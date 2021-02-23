 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Subby has seen a lot of "Woman [_(verb,_past_tense)_], man arrested" headlines, but this is a new one   (framinghamsource.com) divider line
11
    Dumbass, Automobile, Third Street parking lot, Truck, Vehicle, Framingham Police, Transport, Vehicles, Francisdio Deandrade  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spray painted? Maybe he was trying to help her put on lip stick since her lips were so big?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"No remorse for the sheriff and his eye ain't right
I'ma paint his town red then paint his wife white, uh!"
-Kid Rock
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sure they got the right guy?  They ought to question Patrick Tribbett at least...
 
Directorscut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[goldpaintguy.jpg]
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn taggers have finally gone too far.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


...all over you...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least he didn't rape and/or kill her

Progress?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Spray painted? Maybe he was trying to help her put on lip stick since her lips were so big?


And the rest of her makeup:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did he really think he'd get away with that ....dumbass
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a dispute between gas huffers, Krylon man meets Krylon woman in shiny chrome meet-cute.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
