(The New York Times)   "Poetry is eternal graffiti written in the heart of everyone." The City Lights have dimmed, Lawrence Ferlinghetti has died at the age of a hundred and one   (nytimes.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 4:04 PM



23 Comments
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Constantly risking absurdity                             ​and death           whenever he performs                              ​above the heads                                 ​of his audience  the poet like an acrobat                               ​climbs on rime                                  ​to a high wire of his own makingand balancing on eyebeams                              ​above a sea of faces            paces his way                              to the other side of day   performing entrechats                            ​and sleight-of-foot tricksand other high theatrics                              and all without mistaking                    any thing                              for what it may not be      For he's the super realist                               ​who must perforce perceive                  taut truth                                b​efore the taking of each stance or stepin his supposed advance                               ​toward that still higher perchwhere Beauty stands and waits                                 ​with gravity                               ​to start her death-defying leap     And he            a little charleychaplin man                                   ​who may or may not catch              her fair eternal form                                  ​spreadeagled in the empty air                 of existence
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for everything, Lawrence.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
snap snap snap snap snap snap
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow. That's a name I have heard in a long time. Rip
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not a huge fan of his style but he was a major talent.

RIP (man)
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here I sit
Broken hearted
Ferlinghetti
Post not smarted
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
R.I.P. :(

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Constantly risking absurdity and death



whenever he performs


above the heads of his audience


the poet like an acrobat


climbs on rime


to a high wire of his own making


and balancing on eyebeams


above a sea of faces


paces his way to the other side


of day performing entrechats


and sleight-of-foot tricks


and other high theatrics


and all without


mistaking any thing  for what it may not be


For he's the super realist


who must perforce perceive


taut truth before the taking


of each stance or step


in his supposed advanc


e toward that still higher perch


where Beauty stands and waits


with gravity  to start her death-defying leap


And he a little charley chaplin man


who may or may not catch


her fair eternal form


spreadeagled in the empty air of existence



Was it supposed to be something like that, because the formatting here sucks and I have no idea if I did that even close to right
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ave Atque Vale.  What a life.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a copy of A Coney Island of The Mind somewhere in my collection.   Then again, everyone has a copy of A Coney Island of The Mind somewhere in their collection.   I think part of their appeal is that they never bothered to update the cover or packaging so everyone was under the impression that they were picking up a first edition.

It holds up well.  Give it a reread.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I absolutely loathe poetry, despite minoring in lit and having a prof for a mom. If I never read another verse I'll die happy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I absolutely loathe poetry, despite minoring in lit and having a prof for a mom. If I never read another verse I'll die happy.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Had a small role in the otherwise-forgettable Darwin Awards film.   Others in the movie included Jerry Harrison and IIRC Lee Ving.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lawrence Ferlinghetti - I Am Waiting
Youtube F2JvdcbkgtY
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: Not a huge fan of his style but he was a major talent.

RIP (man)


Also, with City Lights, made others' writing available
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of the coolest men who's ever lived. I was starting to believe he might be indestructible.
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RIP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I absolutely loathe poetry, despite minoring in lit and having a prof for a mom. If I never read another verse I'll die happy.


Poetry that hates poetry. Nice!
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We are the same people / only further from home / on freeways fifty lanes wide / on a concrete continent / spaced with bland billboards / illustrating imbecile illusions of happiness

--Ferlinghetti
 
detonator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ALL the Beats have DROPPED
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least he didn't go cowered in unshaven rooms in underwear, burning money in wastebaskets and listening to the Terror through the wall.

Not like you.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Poop
spelled backwards
is
still pooP


POETRY!
 
reyreyrey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

guestguy: Poop
spelled backwards
is
still pooP


POETRY!


Onomatopeia
Hate to be ya
 
