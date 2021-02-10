 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   ♫ Through the long lonely nights, they broke the drains. The roadwork crews don't have big brains. Down on Main Street. ♫   (mlive.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is it newsworthy?

Used to do reports on this kind of thing in my city, they happen fairly often. Somebody clears the line, they do a cleanup, done.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why is it newsworthy?

Used to do reports on this kind of thing in my city, they happen fairly often. Somebody clears the line, they do a cleanup, done.



The issue here is that the bypass pumping failed and caused all sorts of a mess.

/still not really a very important news story, though.
//'something that the local newspapers would cover' kind of thing
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Why is it newsworthy?

Used to do reports on this kind of thing in my city, they happen fairly often. Somebody clears the line, they do a cleanup, done.


Fun Fact:  Bob Seger grew up in Ann Arbor and wrote the song about AA's Main Street, which was pretty seedy back in the 60s and 70s.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: AlgaeRancher: Why is it newsworthy?

Used to do reports on this kind of thing in my city, they happen fairly often. Somebody clears the line, they do a cleanup, done.

Fun Fact:  Bob Seger grew up in Ann Arbor and wrote the song about AA's Main Street, which was pretty seedy back in the 60s and 70s.


He also wrote Night Moves and Like a Rock about being constipated.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shiat (pun intended). And I was thinking of paddle board renting at Argo Park in April.
 
Wasn't Looking at his Neck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The Googles Do Nothing: AlgaeRancher: Why is it newsworthy?

Used to do reports on this kind of thing in my city, they happen fairly often. Somebody clears the line, they do a cleanup, done.

Fun Fact:  Bob Seger grew up in Ann Arbor and wrote the song about AA's Main Street, which was pretty seedy back in the 60s and 70s.

He also wrote Night Moves and Like a Rock about being constipated.


What about the Fire Down Below? That too?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope the people that clean up sewage get paid well.
I couldn't do it.  I'd be involuntarily heaving if I got anywhere near it, getting absolutely nothing done.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I hope the people that clean up sewage get paid well.
I couldn't do it.  I'd be involuntarily heaving if I got anywhere near it, getting absolutely nothing done.


In the business you open up a foul manhole and say " smells like money".

/ the work is shiatty but is also steady because no matter what tomorrow may bring there will be toilets.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How is that different than any given Saturday during college football season?
 
