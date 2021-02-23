 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Dildonian supporter, leader of anti-COVID-precautions demonstrations, and convicted felon finds his freedom to threaten lives restricted. Shoulda wore a tarp   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Police, Joshua Martinez, Court records, Martinez's fans, Ammon Bundy, Facebook posts, police officer, Rights network  
•       •       •

1474 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 8:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He can't stay out of trouble.

"Martinez, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail, is facing four felony charges - aggravated stalking, challenge to a fight with use of a deadly weapon, stalking with use of the internet or electronic communication and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He also faces two misdemeanor harassment charges. Police found a shotgun they allege was in his possession when they executed a search warrant last week. His plea deal sentence in the 2019 gun case prohibits him from having guns."

"In October 2018, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct, fined $500 and ordered to stay away from the courthouse. "
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the headline was going to end with "...dies of COVID." I was prepared to not be sad.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems like a nice fellow.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Filming inside a courthouse? Luckily he didn't try to create joinder with P. Barnes.

/"Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarrrrr​rrrrrrrrrrrgggggggggghhh!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark that website is hard on the eyes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thorpe: "In October 2018, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct, fined $500 and ordered to stay away from the courthouse. pick up the garbage. "
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you mean a terrorist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh, that's right, this is America.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIAF and EABOD, soonest.

Sincerely,

NN
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: He can't stay out of trouble.

"Martinez, who is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail, is facing four felony charges - aggravated stalking, challenge to a fight with use of a deadly weapon, stalking with use of the internet or electronic communication and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He also faces two misdemeanor harassment charges. Police found a shotgun they allege was in his possession when they executed a search warrant last week. His plea deal sentence in the 2019 gun case prohibits him from having guns."

"In October 2018, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct, fined $500 and ordered to stay away from the courthouse. "


Seems a fine upstanding individual with healthy life choices >.>
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid games, stupid prizes.

Or PSGWSP, since it seems to be the 2021 mantra.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Holy fark that website is hard on the eyes.


Hard on the eyes?
It took me several attempts to parse the sub headline:
"A top player in a crew behind aggro COVID-19 protests got popped over a bizarrely personal beef with local law-enforcement."

/:either Daily Beast is attempting to be hip or it could just be me
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Do you mean a terrorist?

[Fark user image image 479x277] Oh, that's right, this is America.


Did they ever call the RV guy a terrorist?
Didn't follow up on that.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna bet he'd go apesh*t if someone used the same threats against him?
 
metric
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Evil Mackerel: Do you mean a terrorist?

[Fark user image image 479x277] Oh, that's right, this is America.

Did they ever call the RV guy a terrorist?
Didn't follow up on that.


Nope... lone bomber.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: thorpe: "In October 2018, he was found guilty of disorderly conduct, fined $500 and ordered to stay away from the courthouse. pick up the garbage. "


I'm just glad they didn't give him a medal for being so brave and honest.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time that could have been better spent building something, helping someone or just sitting at home not being an arsehole.

But no, people with gapping holes of emptiness in their lives need to believe they are slaying dragons with whatever actions they take.

If they admitted their true self they would find that they are just another pebble on the beach and have never done anything of actual note in their lives.

It's would be sad if we didn't make it so easy to arm themselves so they can "be known" one day
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

metric: Resident Muslim: Evil Mackerel: Do you mean a terrorist?

[Fark user image image 479x277] Oh, that's right, this is America.

Did they ever call the RV guy a terrorist?
Didn't follow up on that.

Nope... lone bomber.


He "died in the blast."

Nice use of the passive voice when writing about a suicide bomber.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Molon Labe" is the name of my Motörhead/Madonna inspired polka band.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "Molon Labe" is the name of my Motörhead/Madonna inspired polka band.


Being  fan of polka , I'd watch you play.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: metric: Resident Muslim: Evil Mackerel: Do you mean a terrorist?

[Fark user image image 479x277] Oh, that's right, this is America.

Did they ever call the RV guy a terrorist?
Didn't follow up on that.

Nope... lone bomber.

He "died in the blast."

Nice use of the passive voice when writing about a suicide bomber.


Sometimes this thing is almost humorous.
Almost.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "Molon Labe" is the name of my Motörhead/Madonna inspired polka band.


I'm intrigued.
Wait, that wasn't melon.
Wait, that also wasn't...nevermind.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.