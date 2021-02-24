 Skip to content
(NBC News)   At the exact time Farmer Brown casually attempts to light his stove, Texas 18-wheeler hits fuel train   (nbcnews.com) divider line
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*Chef's kiss*, subby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More impressive from farther back: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdgHl​p​zPrNY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven or eight homes in the "very rural area" are affected, and those residents could be displaced for several days, White said.

Can't they just hook them to the back of their pick-up truck and drive them to a safer place?  I understand they will have to leave their car on blocks and the out front refrigerator sofa combo, but at least they will have a place to stay.
 
dazed420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet that fire melts the snow.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dazed420: I bet that fire melts the snow.


the fake snow?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The first 11 cars of the train were filled with gasoline, coal and petroleum products"

Thank God the rail cars full of fireworks, ammunition, lumber, confetti, disposable cigarette lighters, ammonia, and chlorine were in the rear of the train.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Link to the wrong article, did ye? This one doesn't say the truck was from Texas. In fact, ths details are even lighter than most similar articles.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"His eye twitches involuntarily"

/I know the strip was posted, but that is a great ending line.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

duppy: *Chef's kiss*, subby!


Weird. I saw term this used for the first time yesterday on another forum and had no idea what it meant so I had to look it up.
Then I felt stupid (it's pretty clear).
It's a solid expression and I welcome it.
Is it just me or did this just recently become "a thing"?
Carry on
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well played subby
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Golf clap.gif
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "The first 11 cars of the train were filled with gasoline, coal and petroleum products"

Thank God the rail cars full of fireworks, ammunition, lumber, confetti, disposable cigarette lighters, ammonia, and chlorine were in the rear of the train.


And the idiots forgot to hook up the car with the uranium-235.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: dazed420: I bet that fire melts the snow.

the fake snow?


That's exactly why they have hazmat units out there.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: duppy: *Chef's kiss*, subby!

Weird. I saw term this used for the first time yesterday on another forum and had no idea what it meant so I had to look it up.
Then I felt stupid (it's pretty clear).
It's a solid expression and I welcome it.
Is it just me or did this just recently become "a thing"?
Carry on


I've never seen it used before, but knew what OP was referring to right away, tbough I didn't get reference until OP posted it. I thought might be a Far Side reference.

/don't worry, we'll beat the expression to death in short order.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Got runned over by a damned ol' train" trifecta in play?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Train/trucker trifecta in play?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: "Got runned over by a damned ol' train" trifecta in play?


Dang it!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Drew, I have a moneymaking proposition for ye.

For a dollar, we can nominate headlines to HOTY immediately so we don't forget them. This is just a nomination, not a first-round elimination pass or anything.
 
0z79
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I am a shiny meat bicycle!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damn you Texas, deregulating your transportation system.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SurelyShirley: Salmon: dazed420: I bet that fire melts the snow.

the fake snow?

That's exactly why they have hazmat units out there.


think of the fun we could have with that one, the train was akshually carrying the secret snow chemical and caused a snow-plosion.
 
