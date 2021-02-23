 Skip to content
(US Postal Service)   US Postal Service awards Oshkosh Defense 10-year contract to build up to 165,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles. Incidentally, they also make the Pentagon's armored MRAP and MATV vehicles   (media.usps.com) divider line
44
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until subby finds out about AMC
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kickbacks to DeJoy of course.

And being a military contractor, it will be five years late, three times over budget and won't actually work.

More Repuglican sabotage.

Also, Oshkosh is in White Supremacist Wisconsin.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
US Postal Service awards Oshkosh Defense 10-year contract to build up to 165,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles. Incidentally, they also make the Pentagon's armored MRAP and MATV vehicles

B'gosh.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Up to"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or American General.
Anyway, it makes sense to go with a contractor who is already verified and in the system. It's not a bad thing.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: US Postal Service awards Oshkosh Defense 10-year contract to build up to 165,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles. Incidentally, they also make the Pentagon's armored MRAP and MATV vehicles

B'gosh.


Nice, came here for this.

But this will end up in the Politics ghetto where humor is frowned upon. Now go stand in the corner.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whar awkward tag?
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.


Not to mention regenerative braking.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.


And the distances are extremely short.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 780x470]
[Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 460x432]
Whar awkward tag?


media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Visibility is not a problem, but it looks like the driver is too low
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oshkosh Defense will manufacture both zero emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE), upgrading the USPS fleet to be increasingly sustainable.

Because these just SCREAM fuel economy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.

And the distances are extremely short.


The 1970's called...

Fark user imageView Full Size


I would snap one of those up in an instant. Technology wasn't there yet, but now there's no reason not to use it for urban delivery.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.

And the distances are extremely short.


Until your power grid gets knocked out
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.

Not to mention regenerative braking.


That will cost another $50 million. And two years.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: ShavedOrangutan: sdd2000:
The 1970's called...

[Fark user image 425x318]

I would snap one of those up in an instant. Technology wasn't there yet, but now there's no reason not to use it for urban delivery.


That's a Johnny Cab...
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Or American General.
Anyway, it makes sense to go with a contractor who is already verified and in the system. It's not a bad thing.


And Wagon Queen couldn't even get a bid together.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: ShavedOrangutan: sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.

And the distances are extremely short.

Until your power grid gets knocked out


If the grid goes down, how are gas pumps going to work?  The grid just went down in Texas, did gas powered cars suddenly save the day?
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: ShavedOrangutan: sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.

And the distances are extremely short.

Until your power grid gets knocked out


If the power grid is out for long enough for that to be an issue, the presence or absence of mail trucks is pretty much the definition of "that is the least of our problems".
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 780x470]
[Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 460x432]
Whar awkward tag?


That looks topheavy af.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Armored Mail

Could be a terrible CGI animated film from DreamWorks.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Neither rain nor snow nor urban warfare. . .
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ICE will round up illegals, disguised as a postal truck.
DOJ will round up indicted terrorists, disguised as a postal truck.
DEA will round up addicted children, disguised as a ice cream marijuana truck


Got nothin'.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn.motor1.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 780x470]
[Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 460x432]
Whar awkward tag?

That looks topheavy af.


Not if there's a bunch of heavy batteries at the bottom.

Good for the postal service to finally do this.  Their Long Live Vehicles have had, well, long lives, but they are starting to finally fall apart at this point (and occasionally catching on fire), being 27+ years old.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They also have tanks

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, the postman is already prepared for self protection.

There's Homer, there's Homer too, that's also Homer, that's Homer
Youtube U8dOGKGR0zc
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: [cdn.motor1.com image 850x478]


I imagine this is what the post office would be like in the Judge Dredd universe.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look who else was gunning for this contract...

s.yimg.comView Full Size


/sad trombone noise
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They also make:

FMTV, JLTV, fire trucks, tow trucks, concrete trucks, garbage trucks, mobile (police) command vehicles, and various types of lift (boom, scissors) equipment subby.

JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Frontline™, Jerr-Dan®, Oshkosh® Airport Products, and London Machinery, INC.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Osh Kosh I desire most:

cdn7.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sdd2000: GardenWeasel: ShavedOrangutan: sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.

And the distances are extremely short.

Until your power grid gets knocked out

If the power grid is out for long enough for that to be an issue, the presence or absence of mail trucks is pretty much the definition of "that is the least of our problems".


Is there some reason standby diesel generators can't be connected along with the charging stations? Oh heck, even just a docking station for temporary trailer mounted gen set(s)?

Heck a quick look around and ABB (sue me, the bulk of my consulting for that past 20 years has been mostly GE distribution lines - familiarity) even has fleet bus and truck depot charging mods.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I sure hope that design is efficient, or something, because it looks like an AMC Pacer on growth hormones.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
inteng-storage.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Prepare for a resurgence in stamp collecting

.

