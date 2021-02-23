 Skip to content
 
(My News LA)   CA: Ten people win 2021's opening award for Most Creative Combined Criminal Enterprise after they're arrested for operating a combination chop shop, marijuana grow, and butane hash oil operation   (mynewsla.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Cannabis, Warrant, Riverside County, California, stolen vehicle case, search warrant, Law enforcement terminology, Cannabis cultivation, Nuevo Road  
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's CA. You can't afford to live here if you don't have a side hustle.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try that a little bigger...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bootstrappy types always get arrested.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pick a lane already
 
