(CNBC)   Crocs' popularity exploded during the pandemic as world's most effective contraceptive   (cnbc.com) divider line
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Podiatrists LOVE Crocs because they're so awful for your feet that they generate patients like crazy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've had some Crocs for years that I use a slip-on slippers about the apartment. They are really comfortable, light, easy to slip on and off, and if they get pushed under my bed or table or whatever, are easy to get out with a broom or any other reach extender. When I was in the Heart Institute one of the nurses (black  man) had those bright green Crocs I would like to have. I like the colour green in many of its shades and hues.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Get ready for the fashionistas to tell us how ugly they are.  I wore them for years but switched to Oofos.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I was vacationing at the beach, I would sit on the boardwalk watching children running around in their Crocs. They would inevitably trip and fall. I laughed and laughed. I then took a sip of my Hendricks martini. After snorting out gin through my nose, I laughed some more.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My wife has never had an issue with my crocs. But shes dutch and to her they're just plastic clogs...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've never had the normal crocs, but their flip-flops are AMAZING!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a pair that I used to use as 'outdoor slippers'.  They were great to go into the backyard and grab something from the garden or whatever.

Also, surprisingly useful when doing backpacking trips.  They weigh almost nothing, and are great for stream crossings and hanging out by the fire after a day of hiking.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are good at keeping people away from you, perfect for a pandemic.
 
frostus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My mom had crocs because she had trouble putting on or tying regular shoes with her Parkinson's. When she passed away and we were deciding on her coffin outfit I joked that we should toss her crocs in the casket so she could get around heaven. It was a good mood lightener and we did indeed put them in there for her.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Effective Contraceptive is the name of my dong.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Disrespectful - the day after Steve Irwin's birthday?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They make a good sandal that's all I'm gonna say.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Disrespectful - the day after Steve Irwin's birthday?


It's not like we're talking about stingrays.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Disrespectful - the day after Steve Irwin's birthday?


Good thing the shoes aren't named Stingrays.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
<looks at 18? year old slaps on feet>

I don't think I have any room to judge footwear.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

