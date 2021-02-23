 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Members of ERCOT board lose power
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be fired
Out of a cannon
Into the sun
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: They should be fired
Out of a cannon
Into the sun


I'd be content with forcing them to live in the same housing as their customers, with the same access to electricity, and the same 'on demand' billing that causes $17,000 a month bills

/literally a movie starring Joe Pesci where he's a slumlord forced to live in his own crappy apartment building until he fixes it all
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they've found their scapegoats........
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even after all the money they made the energy companies?!?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: cretinbob: They should be fired
Out of a cannon
Into the sun

I'd be content with forcing them to live in the same housing as their customers, with the same access to electricity, and the same 'on demand' billing that causes $17,000 a month bills

/literally a movie starring Joe Pesci where he's a slumlord forced to live in his own crappy apartment building until he fixes it all


It was sad to see so many people insisting these folks chose these plans when, for many, it wasn't a choice.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Even after all the money they made the energy companies?!?


That's the perfect time to get out.  After all...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: arrogantbastich: Even after all the money they made the energy companies?!?

That's the perfect time to get out.  After all...

[Fark user image image 300x168]


There's probably another board opening somewhere for these team players..
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: 'd be content with forcing them to live in the same housing as their customers, with the same access to electricity, and the same 'on demand' billing that causes $17,000 a month bills


The nonprofit's 2018 financial disclosures revealed that the CEO of ERCOT was paid $860,000+ for his services, which consisted of "between 5 and 15 hours a week" of back breaking work.

$17,000 is probably his monthly bar and meal tab at the country club.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: weddingsinger: arrogantbastich: Even after all the money they made the energy companies?!?

That's the perfect time to get out.  After all...

[Fark user image image 300x168]

There's probably another board opening somewhere for these team players..


Not so sure about that, this might end up costing rich white guys some money and that's a crime.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: weddingsinger: 'd be content with forcing them to live in the same housing as their customers, with the same access to electricity, and the same 'on demand' billing that causes $17,000 a month bills

The nonprofit's 2018 financial disclosures revealed that the CEO of ERCOT was paid $860,000+ for his services, which consisted of "between 5 and 15 hours a week" of back breaking work.

$17,000 is probably his monthly bar and meal tab at the country club.


I'm willing to bet even that's a gross over estimate.

Or does a round of golf and dinner count as work?

/Yes, I know, for these folks it does
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Resign?

How about
-we don't let them do that,
-let loose a pack of ravenous wolves into their boardroom
-and lock the doors until the screaming stops
 
litespeed74
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cabo or bust!
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good, that leaves more time for them to spend in a courtroom.

/ain't nothin gonna happen
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
With a nice severance package i assume.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Obviously this is the reason that Ted Cruz and wife and two daughters and college roommate (the list so far) didn't go to EPCOT Center even though the Disney Swan rates are half that of the Ritz Carleton (it's always the Ritz Carleton) in Cancun.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: weddingsinger: cretinbob: They should be fired
Out of a cannon
Into the sun

I'd be content with forcing them to live in the same housing as their customers, with the same access to electricity, and the same 'on demand' billing that causes $17,000 a month bills

/literally a movie starring Joe Pesci where he's a slumlord forced to live in his own crappy apartment building until he fixes it all

It was sad to see so many people insisting these folks chose these plans when, for many, it wasn't a choice.


Do you have link or anything that it was their only power option? I have not seen anything reporting it since they had an option to leave and the company had encouraged them to just before the shiat hit the fan.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Finally, some justice! For a second I thought nothing was gonna happen because they were rich white guys. So glad to have been proven wrong!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: cretinbob: weddingsinger: cretinbob: They should be fired
Out of a cannon
Into the sun

I'd be content with forcing them to live in the same housing as their customers, with the same access to electricity, and the same 'on demand' billing that causes $17,000 a month bills

/literally a movie starring Joe Pesci where he's a slumlord forced to live in his own crappy apartment building until he fixes it all

It was sad to see so many people insisting these folks chose these plans when, for many, it wasn't a choice.

Do you have link or anything that it was their only power option? I have not seen anything reporting it since they had an option to leave and the company had encouraged them to just before the shiat hit the fan.


The thing I saw was the company (Griddy?) automatically switching their billing type ('to help the customer!', but I was literally just told I can go home from work early so I'm not googling it to find a link.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: weddingsinger: cretinbob: They should be fired
Out of a cannon
Into the sun

I'd be content with forcing them to live in the same housing as their customers, with the same access to electricity, and the same 'on demand' billing that causes $17,000 a month bills

/literally a movie starring Joe Pesci where he's a slumlord forced to live in his own crappy apartment building until he fixes it all

It was sad to see so many people insisting these folks chose these plans when, for many, it wasn't a choice.


