 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ESPN)   Tiger Woods wishes he could take a mulligan on his last drive   (espn.com) divider line
68
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 23 Feb 2021 at 3:08 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did he swerve so he wouldn't hit an eagle?
 
Spyder11791
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doh..  I submitted "Tiger Woods drives one into the rough."   :)
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice headline subby.

Multiple leg injuries according to other sources, with multiple surgeries upcoming. 

Yikes.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tiger is never going to golf competitively again.  He has a twice (thrice?) reconstructed back.  Now a broken leg, at minimum, on top of whatever other damage happened to him here.  Can't imagine a rollover crash is good on his back, either.
I just hope this wasn't drug related.  He just had another surgery on his back.  Pain medication can be a nasty bugger sometimes.  Just speculating, but that's the first thing that came to my mind.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Nice headline subby.

Multiple leg injuries according to other sources, with multiple surgeries upcoming. 

Yikes.


Just how many legs did Tiger have?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Nice headline subby.

Multiple leg injuries according to other sources, with multiple surgeries upcoming. 

Yikes.



Nicklaus' record is safe now.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Nice headline subby.

Multiple leg injuries according to other sources, with multiple surgeries upcoming. 

Yikes.


That will mess up any athlete's career, the car is mangled to absolute shiat. I guess glad nobody else was involved or died?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: phimuskapsi: Nice headline subby.

Multiple leg injuries according to other sources, with multiple surgeries upcoming. 

Yikes.

Just how many legs did Tiger have?


Walking in to Waffle House or walking out?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I saw pictures of the wreck. Looked like he drove it into the rough again

/Hope he's ok
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Declassify Issue: phimuskapsi: Nice headline subby.

Multiple leg injuries according to other sources, with multiple surgeries upcoming. 

Yikes.

Just how many legs did Tiger have?

Walking in to Waffle House or walking out?


It was a Perkins waitress!! That makes it WAY classier.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
in b4 we find out tiger is a raging alcoholic
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Single car crash? Isn't that code for drunk or high. Or fell asleep because you stayed up to long drunk and high?
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cubs300: He just had another surgery on his back.


Guarantee pilled to the gills.  Back surgery requires the good oxy.

I'll never understand these ultra wealthy ppl don't hire drivers, like a proper wealthy person.  drink all you want, pop pills, enjoy bugar sugar, won't have to worry about a thing.  Driver will handle the heavy machinery for ya.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
his agent reported severe legs injuries and currently in surgery.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Local LA media is useless as usual. But I'm sure the cable news stations aren't any better.

https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/live/​
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/lo​c​al/tiger-woods-taken-to-hospital-after​-rollover-wreck-in-rancho-palos-verdes​-area/2533846/
https://ktla.com/on-air/live-streamin​g​/
https://abc7.com/live-tiger-woods-tak​e​n-to-hospital-after-socal-car-crash-/1​0364656/
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was he driving?  Because I do not understand why anyone with many millions of dollars would ever drive themselves.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice headline Subby.
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ambien
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Multiple leg injuries according to other sources,


Does he have a hole in one?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Single car crash? Isn't that code for drunk or high. Or fell asleep because you stayed up to long drunk and high?


Lets not jump to conclusions it could also be driving way to fast for the conditions.
 
darch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Single car rollover at 0712 hours? 100% drink or drug related.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn...hope he,
A. Lives
B. can still golf competitively.

Time to fire his caddy, he gives terrible driving advice
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Surgery for leg injuries. Won't be seeing him at the Masters.
 
hervatski
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's in surgery, that's not a good sign for his game. Glad he's alive.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Single car crash? Isn't that code for drunk or high. Or fell asleep because you stayed up to long drunk and high?


Apparently it's a nasty curve, and he was driving a loaner SUV -- one of the tournament organizers' new Genesis GV80's:

thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size


Which ended up looking like:

resources.stuff.co.nzView Full Size



Either it's a testament to the car's safety engineering, or an indictment of its handling.  Maybe both.
 
indylaw
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Single car crash? Isn't that code for drunk or high. Or fell asleep because you stayed up to long drunk and high?


In daylight on a dry road in good visibility? Probably.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does Elin have an alibi?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

downstairs: Was he driving?  Because I do not understand why anyone with many millions of dollars would ever drive themselves.


Some people like driving.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scumm: Cubs300: He just had another surgery on his back.

Guarantee pilled to the gills.  Back surgery requires the good oxy.

I'll never understand these ultra wealthy ppl don't hire drivers, like a proper wealthy person.  drink all you want, pop pills, enjoy bugar sugar, won't have to worry about a thing.  Driver will handle the heavy machinery for ya.


I recently had hip surgery and oh boy did they back up the Percocet truck.  I didn't need half of what they gave me (so I quit taking it.)

