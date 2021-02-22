 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US News)   You know what other white supremacy movement was a transnational threat   (usnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 6:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
where the fark did all these nazi types come from? I don't get it. is there some organization pushing this? It's like everyone was normal, then suddenly everyone believes the earth is flat and nazi's are a-ok.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The KISS Army?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

log_jammin: where the fark did all these nazi types come from? I don't get it. is there some organization pushing this? It's like everyone was normal, then suddenly everyone believes the earth is flat and nazi's are a-ok.


'Everyone was normal' is a bit of a stretch
These groups have always been there but were more underground.  Kept out of the media.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

log_jammin: where the fark did all these nazi types come from? I don't get it. is there some organization pushing this? It's like everyone was normal, then suddenly everyone believes the earth is flat and nazi's are a-ok.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements are becoming a "transnational threat" and have exploited the coronavirus pandemic to boost their support."

Is this like you're just so bored from covid19 lockdown that you get up one day and say to yourself, "I need a new hobby.  I know!  I'll become a Nazi!"?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My guess is all of them.

Internationalizing hatred, parochialism, provincialism, and nationalism seem to be what fascists do. How to provoke universal fear, hatred, violence, and Armageddon without this effort? All true believers are extremely hostile and in fact try to surpass each other in "patriotism", "devotion" and kleptocracy and kakistocracy.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jokerscrowbar: log_jammin: where the fark did all these nazi types come from? I don't get it. is there some organization pushing this? It's like everyone was normal, then suddenly everyone believes the earth is flat and nazi's are a-ok.

'Everyone was normal' is a bit of a stretch
These groups have always been there but were more underground.  Kept out of the media.


Right wing extremist news sources and the internet was used to rile them up and recruit anyone that was vulnerable to the influence of propaganda. Once they had a few leaders to follow, no matter how flawed, it just snowballed from there. Many that only had a few passing thoughts that were racist had those thoughts reaffirmed and encouraged through playing on their fears. Basic con artist techniques were also used to encourage only trusting far right wing information sources.

After that, you have millions that will follow the cause. A willing army. If you are good at organizing and planning, you can pull off a coup and play Hitler.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.