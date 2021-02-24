 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Bah God King, that's the Great Horned Owl's music   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Bald Eagle, bald eagles, Monday night, bald eagle, great horned owl, Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood, Eagle, Last week  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hooters make me happy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night, a great horned owl knocked the male bald eagle from his roost and to the ground below. Witnesses say the eagle, known as Dirty Terry around the forest, had referred to the owl, Gene to his friends, as a dirty n-word."
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JayCab
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"WHO tries to deliver vaccines to freedom-loving 'mericans"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did the owl make the eagle cry?  I've seen that picture.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


O HAY GUYZ WATS GOIN ON IN DIS THRED
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There once was an eagle who wanted to try some interspecies stuff.  He went out and got a wren.  Afterwards, the wren would say "I'm a wren.  Let's do it again."

Next the eagle went out and got an owl.  Afterwards, th owl would say.  "I'm an owl.  You made me howl!"

So finally, the eagle went out and got a duck.  The duck said "You've made a mistake.  I'm a drake."
 
