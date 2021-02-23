 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You got it...you got it. He got it   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So much for the tolerant left-side air bag.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm actually curious as to how he got up there without the airbag going off.

I'm sure there's an explanation, but I'm content to just watch that hat fly to the ground.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I'm actually curious as to how he got up there without the airbag going off.

I'm sure there's an explanation, but I'm content to just watch that hat fly to the ground.


Same here. Also curious as to whether that was a MAGA hat.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MAGA hat?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I giggled, then watched a few more times.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fall down, go BOOM
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol super slo-mo shows the hat coming off and the airbag then punching it out. Reminds me of the baseball player that flipped off his glasses on a turning throw and just annihilated them in midair.

/Don't think it's MAGA, unless he somehow wore it down that much in 4 years
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Just a regular red cap, dammit.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Lol super slo-mo shows the hat coming off and the airbag then punching it out. Reminds me of the baseball player that flipped off his glasses on a turning throw and just annihilated them in midair.

/Don't think it's MAGA, unless he somehow wore it down that much in 4 years


Sorry, Cricket player

Andrew Strauss Smashes Sunglasses
Youtube XiTTYeLDBNA
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THat is hysterical XD
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude looks a bit old to be spinning brodies for the simple joy of it.

Pills, booze or both?

/place your final bets, please
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you work a pole that well, something's bound to explode
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Got It
Youtube TYQzIw0zat0
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dude looks a bit old to be spinning brodies for the simple joy of it.

Pills, booze or both?

/place your final bets, please


Old man, probably needs glasses.
At least the STOP sign was paying attention.

The airbag latency is interesting. I wonder if the accelerometers detected a false rollover after the second bounce.
If that's the case, ALL the side curtain airbags deployed. And its fortunate his window was open. Cause airbag inflation in a sealed cabin is hard on the ears. I was finding dried blood for a week.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dude looks a bit old to be spinning brodies for the simple joy of it.

Pills, booze or both?

/place your final bets, please


You're the second person I know to call them "brodies". We always referred to winter parking lot vehicular shenanigans as "whipping some shiattys"
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NINEv2: fragMasterFlash: Dude looks a bit old to be spinning brodies for the simple joy of it.

Pills, booze or both?

/place your final bets, please

You're the second person I know to call them "brodies". We always referred to winter parking lot vehicular shenanigans as "whipping some shiattys"


wow. this helped me a lot. i saw whippin shiatties the other day and i was lost. and now brodies. whaaaat.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: [pbs.twimg.com image 675x1200]
Just a regular red cap, dammit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nburghmatt: NINEv2: fragMasterFlash: Dude looks a bit old to be spinning brodies for the simple joy of it.

Pills, booze or both?

/place your final bets, please

You're the second person I know to call them "brodies". We always referred to winter parking lot vehicular shenanigans as "whipping some shiattys"

wow. this helped me a lot. i saw whippin shiatties the other day and i was lost. and now brodies. whaaaat.


I think brodies are west coast and shiattys are midwest.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Tanqueray: [pbs.twimg.com image 675x1200]
Just a regular red cap, dammit.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Curb Your Enthusiasm: MAGA Hat - All Clips Combined
Youtube B2oLFKYNInQ
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I'm actually curious as to how he got up there without the airbag going off.

I'm sure there's an explanation, but I'm content to just watch that hat fly to the ground.


It looks like he hit / rode up on the edge of the bumper.  The front impact bumper accelerometer is (I think) under the center so he presumably missed it.

Plus if it's a low-speed impact (e.g. he hit it and kept going, or accidently hit the gas first), the airbag won't deploy.
 
