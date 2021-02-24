 Skip to content
(SFGate)   'Skate or Die' taken literally in SF   (sfgate.com) divider line
8
•       •       •

Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll post it. It was bound to show up in the thread and it's possible someone else would have posted the vastly inferior NES version.

Skate or Die Intro C64
Youtube vqRXxPl6bXA
 
TheJoe03 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to walk by that place all the time pre covid. Kinda sketchy area, and it seems like some homeless drug related bs that caused this. I keep my ass safe here in the Sunset district, the homeless here are way less crazy.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old skate and stake.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
muckmouth.comView Full Size

Daggers VS Ramp Locals.
skateandannoy.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Daggers Rule.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Crispus Attucks - Thrashin'
Youtube Yg-jbfriLqY
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's only one way to stop skateboarders with knives.

Skeet Surfin'!
Youtube af9N7UhTMA8
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More ads than words in that link.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't think that is how one gleams the cube.
 
