Well at least it isn't a facial tattoo
12
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some ragrets?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
God what is wrong with her?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: God what is wrong with her?


What do you think is wrong with her?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: God what is wrong with her?


Her tattoo is a metaphor, it just hasn't aged well in the pandemic era.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: kdawg7736: God what is wrong with her?

What do you think is wrong with her?


I hope she's overly enthusiastic about baking delicious muffins, personally.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Girls who get tattoos like butt stuff.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
again?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: kdawg7736: God what is wrong with her?

Her tattoo is a metaphor, it just hasn't aged well in the pandemic era.


She really hates mid-80's cartoons.

/farkin' Haim Saban hell with that guy
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: kdawg7736: God what is wrong with her?

Her tattoo is a metaphor, it just hasn't aged well in the pandemic era.


She must have got it in the past 12 months

/ ok guys you have been warned,
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Weatherkiss: kdawg7736: God what is wrong with her?

Her tattoo is a metaphor, it just hasn't aged well in the pandemic era.

She must have got it in the past 12 months

/ ok guys you have been warned,


I think the article said she got it 2 years before the pandemic hit.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: kdawg7736: God what is wrong with her?

Her tattoo is a metaphor, it just hasn't aged well in the pandemic era.


Every tattoo has that potential, which is why all tattoos carry risk - some more than others, of course.

I'd wager there is at least one poor bastard out there with an OK-sign tattoo, or a Pepe-The-Frog tattoo he received before those things were appropriated by the alt-right/Proud Boys/whateverthef*cktheyrecallingthems​elvesnow.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Weatherkiss: kdawg7736: God what is wrong with her?

Her tattoo is a metaphor, it just hasn't aged well in the pandemic era.

Every tattoo has that potential, which is why all tattoos carry risk - some more than others, of course.

I'd wager there is at least one poor bastard out there with an OK-sign tattoo, or a Pepe-The-Frog tattoo he received before those things were appropriated by the alt-right/Proud Boys/whateverthef*cktheyrecallingthems​elvesnow.


In her defense, I don't think any of us anticipated that wearing a medical mask to keep infection rates low would be considered a political statement. So, when someone asks "What's wrong with her?" I'm compelled to say that there's nothing wrong with her, there's something wrong with society.
 
