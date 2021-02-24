 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Mom embarrassed to discover the brain eating worm she discovered in her son's ear was simply a tapeworm, masking tape worm to be specific (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
25
•       •       •

gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kids In The Hall - Fattening Up Our Tapeworms (correct sync)
Youtube 8TnWIICkBeE
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ruling out a brain-eating worm, she must now find other excuses for why her child is stupid.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So she's the one with the brain-eating tapeworm. Isn't it ironic?

Yes, I really do think...
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it were a brain-eating worm, it would have starved to death by now.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blonde mom ?
reads the article...yep.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she from Ceti Alpha V?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm an idiot and I breed small idiots!" News at 11:00
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should be more embarrassed about the haircuts she's giving those kids.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wonder if it's the tape I put in my ear the other week as I couldn't get that out."

/kids
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun ran out of stupid so had to go digging back to  2019 to pull out a story that just turned out to be a paid promo by an social media PR company.

This seems to be a new twist on the old British record label tradition of sending buyers to stores to drive a song to the top of the charts.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dad's not in the picture.

He went out for smokes one night, got stuck in a round-a-bout, and never came home.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The bad news:  It was a female AND IT LAID EGGS!

imagesvc.meredithcorp.io
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image


The Sun put things,...in our bodies.  Made us say lies.  Do things.
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If it was a tapeworm that would explain why her kid has shiat for brains.
 
Fano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A baby was reported in a trash can. On further review, it was a taco.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.com
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: [YouTube video: Kids In The Hall - Fattening Up Our Tapeworms (correct sync)]


Mmm... Kraft dinner!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fano: [lh5.googleusercontent.com image 380x253]


Of all the pics/memes/whatever that one will always hold a spot in my top 10.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image


You ever get the feeling that these mums report these stories to The Sun, as a supplement to their Tender coverage?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 390x640]

You ever get the feeling that these mums report these stories to The Sun, as a supplement to their Tender coverage?


Maybe it's just the lens, distance, and angle of the photo causing a fish eye distortion.  But,...her eyes look really far apart.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had a coworker who would make fake boogers out of "spray tack" which is simply aerosolized rubber cement. He would make a goober a couple inches long, then adhere it in one of his nostrils as he faked a huge Aahh-aaahhh-Chooo!!! Then he would leave the rubber cement goober dangling, swinging and bouncing around as he faked obliviousness. It was pretty gross looking even if you knew what was up. And if you weren't expecting it... well that was just hilarious.

Another time, I was as scout camp with a buddy from my drama troupe. We would do improv exercises in class, but he was always at another level. It was almost like being around a pathological liar, except he was just "improvving", not REALLY deceiving people. It was truly amazing to watch.

Anyway, once he was telling a group of people about the high-end steak house his family owned, with a grill so hot you only had to put the steaks on for two seconds on each side.

And how do they deal with tapeworms there? Why, it's simple. You just hang a piece of raw steak I'm front of the guy's mouth, and then when the tapeworm lunges out to eat it, you grab it around the throat and pull it out. All 60 yards of it. So it takes a couple people. Like the one time...

Holy crap, I was dying! It was like watching Sasha Baron Cohen interviewing that DEA guy, without cracking a smile!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mom finds something in kid's ear. The Sun is there.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great 3 Stooges Running Gag: "Burnt Toast And A Rotten Egg"
Youtube IKxio7aq8dI
 
