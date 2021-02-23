 Skip to content
 
(AZ Family)   Guns don't grow on trees   (azfamily.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guns don't grow on trees

Everybody knows that. They are tubers and grow underground.


And that is not a proper way to bury a weapons cashe if you have any hope of using them in the future.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is no information on how long the guns might have been there.

Um, I'm gonna take a wild guess and say 'longer than those people have owned the home'.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that an MP40 on the left? Hard to tell.

Interesting find.
Probably full auto the whole lot.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Might wanna check out previous names on the deed.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like one is a mac 10 and also micro uzi on the right

I'm going with meth dealers forgot their stash
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Is that an MP40 on the left? Hard to tell.

Interesting find.
Probably full auto the whole lot.


It took me a minute to realize that one of them is a MAC-10. I got to shoot one of those many, many years ago. It was fun, but damned expensive (I had to pay for the ammo). With a cyclic rate north of 1000 rounds per minute, it didn't take long to empty. Also got to shoot a Thompson that day, which was very neat.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: RolandTGunner: Is that an MP40 on the left? Hard to tell.

Interesting find.
Probably full auto the whole lot.

It took me a minute to realize that one of them is a MAC-10. I got to shoot one of those many, many years ago. It was fun, but damned expensive (I had to pay for the ammo). With a cyclic rate north of 1000 rounds per minute, it didn't take long to empty. Also got to shoot a Thompson that day, which was very neat.


Yeah looks like a MAC 10 and some sort of mini-Uzi and what I thought might be an MP40 is some AK variant with a folding stock.
It would interesting to see a followup on this and see if they could trace the serials and see if they are stolen etc.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Original interpretation went straight to video.

/Just sayin'.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: [Fark user image image 400x300]

Original interpretation went straight to video.

/Just sayin'.


Lou Reed wants to question your username
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No Cosmoline? Amateurs.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well,
Hi-points...
 
recombobulator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope they're either not actually planting a tree, or not planting it where that hole is.  The roots will do a number on those brick walls.  And tell me those are brick fences and they're not planting a tree right next to their foundation.
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know how much guns cost now? Even rusted to hell some idiot on gunbroker would buy it.
 
nunyabidness
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: No Cosmoline? Amateurs.


I know.

Cosmoline, wrap in many layers or plastic, then seal in PVC pipe with well covers on each end.

Only then do you bury a gun.
 
Vern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Unobtanium: RolandTGunner: Is that an MP40 on the left? Hard to tell.

Interesting find.
Probably full auto the whole lot.

It took me a minute to realize that one of them is a MAC-10. I got to shoot one of those many, many years ago. It was fun, but damned expensive (I had to pay for the ammo). With a cyclic rate north of 1000 rounds per minute, it didn't take long to empty. Also got to shoot a Thompson that day, which was very neat.

Yeah looks like a MAC 10 and some sort of mini-Uzi and what I thought might be an MP40 is some AK variant with a folding stock.
It would interesting to see a followup on this and see if they could trace the serials and see if they are stolen etc.


Looks like a Galil to me. But yeah, whoever buried those had some connections. The AR doesn't stand out. The fact that it was buried is odd, but AR's are a dime a dozen. Even the MAC-10 isn't that odd, they used to be extremely common among US gangs; but seeing an IMI Micro Uzi and an IMI Galil seem to imply whoever buried them had some connections somewhere. They aren't really firearms that show up that often in the US.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Intelligent_Donkey: You know how much guns cost now?


More than when Obama was elected?  I figure more only because of inflation.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hell, it looks like the mags are loaded, remove the ammo and you got enough money for a house payment
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of my friends was renovating the bathroom in his house and found 3 guns behind the medicine cabinet. He said that it did cross his mind to keep them, but he decided to call the cops and turn them in
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vern: RolandTGunner: Unobtanium: RolandTGunner: Is that an MP40 on the left? Hard to tell.

Interesting find.
Probably full auto the whole lot.

It took me a minute to realize that one of them is a MAC-10. I got to shoot one of those many, many years ago. It was fun, but damned expensive (I had to pay for the ammo). With a cyclic rate north of 1000 rounds per minute, it didn't take long to empty. Also got to shoot a Thompson that day, which was very neat.

Yeah looks like a MAC 10 and some sort of mini-Uzi and what I thought might be an MP40 is some AK variant with a folding stock.
It would interesting to see a followup on this and see if they could trace the serials and see if they are stolen etc.

Looks like a Galil to me. But yeah, whoever buried those had some connections. The AR doesn't stand out. The fact that it was buried is odd, but AR's are a dime a dozen. Even the MAC-10 isn't that odd, they used to be extremely common among US gangs; but seeing an IMI Micro Uzi and an IMI Galil seem to imply whoever buried them had some connections somewhere. They aren't really firearms that show up that often in the US.


That combination of things screams stolen from a licensed collector somewhere.
 
zbtop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well that *was* a nice Galil that probably could have fetched a cool $3-4k if it was an original 80s import.

Hope whoever buried the stash doesnt come looking for it. Glad they found it however, not the kind of thing you want sitting around without knowing about.
 