I imagine a back does not heal as well as a hip (I was in zero pain after about a week, maybe less.)

I abhor pain meds because I have people close to me who have become addicted.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Damn...hope he,
A. Lives
B. can still golf competitively.

Time to fire his caddy, he gives terrible driving advice


I hope he lives.  It is incredibly improbably that he will ever golf again.
 
VictoryCabal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: VictoryCabal: Single car crash? Isn't that code for drunk or high. Or fell asleep because you stayed up to long drunk and high?

Apparently it's a nasty curve, and he was driving a loaner SUV -- one of the tournament organizers' new Genesis GV80's:

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x478]

Which ended up looking like:

[resources.stuff.co.nz image 710x399]


Either it's a testament to the car's safety engineering, or an indictment of its handling.  Maybe both.


He should have stuck with Buicks.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's there for the Genesis invitational and he was driving a GV80. That's a very fast SUV, but has some serious safety features. Yet it looked like this after Tiger drove it:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like he was going WAY to fast.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is Tiger old enough for the Senior PGA yet?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Damn...hope he,
A. Lives
B. can still golf competitively.

Time to fire his caddy, he gives terrible driving advice


He'll live.

There were questions on his golfing ability even before this (see his CBS interview this weekend), so I'm guessing no.  But that's wild speculation.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he was having sex with his car and it rolled over on him.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is Tiger Woods related to James Woods?

It's my understanding that if they don't say 'Jaws of Life' at least every sixty seconds, then the outcome becomes much more dire; can anyone confirm? And why aren't there any other 'Jaws', like the Jaws of Joy or the Jaws of Health?

They're talking about this to no end on the TV but they haven't mentioned if there were any guns in the car and if so, are they okay?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Warthog: VictoryCabal: Single car crash? Isn't that code for drunk or high. Or fell asleep because you stayed up to long drunk and high?

Apparently it's a nasty curve, and he was driving a loaner SUV -- one of the tournament organizers' new Genesis GV80's:

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x478]

Which ended up looking like:

[resources.stuff.co.nz image 710x399]


Either it's a testament to the car's safety engineering, or an indictment of its handling.  Maybe both.


That's not a Buick!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Nice headline subby.

Multiple leg injuries according to other sources, with multiple surgeries upcoming. 

Yikes.


should be obvious if he has bruising where the seat belt should be.  If he wasn't wearing a seat belt, that's really bad.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
and it looks like he cleared out quite a swath of the brush/flora so I'm thinking he was moving at pretty decent rate of speed.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warthog: VictoryCabal: Single car crash? Isn't that code for drunk or high. Or fell asleep because you stayed up to long drunk and high?

Apparently it's a nasty curve, and he was driving a loaner SUV -- one of the tournament organizers' new Genesis GV80's:

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x478]

Which ended up looking like:

[resources.stuff.co.nz image 710x399]


Either it's a testament to the car's safety engineering, or an indictment of its handling.  Maybe both.


Can actually happen with cars that handle very well, if drivers are used to cars that don't.  Can lead to over-steering the better handling car.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warthog: VictoryCabal: Single car crash? Isn't that code for drunk or high. Or fell asleep because you stayed up to long drunk and high?

Apparently it's a nasty curve, and he was driving a loaner SUV -- one of the tournament organizers' new Genesis GV80's:

[thumbor.forbes.com image 850x478]

Which ended up looking like:

[resources.stuff.co.nz image 710x399]


Either it's a testament to the car's safety engineering, or an indictment of its handling.  Maybe both.


It's not like this is the first time we've seen Tiger Woods crash a car:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The last time this happened, the dealer the SUV was returned to tried to sell it for a premium because Tiger Woods had crashed it as he fled from his wife. I dunno what ended up happening with that.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This seasons done and given his back injury issues and now this, that might be it for his career.  Hopefully he recovers so he can be there for his kids and loved ones.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Does Elin have an alibi?


She is rushing to his side with a 7 iron in her hand.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Protip for Black athletes in LA who need to go somewhere: walk.
 
darch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: phimuskapsi: Nice headline subby.

Multiple leg injuries according to other sources, with multiple surgeries upcoming. 

Yikes.

should be obvious if he has bruising where the seat belt should be.  If he wasn't wearing a seat belt, that's really bad.


As someone who's dealt with crashes professionally, I'd be fascinated to see the specifics of this incident. And skid marks, engine crush depth, objects struck before final rest, etc. The ChiP will pull the ECU and get a good amount of info from it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Protip for Black athletes in LA who need to go somewhere: walk.


Yeah, can't blame the weather for this one.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Horribly ironic but there is an image of a real estate sign he hit going off the road.  "Rolling Hills Real Estate".  Not joking.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: and it looks like he cleared out quite a swath of the brush/flora so I'm thinking he was moving at pretty decent rate of speed taking a penalty.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.