.


/ I know, I know....Philately will get you nowhere
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
oshkosh.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Oshkosh Defense will manufacture both zero emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE), upgrading the USPS fleet to be increasingly sustainable.

Because these just SCREAM fuel economy

[Fark user image 850x224]


How about a CNG concrete or garbage truck? They also built Terramax drone trucks. They've got a division that does nothing else except think stuff up. Literally. Several hundred engineers in an office that do nothing all day but try to design various truck / truck manufacturing improvements. They've been (supposedly) working on a pure electric FMTV and HEMTT for a while now. I bet Tesla has run headlong into a few Oshkosh patents trying to build their semi.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Kickbacks to DeJoy of course.

And being a military contractor, it will be five years late, three times over budget and won't actually work.

More Repuglican sabotage.

Also, Oshkosh is in White Supremacist Wisconsin.


Ohh the kickbacks have already started.  Did you see the article about slowing the first class mail?  Wanna know why that is?  If they don't fly it and truck it instead, guess who profits from the extra trucks?  XPO logistics.  Guess who has (or at least had) an interest in XPO logistics?  Bingo!  We have a winner.  Mr DeJoy come on down and claim your corruption prize!
 
Conthan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: WTFDYW: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 780x470]
[Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 460x432]
Whar awkward tag?

That looks topheavy af.

Not if there's a bunch of heavy batteries at the bottom.

Good for the postal service to finally do this.  Their Long Live Vehicles have had, well, long lives, but they are starting to finally fall apart at this point (and occasionally catching on fire), being 27+ years old.


I'm not sure how mancy LLVs are still in use, I only see them now when maintenance brings it over as a replacement vehicle for the day while they work on the regular vehicle. At my office we're using FFVs (which are around 20 years of use now), the Promaster vans, the Uplander vans (such a piece of crap), and the new Mercedes right hand drive vehicles.
 
Focks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a big improvement on the old GM S10 pickup platform, which hasn't been built for a few years, so something new was needed. Actually, I am old enough to remember 250 Chevys in UPS trucks. Also Onan diesels.
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.


I'll wager they haven't decided to ignore it. It's worth noting that OSK was partnered with Ford in this and both are investors in Microvast, a battery tech company currently going public via SPAC under the THCB ticker. They'll likely leverage Microvast battery tech (they're also developing solid state batteries) and incorporate it into their design. As an aside - Microvast is breaking ground on a plant in TN (I believe the DoE asked them to do this). So look for the new Oshkosh mail delivery vehicles to be equipped with American made batteries which aligned with the Biden admins buy America initiative.

In retrospect this was the most solid pick the USPS could make. The other company, Workhorse is a new startup and doesn't have the track record of delivering vehicles and servicing them like Ford/Oshkosh do.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: GardenWeasel: ShavedOrangutan: sdd2000: I wonder if Biden's executive order on electric/hybrid was part of this or has the Postal Service decided to ignore it.

Residential postal delivery vehicles are probably a poster child for electrification as the distance traveled is pretty well known and they return to a set location every night.

And the distances are extremely short.

Until your power grid gets knocked out

If the grid goes down, how are gas pumps going to work?  The grid just went down in Texas, did gas powered cars suddenly save the day?


If the distances are short, a charge may last several days.  Also, a motorpool could be fitted with its own backup power source if electricity in the area is unreliable.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: GardenWeasel: Oshkosh Defense will manufacture both zero emission battery electric vehicles (BEV) and fuel-efficient low-emission internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE), upgrading the USPS fleet to be increasingly sustainable.

Because these just SCREAM fuel economy

[Fark user image 850x224]

How about a CNG concrete or garbage truck? They also built Terramax drone trucks. They've got a division that does nothing else except think stuff up. Literally. Several hundred engineers in an office that do nothing all day but try to design various truck / truck manufacturing improvements. They've been (supposedly) working on a pure electric FMTV and HEMTT for a while now. I bet Tesla has run headlong into a few Oshkosh patents trying to build their semi.


I'll bet they have a batmobile.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: WTFDYW: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 780x470]
[Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 432x432] [Fark user image image 460x432]
Whar awkward tag?

That looks topheavy af.

Not if there's a bunch of heavy batteries at the bottom.

Good for the postal service to finally do this.  Their Long Live Vehicles have had, well, long lives, but they are starting to finally fall apart at this point (and occasionally catching on fire), being 27+ years old.


I read an article about a year ago about the fires. It said they lose about 150 a year to catching fire.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image 780x470]
[Fark user image 432x432] [Fark user image 432x432] [Fark user image 460x432]
Whar awkward tag?


Still better looking than the one Turkey's Karsan put up:
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
