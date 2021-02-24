 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Two things subby learned from TFA 1) selling an ounce of meth constitutes a "bulk sale" and 2) Ohio meth is better than Pennsyltucky meth. Who knew?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, my home town of Beffird.

Idyllic looking on the outside. Seedy underworld of Peyton Place trailer trash just under the upper crust.
Looks like a Hallmark Movie set.
But hey, Meth.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ounce of meth is equal to eight 8-balls, or 16 teeners. So yeah, that's bulk.

/I was told there would be no meth math
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meth. Not even once.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ohio meth is better than Pennsyltucky meth. Who knew?

If you did more meth, you'd know.

Meth: more than once, if you really wanna find the good stuff.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I was younger I knew a couple young ladies, didn't see them for a while, then saw them again weighing 60 pounds more. Oh, they quit doing meth. Good for them.

One girl was really cute but kind of stuck up, never talked to me, and ignored me at best. I ran into her about six years later at a party, nobody was talking to her, face kind scabby. "Oh, hey Spice. I always liked you!" No, you didn't; you just dont have any other friends. Well, not me either because I walked away from her.

You can't say to somebody, I'm so lonely that I'd even talk to YOU!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. You have to get the gourmet imported stuff.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, so PA has defined meth bulk such that even a half ounce is on the second tier of felony bulk amount (1oz=28.35g):

ii)  when the aggregate weight of the compound or mixture containing the substance involved is at least ten grams and less than 100 grams; four years in prison and a fine of $25,000 or such larger amount as is sufficient to exhaust the assets utilized in and the proceeds from the illegal activity; however, if at the time of sentencing the defendant has been convicted of another drug trafficking offense: seven years in prison and $50,000 or such larger amount as is sufficient to exhaust the assets utilized in and the proceeds from the illegal activity; and
 
Dr. Explodey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The best meth comes in Longaberger baskets.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's all trailer trash crack no matter where its manufactured.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not only that, Subby, but just one article down... I learned that human heart is best served with potatoes AND this helps release demons.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
