bullshiat


Nationwide moratorium, bro.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hundreds found dead at the scene of the crime!
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How did he ever think this would end up well for him. Now the tenants will likely end up owning the property.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His rent collection worries are over.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: DarkSoulNoHope: shut_it_down: Great, now I have to update my landlord-tenant handbook. How far away should I be driving them?

Preferably more than 35 miles.

This is where living near a desert would sure come in handy.


Casino (9/10) Movie CLIP - Meeting in the Desert (1995) HD
Youtube b2dewDwIQyM
 
gyruss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beakerxf: jst3p: Rapmaster2000: If you really needed the rent to stay solvent, it probably would have been easier to just declare bankruptcy rather than spend the next 20 years in prison.

But I'm not a landlord, so maybe I don't understand the complexities of the business.  They make it look so easy on late night TV.

As a landlord I have my doubts about this story. In my experience renters will sometimes go to extreme measures to get out of paying rent, if I had a nickel for everytime my tenants claimed I zip-tied them and kidnapped them...

Ah, so you're one of those "accept cash, check or kink" landlords....


Don't knock it. You realize how many adult videos exist because of that plotline?

"Pay the rent" indeed.
 
