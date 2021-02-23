 Skip to content
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"A recent ice storm in the area had caused electrical outages throughout the city which affected lights and signals so the truck driver allegedly couldn't tell a train was coming until it was too late."

Yeah... I'm gonna call MAGA on that
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: "A recent ice storm in the area had caused electrical outages throughout the city which affected lights and signals so the truck driver allegedly couldn't tell a train was coming until it was too late."

Yeah... I'm gonna call MAGA on that


Yeah - trucker didn't know about the dashcam footage when he said that.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)


A greater percentage of their relative loads, yes, but fewer overall barrels. And the leaks are usually detected sooner, largely because truck crashes and train derailments are easier to detect than a slow drip from a worn gasket in an oil pipe over 50 miles away from the nearest anything.

And cleanup of oil spilled from trains or tanker trucks tends to begin minutes after the leak starts, rather than months. The firefighters who respond to train and truck accidents for the purpose of cleaning up an oil spill, generally do so without a financial motive to pretend that there is no oil spill.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope everyone was ok.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)

A greater percentage of their relative loads, yes, but fewer overall barrels. And the leaks are usually detected sooner, largely because truck crashes and train derailments are easier to detect than a slow drip from a worn gasket in an oil pipe over 50 miles away from the nearest anything.

And cleanup of oil spilled from trains or tanker trucks tends to begin minutes after the leak starts, rather than months. The firefighters who respond to train and truck accidents for the purpose of cleaning up an oil spill, generally do so without a financial motive to pretend that there is no oil spill.


I'm not sure that makes it better. There's a finite amount of oil. Eventually, all of it will be used. So as a total of the oil we extract, it'll be more barrels by the time it's all said and done.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

vygramul: King Something: vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)

A greater percentage of their relative loads, yes, but fewer overall barrels. And the leaks are usually detected sooner, largely because truck crashes and train derailments are easier to detect than a slow drip from a worn gasket in an oil pipe over 50 miles away from the nearest anything.

And cleanup of oil spilled from trains or tanker trucks tends to begin minutes after the leak starts, rather than months. The firefighters who respond to train and truck accidents for the purpose of cleaning up an oil spill, generally do so without a financial motive to pretend that there is no oil spill.

I'm not sure that makes it better. There's a finite amount of oil. Eventually, all of it will be used. So as a total of the oil we extract, it'll be more barrels by the time it's all said and done.


How does that make the trucks/trains better? "Oil will run out eventually" is not a defense of a pipeline
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Video without having to deal with Daily Fail's bullsh*t

Semi vs Train
Youtube tW6lw0CBjLU
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: vygramul: King Something: vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)

A greater percentage of their relative loads, yes, but fewer overall barrels. And the leaks are usually detected sooner, largely because truck crashes and train derailments are easier to detect than a slow drip from a worn gasket in an oil pipe over 50 miles away from the nearest anything.

And cleanup of oil spilled from trains or tanker trucks tends to begin minutes after the leak starts, rather than months. The firefighters who respond to train and truck accidents for the purpose of cleaning up an oil spill, generally do so without a financial motive to pretend that there is no oil spill.

I'm not sure that makes it better. There's a finite amount of oil. Eventually, all of it will be used. So as a total of the oil we extract, it'll be more barrels by the time it's all said and done.

How does that make the trucks/trains better? "Oil will run out eventually" is not a defense of a pipeline


Wut? My argument is that pipelines are better, not trucks/trains. And the point that oil runs out means there's an end-point where you can calculate the total environmental damage produced by the various methods of transportation.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No problem, they can buff that scratch out to where it won't be noticed.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got it. I got it.

I don't got it.

Thank god I saw an ambulance back there
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternatively: Wow trains can actually stop really fast when they hit an immovable object
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)


Because trucks don't require digging up sovereign native american lands that's why.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)

Because trucks don't require digging up sovereign native american lands that's why.


Trains carry a wide variety of cargo, not just crude.

This is a dumb argument started for seemingly no reason.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)

A greater percentage of their relative loads, yes, but fewer overall barrels. And the leaks are usually detected sooner, largely because truck crashes and train derailments are easier to detect than a slow drip from a worn gasket in an oil pipe over 50 miles away from the nearest anything.

And cleanup of oil spilled from trains or tanker trucks tends to begin minutes after the leak starts, rather than months. The firefighters who respond to train and truck accidents for the purpose of cleaning up an oil spill, generally do so without a financial motive to pretend that there is no oil spill.


Also, trains and trucks just don't transport oil -- there's a whole gambit of chemicals that they carry. Are we going to run a pipeline for every single one?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dashcam footage captured the shocking moment a train plowed into a big rig on a crossing after a trucker drove past safety barriers as they were closing

Yeah, don't do that. If you do do that, expect to lose your license and your livelihood, if not your life.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)


This is bait. And bad bait. Those worms are stale.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)


Fark user imageView Full Size

Some people just want to play Satisfactory in real life. I understand.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 620x989]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sithon: I hope everyone was ok.


Who are you and why are you on Fark?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guess he skipped "don't stop on train tracks day" at truck driving school.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love how the truck stops in front of the car who is like,

"What the fark are you doing?...

[...]

Holy shiat there's a train coming."

[gaps it in reverse]

And not only did the truck nail it through the closing barriers, and destroy it. But he insisted on making a right turn that was too tight for him. He would have made it if he'd gone straight through.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"the truck driver allegedly couldn't tell a train was coming until it was too late."

Bullshiat, the lights were running right from the start and other traffic had already stopped. He thought he could make it across in time and didn't bank on being unable to make the turn.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: vygramul: Tell me again why we like this better than pipelines?

(Trains and trucks spill 7x as much, as a percentage of transported, as pipelines do.)

Because trucks don't require digging up sovereign native american lands that's why.


The "sovereign native land" thing is a bit of a political ploy. None of the pipeline alignments are on anything that has been recognized as tribal lands for 150 years, but a tribe is using the environmental interest in the pipeline to bring attention to that broken treaty, by using language that asserts sovereignty. Given the larger issues they raise, stopping the pipeline does not really seem like their primary motivation here.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: "the truck driver allegedly couldn't tell a train was coming until it was too late."

Bullshiat, the lights were running right from the start and other traffic had already stopped. He thought he could make it across in time and didn't bank on being unable to make the turn.


I watched it a couple more times, he probably could have made the turn ... if he wasn't trying to avoid hitting a closing barrier.

He drove further than he needed to start the turn, between the barriers. Dumbarse obviously also has a poor understanding of cornering with a trailer.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Video without having to deal with Daily Fail's bullsh*t

[YouTube video: Semi vs Train]


Wow, dash cam guy is an asshole.

How do you see that and think "farking awesome! Hmm, guess I should turn around now" and not "holy fark!  shiat, I hope no one died!" then stay to share the footage with police and help if you can?
 
