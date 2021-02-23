 Skip to content
 
(WHDH Boston)   Mysterious ring-shaped artifact excavated at site of Paul Revere's house turns out to be not-so-mysterious   (whdh.com) divider line
19
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's pretty cool
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ewwww, that's his fossilized bunghole. Don't play with it, that's nasty.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh no! MY COCK RING!
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't even muster up a w. for this womp. Gears and their different uses have been available long before our revolution.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: Oh no! MY COCK RING!


How the hell did it get turned inside out??
 
Wobambo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You don't say?

assets.entrepreneur.comView Full Size


/show started out great
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
foreskin
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I should probably start previewing when I copy and paste images over, huh.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This explains why he always has a parasol in all the paintings.
 
dave0821
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: foreskin


Shouldn't that be four score and seven years skin?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I should probably start previewing when I copy and paste images over, huh.


Nah, looks fine.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: Oh no! MY COCK RING!


My Cock Ring is the name of my illegal cock-fighting arena.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let me know when they find the quart of beer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gopher321: Oh no! MY COCK RING!


FTA: "The runner is the part ... that slides up and down the ... shaft"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I should probably start previewing when I copy and paste images over, huh.


Naw, it's more fun this way.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
National Treasure 3 was going to be about the search for Ben Franklin's silver cock ring.  It was going to be hidden in plain sight as the door knocker at Paul Revere's house.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh cool a parasol runner!

Why's a parasol runner?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: gopher321: Oh no! MY COCK RING!

My Cock Ring is the name of my illegal cock-fighting arena.


Hunh.

"Illegal Cock Fighting Arena" is the name of my Jane's Addiction meets Phantom of the Park fan-fic group.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I dunno. That is still cool. It's fun researching little mundane objects like that.  The Ms. always finds weird shiat with the metal detector while im out gold panning.
 
