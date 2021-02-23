 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What do you call 4,000,000 oboes on a vacant lot?   (twitter.com) divider line
39 Comments



‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> 200k per acre?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good start?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Oboemination.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Good lord, you really do have one for everything.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks Oboema
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Obhorrent?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll bet they'll take 3750000 oboes
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oboe! Anyway.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apprentice:  Why spell $4 million out like this?  It's confusing.
Signmaker:  We get paid by the letter, son.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
According to many wind players, that's a lot of kindling.  Done right, you could probably melt a tuba.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A little bit ironic?
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
An ill wind that no one blows good?
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oboe Graveyard
Valley Of The Oboes
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
8,000,000 reeds?
4.8 oboes per square foot (4.8 osf)?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imagine the hate you could generate if you could prop them all up so they could catch the wind and make one long drawn out note everytime the wind blows.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A symfunny?

/ I'll show myself out.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A noise complaint?
 
LongBent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Woodwinds suck.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The worst Jethro Tull tribute band ever?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are there even 4 million oboes on Earth?
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rather natural for the count in the sign to be minor like that, I think.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An ill wind that nobody blows good?
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...an opportunity for a kink party?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It cost 4 million oboes but you only have one piccolo.
Ironic...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ground Zero for a nuclear bomb test?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wouldn't even buy one oboe.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks, Oboema.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd call it some hooligan with a sharpie.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Slightly better than a Worldwide Recorder Festival?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Depends on how many spoons you have, and how many forks you need.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Four million oboes, and no two of them tuned to match each other.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hobnail: A good start?


This was the answer subby was looking for.

/Subby
//String player
///Woodwind and brass players are just a bunch of blowhards.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For those who might not get it: it's meant to say "4 MILLION OBO" with OBO = "or best offer", but someone being funny vandalized it.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oboe-oy, that's a tough one. I'll have to reed up on the subject.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
a fancy-pants World Cup spectator section.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whatshisname: Are there even 4 million oboes on Earth?


Yeah, but we don't call'em oboes anymore, mate. They're 'omeless.
 