I think they did choose plans, i did, i got a fixed rate. Granted, having to choose plan is stupid but it's even dumber when dumb people do the choosing. I imagine Dave Ramsey or some other idiot recommended the spot market so you can save a few pennies in the summer. The important thing is Jerry Jones got richer.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
4 of them resigned. The 4 that don't even live in Texas. One doesn't even live in the US.

https://apnews.com/article/texas-grid​-​board-members-resign-ercot-5ec2a7f7772​734a99d4a47ea2c4624a7
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But hadn't they setup a system exactly like the legislature wanted?

And had they increased everyone's energy bill by a few dollars to pay for winterization, I'm sure the legislature and Governor would have gone nuts, and called for resignations.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm always pleased when the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Board resigns en masse when I get a flat tire.  It looks good on the news, so long as you stay ignorant that a council is not a commission and that all were appointed by the same governor and party.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: arrogantbastich: Even after all the money they made the energy companies?!?

That's the perfect time to get out.  After all...

[Fark user image image 300x168]


And that's just Heidi Cruz.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sweet. When to the negligent homicide convictions and subsequent civil trials begin?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: 4 of them resigned. The 4 that don't even live in Texas. One doesn't even live in the US.

https://apnews.com/article/texas-grid-​board-members-resign-ercot-5ec2a7f7772​734a99d4a47ea2c4624a7


"We don't even really work here"
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: cretinbob: weddingsinger: cretinbob: They should be fired
Out of a cannon
Into the sun

I'd be content with forcing them to live in the same housing as their customers, with the same access to electricity, and the same 'on demand' billing that causes $17,000 a month bills

/literally a movie starring Joe Pesci where he's a slumlord forced to live in his own crappy apartment building until he fixes it all

It was sad to see so many people insisting these folks chose these plans when, for many, it wasn't a choice.

I think they did choose plans, i did, i got a fixed rate. Granted, having to choose plan is stupid but it's even dumber when dumb people do the choosing. I imagine Dave Ramsey or some other idiot recommended the spot market so you can save a few pennies in the summer. The important thing is Jerry Jones got richer.


The power market is full of scam artists. An old manager at LM tried to get my wife to get into some pyramid power selling scheme. She turned him down but he kept trying to sell it. He ask me i told him to go fark himself. He didn't ask again.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Obviously this is the reason that Ted Cruz and wife and two daughters and college roommate (the list so far) didn't go to EPCOT Center even though the Disney Swan rates are half that of the Ritz Carleton (it's always the Ritz Carleton) in Cancun.


Of course. It's Ritzy. It's right there in the name.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The cool kids fly private jets to Cozumel.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It looks like they were actually 5 that don't live in Texas. The woman that lives in Canada, Vanessa Anesetti-Parra, hasn't resigned (yet).

https://www.kxan.com/investigations/5​-​ercot-board-members-dont-live-in-texas​-one-from-canada/
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In China, they would be executed.
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Walker: 4 of them resigned. The 4 that don't even live in Texas. One doesn't even live in the US.

https://apnews.com/article/texas-grid-​board-members-resign-ercot-5ec2a7f7772​734a99d4a47ea2c4624a7

"We don't even really work here"


This is really not far off the mark.  When I moved to Texas, I was surprised as shiat to learn that the state had a part-time legislature.  They really don't believe in any form of government there and the half-assed one they have is only there half the time.
 
AeAe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Open criminal investigations on those assholes. People died.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thornhill: But hadn't they setup a system exactly like the legislature wanted?

And had they increased everyone's energy bill by a few dollars to pay for winterization, I'm sure the legislature and Governor would have gone nuts, and called for resignations.


I've heard this argument a million times so far WRT windmills and it's not a viable suggestion.  Those Nordic windmills everyone loves sharing photos of are far more expensive to install, about 10% less efficient, the modifications do not hold up well in hot climates, and most importantly, they rely on grid power to prevent icing.  It's like suggesting everyone in Phoenix is foolish for not commuting in a 4x4 truck every day just in case have to drive in snow once in their lives.  Anyone telling you Texas should winterize their windmills in particular is ignorant and wrong.

On the thermal generation side, the biggest issue was methane well heads and distribution lines freezing which reduced available fuel, not the electrical system itself. That should be addressed and people are right to say so, but anyone talking about installing blade heaters in the scorching deserts of West Texas misinformed.
 
