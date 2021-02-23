 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   It's Gen X's turn to be blamed for the state of society today
116
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whatever
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm Gen X, and I know for a fact we'll be forgotten about and ignored again in about 3 days (at most).
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did Jezebel run out of Tide Pods?
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As if....
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Like our parents will ever let us be in charge of anything. Whatever Jellybezel. Go tick tock or some crap.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Like our parents will ever let us be in charge of anything. Whatever Jellybezel. Go tick tock or some crap.


Go clean your room
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, that was a lot of words. And they were all English words even. But if you were to ask me to summarize it, I couldn't because it didn't make a damn lick of sense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Ass_Master_Flash: Like our parents will ever let us be in charge of anything. Whatever Jellybezel. Go tick tock or some crap.

Go clean your room


He's busy trying to watch illegal channels.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gen X here. The only Xers I blame are the dipshiat ones who went full R, the ones who took everything we were teabagged by and went, "Oh yeah, more of that."

You should damn well know better.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah...Gen X has had access to ALLL the levers of power....BWAAAAHHAHHAHHAAAA...

Clearly Jezebel doesn't understand demographics...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, someone is talking about us?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WOOHOO we actually did something?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Ass_Master_Flash: Like our parents will ever let us be in charge of anything. Whatever Jellybezel. Go tick tock or some crap.

Go clean your room


YOURE NOT MY REAL DAD, CARL
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean, probably. Meh.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Call me when we have a Gen-X president.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey guys! We've made it!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So Jezebel pays by the word.  Good to know.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK zooomer
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: GardenWeasel: Ass_Master_Flash: Like our parents will ever let us be in charge of anything. Whatever Jellybezel. Go tick tock or some crap.

Go clean your room

YOURE NOT MY REAL DAD, CARL


I guess it's time we had that talk about me and your Mom...
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vygramul: Call me when we have a Gen-X president.


Haven't we had one already? Wasn't Obama an early Gen X-er? Or was he super late boomer?
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tudorgurl: vygramul: Call me when we have a Gen-X president.

Haven't we had one already? Wasn't Obama an early Gen X-er? Or was he super late boomer?


1961 Is not *normally* considered Gen X, though definitions vary.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blamed? So what? It doesn't change anything. Besides, it's still the boomers that won't get out of everyone's way.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus Christ Jezebel is a worthless swamp. It's like all the old Consumerist writers got adopted and issued thesauruses.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Relatively Obscure: tudorgurl: vygramul: Call me when we have a Gen-X president.

Haven't we had one already? Wasn't Obama an early Gen X-er? Or was he super late boomer?

1961 Is not *normally* considered Gen X, though definitions vary.


The most aggressively limiting definition I heard was that if you didn't know where you were when JFK was shot, you're not a 'Boomer, which would put it at like 1960. But the common definition has it start in 1965, so even Kamala Harris misses by a year.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Like our parents will ever let us be in charge of anything. Whatever Jellybezel. Go tick tock or some crap.


All our parents got divorced
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Whatever

Sifl & Olly - United States of Whatever Video
Youtube viaTT859Yk0
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Gen X here. The only Xers I blame are the dipshiat ones who went full R, the ones who took everything we were teabagged by and went, "Oh yeah, more of that."

You should damn well know better.


Stockholm syndrome - it's a thing.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 400x390]


Still true.
Still one of the best.

Let them panic themselves to death about it.

I still have my dad's key and I can eat fruit loops and watch tv when I get home from work.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is everyone else's fault.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We accept the fact that we are taking the blame for the state of the world for whatever it was we did wrong. But we think you're crazy to make us write an essay telling you who we think we are. You see us as you want to see us - in the simplest terms, in the most convenient definitions. But what we found out is that each one of us is a brain, and an athlete, and a basket case, a princess, and a criminal.

Does that answer your question? Sincerely yours, Gen X.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Gen X here. The only Xers I blame are the dipshiat ones who went full R, the ones who took everything we were teabagged by and went, "Oh yeah, more of that."

You should damn well know better.


Nooo shiat. The sheer number of GenXers I know who became Christians Fundamentalists blows my farking mind. WTH? I knew you all were dumb, but this is just...surrender.

Not me. As a member of the Most Aborted generation I resist ALL authority, by habit and on principle.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was GenX all along

And we killed Sparky, too!

Hahahaha!  Ahahahahaha!
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus you can feel the smug pomposity leaching from the screen..
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a job.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Despite a number of ugly racial incidents in places like Howard Beach

I grew up in Howard Beach and knew a number of the guys involved (all Gen X) so I'm getting a kick....
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Call me when we have a Gen-X president.


I'd give Obama a nod - his DOB is '61
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Whatever


Yes, I am entirely too blazed to read that mess.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Relatively Obscure: tudorgurl: vygramul: Call me when we have a Gen-X president.

Haven't we had one already? Wasn't Obama an early Gen X-er? Or was he super late boomer?

1961 Is not *normally* considered Gen X, though definitions vary.


The definition I like to use is that if you can't remember JFK getting shot but you do remember the Challenger blowing up, you're Gen-X. But that's just me.

I think Obama's in the cusp.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: Jesus you can feel the smug pomposity leaching from the screen..


That's the absinthe
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but Dems completely left us in the dust, even though they knew GOP Gen X was going to be a nightmare.

so let me just

Fark user imageView Full Size


and then

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: vygramul: Call me when we have a Gen-X president.

I'd give Obama a nod - his DOB is '61


He's like 3 or 4 years shy of the oldest Gen X, so no.  His culture is Boomer culture.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an (older) Millenial, I will forever blame the Boomers.

The X'ies got screwed over by them just as hard as we did, and are a major improvement over the Boomers, as I'm sure the Z's or whatever will be on my generation.

On an actually serious note however, this is Jezebel clickbait. Ain't nobody buying their shiat. The Xies aren't that bad.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sbs.com.auView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I'm Gen X, and I know for a fact we'll be forgotten about and ignored again in about 3 days (at most).


Welcome to being a Korean War vet.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santayana's 1905 observation that "those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it"

He's a lot older than I thought

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only work here, man.  I'm not even supposed to be here today!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off, Jezebel. Billy Idol is a goddamned UNESCO World Heritage Site (or whatever the people equivalent is).
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS. I was in grad school during this debate.

Gen X hated Republican weenies like Bush. We saw him as a total lightweight. I remember saying as much to my thesis supervisor who said: "If you think he's bad, you should see George Jr.  I taught him at Yale."

But we also hated the kind of wooly-headed, puerile lefties who read a lot of Derrida but didn't understand a lick of it. They thought that just by changing the discourse you could fix inequality. I swear there was an academic journal called "Bad Ideas from France" circulating at the time. PC-speak was problematic because it was just that. Only that. It was naive and silly.

What's happening now is nothing like that. Kids today are actual activists in a way we were not, and way smarter. The attacks on Progressives have gotten more shrill because progressives are effective, engaged and more dangerous to power than we were.

Except for Jezebel. That, too, is silly.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X;  the first generation farked over by Boomers.

Hey Millennials; "Okay Y-ner."

As a Gen Xer; Gen Z kids make a lot of sense.
 
