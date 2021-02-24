 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   'bringg kids bacc': Vandals target school board members, leave note, don't use spell checker   (fox40.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Board of directors, Stock, Corporate governance, Sacramento, California, Management, Vice president Michael Baker, High school, school board members  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 9:05 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They did it for the memes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I assume that Big Tobacco is trying to addict kids to its evil and useless products again. They've been doing that in every medium and forum, including schools, churches and the streets where people are too poor to learn to read or buy a television of their own.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gotta shift that baccy, and better yet wacky baccy from Nagasaki, where the women still wicky, wacky, woo, God Help Us.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You want these kids learning from home?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a strong argument in their favor, I suppose.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't decide if that's a great argument for getting kids back into school, an indictment of our public education system as a whole, or both. If this was written by a parent, then this is what they were learning while the schools were still in-person, and we know that distance learning is even less effective. Maybe it's time to get the kids back to school.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We could all go back to normal is these ignorant f*cks would take reasonable precautions. I'm guessing whoever wrote that is an anti-masker-vaxer-logic type.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: [Fark user image 308x164]


I was going to say this note was clearly written by the child-eating ogres in the basement of the school.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In-person learning is going to kill kids.  The only question is how many?  100?  100,000?  What's the maximum number of children we are comfortable burying in order to have in-person learning?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I was growing up, McClellan park was where all the drunk military wives lived, crashing their cars into the weird overpasses and railroad crossings all the time.  Who the fark knows what it's like now that the base is decommissioned.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: [Fark user image 308x164]


"Send more teachers"
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Clearly a plea to get kids back to Tattoine Community Schools.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe they're Aloe Blacc fans?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: In-person learning is going to kill kids.  The only question is how many?  100?  100,000?  What's the maximum number of children we are comfortable burying in order to have in-person learning?


More and more data keeps coming out that this is not the case.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA: ""I'm tired and my kids are suffering in regards to their social atmosphere completely stripped from them. It's wearing on them," Gwiazdowski told FOX40."

notice what you lead with Gwiazdowski..."I'm tired"  you literally put yourself ahead of your kids "social atmosphere"

You have four kids!  What the fark would they be doing on the farm back in the good ol' colonel days?  They have each other for social atmosphere.  It's not like they are the only kid in a family.  Those are the ones I have sympathy for.
 
OldJames
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: In-person learning is going to kill kids.  The only question is how many?  100?  100,000?  What's the maximum number of children we are comfortable burying in order to have in-person learning?


It will certainly kill all of the kids. Look at states that have been doing in-person classes, and other countries that have everyone back in school. All the kids and teachers are dead.
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The kid of whoever did this is obviously a nightmare.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Glorious Golden Ass: In-person learning is going to kill kids.  The only question is how many?  100?  100,000?  What's the maximum number of children we are comfortable burying in order to have in-person learning?

More and more data keeps coming out that this is not the case.


In our area the public health officials said do not send your kids to school unless you absolutely have to because the spread in the schools was worse than in the community.

It's not the classrooms. It's the after school stuff. Sports. Band. CARPOOLING. And what age range? Teens. The people least likely to follow precautions after 56 year old HVAC techs from Iowa.

Zoom school sucks. I'm not sending in videos of my kid doing jumping jacks. Ya'll can fail him for gym for all I care!

They are just going to pass all the kids anyway. The ones that don't will be ones with parents who speak English poorly as a second language.

As for bringing them bacc, I think the vandals were actual kids wanting to go bacc.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I 100% suspect this is the work of some overly tired parent(s) that's trying to make it look like it was done by kids. Not saying I don't doubt a kid COULD have done it but every one I've ever heard from, while hating distance learning, generally gets it because they know it's literally their life on the line.

Between Covid, horrible mental health strain and the ever increasing risk of ending up being target practice what sane kid WOULD want to return to school.
 
mod3072
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: In-person learning is going to kill kids.  The only question is how many?  100?  100,000?  What's the maximum number of children we are comfortable burying in order to have in-person learning?


We've been open for the entire school year. We just bought an extra dumpster to toss the corpses into, and it's worked fine. Oh, wait, no we didn't. Nobody died. The sky hasn't fallen. Kids aren't dropping dead in the hallways. Teachers aren't dying. The hallways are not running red with the blood of the innocent. As far as cataclysmic events go, it's been pretty lame. Schools here statewide have been open since the beginning of the school year. I haven't seen a single report of a student or teacher dying of COVID yet, and you know that it would be big news. You'd save more kids' lives by banning prom. That seems to get a few every year in drunk diving accidents. But great job at panic-mongering. The whole "if you don't agree with my position, you are okay with children dying" argument is a classic. I think we should ban people under the age of 21 from possessing cell phones. Eleven teenagers die every day in texting and driving accidents. If you don't agree that minors shouldn't be allowed to have cell phones, then you hate children and are okay with them dying, you monster. How many innocent children must be needlessly slaughtered before your blood lust is satisfied??
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Glorious Golden Ass: In-person learning is going to kill kids.  The only question is how many?  100?  100,000?  What's the maximum number of children we are comfortable burying in order to have in-person learning?

More and more data keeps coming out that this is not the case.


call me skeptical about the data and more overly, the concern.

Three weeks ago the VA Gov proposed extending school into summers to make up for the learning losses this past year.  Suggesting they can even hold classes outside during the summer season.  I haven't heard a peep on that since.

If parents truly care about their kids education enough to make them attend during summer and not go on postponed vacations from last summer, then I will google recipes for crow.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Very obscure...Anyone remember this one?
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess the vandal was trying to demonstrate the eventual efecct of keepin kids out of shool two loggn?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saiga410:

OldJames:

mod3072:

How many?  It's okay to ballpark.  10?  10,000?  Just state it so we know how much you value a life.

Kids die from it, often very quickly after symptoms appear.   Would it matter if you knew it was goin got be your kid that was sacrificed to bring kids back?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​interactive/2021/covid-children-deaths​/
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mod3072: Glorious Golden Ass: In-person learning is going to kill kids.  The only question is how many?  100?  100,000?  What's the maximum number of children we are comfortable burying in order to have in-person learning?

We've been open for the entire school year. We just bought an extra dumpster to toss the corpses into, and it's worked fine. Oh, wait, no we didn't. Nobody died. The sky hasn't fallen. Kids aren't dropping dead in the hallways. Teachers aren't dying. The hallways are not running red with the blood of the innocent. As far as cataclysmic events go, it's been pretty lame. Schools here statewide have been open since the beginning of the school year. I haven't seen a single report of a student or teacher dying of COVID yet, and you know that it would be big news. You'd save more kids' lives by banning prom. That seems to get a few every year in drunk diving accidents. But great job at panic-mongering. The whole "if you don't agree with my position, you are okay with children dying" argument is a classic. I think we should ban people under the age of 21 from possessing cell phones. Eleven teenagers die every day in texting and driving accidents. If you don't agree that minors shouldn't be allowed to have cell phones, then you hate children and are okay with them dying, you monster. How many innocent children must be needlessly slaughtered before your blood lust is satisfied??


https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news​/​covid-19-surge-lack-of-teachers-forces​-cherokee-schools-to-close-classrooms/​6ZXVMXXXLFBWJKV63IEZ4UEGII/

can't prove it was transmitted at schools if you don't bother tracing anything.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.