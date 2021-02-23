 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   Judge rules California can have nice things   (theverge.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?


With quiet dignity and grace?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?


Act like PG&E and burn it all down?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?


Threaten to cut off California?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?


Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.


In general, I'd approve of such a move.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.

In general, I'd approve of such a move.


The US Supreme Court would probably disapprove of such a move, 6-3.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: Gubbo: make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.

In general, I'd approve of such a move.

The US Supreme Court would probably disapprove of such a move, 6-3.


Broadband, 50mb+, is a right in the same way that electricity is a right
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: King Something: Gubbo: make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.

In general, I'd approve of such a move.

The US Supreme Court would probably disapprove of such a move, 6-3.

Broadband, 50mb+, is a right in the same way that electricity is a right


True, but good luck trying to convince the GOP Justices not to strip that right away from all Americans just to hurt liberals.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: Gubbo: King Something: Gubbo: make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.

In general, I'd approve of such a move.

The US Supreme Court would probably disapprove of such a move, 6-3.

Broadband, 50mb+, is a right in the same way that electricity is a right

True, but good luck trying to convince the GOP Justices not to strip that right away from all Americans just to hurt liberals.


Yup.... Oh well
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't wait to hear about how this is yet another reason why people are "escaping" to Texas or Idaho or wherever.

/at least one former Californian may be regretting their move to the former right now
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A devastating earthquake erupts along the San Andreas fault line, but instead of California falling into the Pacific Ocean, the rest of the country falls into the Atlantic.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lol. They banned the practice of not having certain content count against your data cap.

How does that help consumers? (Narrator:  it doesn't)
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Things That Will Never Happen In a Million Years for $100 please, Alex.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?


Well there's two new trans-pacific fiber lines into CA. One is about 15 miles from me? Will I get Petabyte service next year? Probably not. But the telecoms are the ones that paid for the lines to get put down.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So trump's FCC lackeys claimed the federal government had no authority to enforce net neutrality in an attempt to flush the entire net neutrality down the drain -- and all they'll have to show for it now will be fifty separate versions that the network providers get to enjoy.

/Should have quit while they were ahead.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: Lol. They banned the practice of not having certain content count against your data cap.

How does that help consumers? (Narrator:  it doesn't)


It sure as fark does help, because now all the content providers get to compete for customers on a level level playing field instead of the network providers getting to hand-pick the winners based on who can bribe them the most.

Without network neutrality, the existing big players can pretty much block out any disruptive new competitor to the industry if they chose to.

/And if you're claiming that network neutrality isn't necessary because the existing companies already play nice... then there is really no reason NOT to have it, right? After all, it's no imposition at all?
 
nunyabidness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Can't wait to hear about how this is yet another reason why people are "escaping" to Texas or Idaho or wherever.

/at least one former Californian may be regretting their move to the former right now


Delta is ready when you are.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.


Oh please god no.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tfresh: make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.

Oh please god no.


I'd let the DWP here in LA have a stab at it. As it stands, I can remember more earthquakes than power outages during the last two decades.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tfresh: make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.

Oh please god no.


Like it would be worse?  States may get things done late, expensively, and not quite what you wanted, but I'd take it over the "Fark you we got our money you don't get shiat biatch!" policy the telcomms have gone with thanks.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: tfresh: make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.

Oh please god no.

Like it would be worse?  States may get things done late, expensively, and not quite what you wanted, but I'd take it over the "Fark you we got our money you don't get shiat biatch!" policy the telcomms have gone with thanks.


I'll let California run my internet the day I get to take that high speed train to LA.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tfresh: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: tfresh: make me some tea: Gubbo: GreatGlavinsGhost: I wonder how the telecoms will react to this news?

Threaten to cut off California?

Good incentive for a state takeover of the internet infrastructure.

Oh please god no.

Like it would be worse?  States may get things done late, expensively, and not quite what you wanted, but I'd take it over the "Fark you we got our money you don't get shiat biatch!" policy the telcomms have gone with thanks.

I'll let California run my internet the day I get to take that high speed train to LA.


Association fallacies?  In my Fark??
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm betting that at some point Scott Weiner overcomes the limitations of the snickers elicited by his last name and rises to governor.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now we're simultaneously cheering the rebirth of a law aimed at stopping some big corporations from throttling access to certain  information and services on the internet while cheering when other big corporations block access to certain and services on the internet.  Makes sense.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thank God. When the internet was destroyed and vanished after the Trump administration got rid of net neutrality, the country was in despair. It's going to be a long, hard slog here in California as we recreate the internet from the smoking ruins, but we're going to be okay.
 
