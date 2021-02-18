 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Vermont has incredibly lax gun laws, because they traditionally hunt and target shoot. But when a lunatic buys up land and turns it into a Militia training ground, they discover asking people to be responsible doesn't work on crazy   (nytimes.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zoning laws are very strict there, and previous gun ranges failed because they couldn't get the permits. So he decided "it's better to ask for forgiveness than permission", which happens to be the mantra of date rapists.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Zoning laws are very strict there, and previous gun ranges failed because they couldn't get the permits. So he decided "it's better to ask for forgiveness than permission", which happens to be the mantra of date rapists.


"The GQP" takes less keystrokes to say the same thing - don't waste effort.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought the sole reason New Hampshire existed was for guys like this.  how did he end up in Vermont?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what Ethan Allen would say?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: I wonder what Ethan Allen would say?


Check out the deals on my low-priced bedroom sets?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the hills west of town - which is where the trouble started..."

No shiat.
Thats where trouble always starts.

You know what doesnt start in the hills west of town?
Boy Scout Jamborees
Easter egg hunts
Bake sales
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but you should have seen the cheese plates.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Yeah, but you should have seen the cheese plates.


A cheese plate doesn't seem like it would be microwave or dishwasher safe.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: guestguy: Yeah, but you should have seen the cheese plates.

A cheese plate doesn't seem like it would be microwave or dishwasher safe.


that's a gouda un.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can't have nice things because some people are CRAZY.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: guestguy: Yeah, but you should have seen the cheese plates.

A cheese plate doesn't seem like it would be microwave or dishwasher safe.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just checked my Pocket Constitution and it doesn't say anything about zoning laws in there.  Check and mate, gun grabbers.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And as always, a handful of assholes are determined to ruin it for everyone.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I wonder what Ethan Allen would say?


Help, help, get me out of this box!
 
bthom37
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know, towns have come up with solutions for this kind of thing before
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bthom37: You know, towns have come up with solutions for this kind of thing before


I feel triggered.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the neighbors looked into Mr. Banyai's past. An Army spokesman confirmed that Mr. Banyai had served briefly in the 1990s, showing up in records as a private, the Army's lowest rank.

How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

And of course he looks like this
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bslim:
How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

just his neck.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Thank God there we have these strong able militia men, being necessary for the security of our free state!" - not one soul in the last 150 years
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: the neighbors looked into Mr. Banyai's past. An Army spokesman confirmed that Mr. Banyai had served briefly in the 1990s, showing up in records as a private, the Army's lowest rank.

How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

And of course he looks like this
[static01.nyt.com image 683x1024]


Did he button his shirt in the dark?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bthom37: You know, towns have come up with solutions for this kind of thing before


You're calling for vigilantism? Isn't that what people re afraid of the land owner doing?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's lucky he didn't try that idle threat bullshiat with someone like my friend. My friend would basically tell him to put up or shut up. My friend isn't violent, heck he doesn't even try to be tough looking, but he's next to impossible to intimidate. The other guy would probably figure out ten seconds too late he farked with a guy that was in FORECON.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: the neighbors looked into Mr. Banyai's past. An Army spokesman confirmed that Mr. Banyai had served briefly in the 1990s, showing up in records as a private, the Army's lowest rank.

How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

And of course he looks like this
[static01.nyt.com image 683x1024]


Where are his Oakley's?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skyotter: Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.


Okay, I'm interested. Link?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine if, like, fantasy LARPers got this frothy over their hobby. The entire back of their mom's minivan plastered with "I roll 20's" stickers and "Pro-Elf Porn".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: skyotter: Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.

Okay, I'm interested. Link?


It's just Russia
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Intrepid00: skyotter: Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.

Okay, I'm interested. Link?

It's just Russia


Oh, now that just sounds boring Russian day.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: the neighbors looked into Mr. Banyai's past. An Army spokesman confirmed that Mr. Banyai had served briefly in the 1990s, showing up in records as a private, the Army's lowest rank.

How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

And of course he looks like this
[static01.nyt.com image 683x1024]


The truth about most people who were in alternative units is you won't find out they were unless 1) you're their relative/friend, or 2) you try to fark them up.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: skyotter: Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.

Okay, I'm interested. Link?


https://newrepublic.com/article/15966​2​/libertarian-walks-into-bear-book-revi​ew-free-town-project

Fark user imageView Full Size

This drawing kinda says it all.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bthom37: You know, towns have come up with solutions for this kind of thing before


I heard about that one when I lived in Missouri: Dude was shot in broad daylight on main street in front of 40 people, and Nobody Saw Nothin!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bslim: the neighbors looked into Mr. Banyai's past. An Army spokesman confirmed that Mr. Banyai had served briefly in the 1990s, showing up in records as a private, the Army's lowest rank.

How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

And of course he looks like this
[static01.nyt.com image 683x1024]


Stands with arms held out 16 inches from his torso to create the illusion of lats.
 
bthom37
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: bthom37: You know, towns have come up with solutions for this kind of thing before

You're calling for vigilantism? Isn't that what people re afraid of the land owner doing?


I find the Skidmore case fascinating.  It's straight out of the American civic mythos, but it happened in the Reagan era.
 
actualaca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:

Did he button his shirt in the dark?

He said he counted himself amongst the tough.  Never mentioned if he was in the smart group.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: Bslim: the neighbors looked into Mr. Banyai's past. An Army spokesman confirmed that Mr. Banyai had served briefly in the 1990s, showing up in records as a private, the Army's lowest rank.

How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

And of course he looks like this
[static01.nyt.com image 683x1024]

Stands with arms held out 16 inches from his torso to create the illusion of lats.


Imaginary Lat Syndrome is a serious affliction. I lost one of my dearest friends to a Monster Energy overdose.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Intrepid00: skyotter: Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.

Okay, I'm interested. Link?

https://newrepublic.com/article/159662​/libertarian-walks-into-bear-book-revi​ew-free-town-project

[Fark user image 425x566]
This drawing kinda says it all.


Maybe the bears helped teach Libertarians the concept of nuance...as they dug through trash and shiat in the streets.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Intrepid00: skyotter: Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.

Okay, I'm interested. Link?

https://newrepublic.com/article/159662​/libertarian-walks-into-bear-book-revi​ew-free-town-project

[Fark user image image 425x566]
This drawing kinda says it all.


Oh geez, one tried to eat a lady in a wheelchair (among a few others) because it's bad to have the government step and stop you from feeding bears or being careless with trash.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Bslim: the neighbors looked into Mr. Banyai's past. An Army spokesman confirmed that Mr. Banyai had served briefly in the 1990s, showing up in records as a private, the Army's lowest rank.

How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

And of course he looks like this
[static01.nyt.com image 683x1024]

Stands with arms held out 16 inches from his torso to create the illusion of lats.

Imaginary Lat Syndrome is a serious affliction. I lost one of my dearest friends to a Monster Energy overdose.
[Fark user image 425x239]


Dude cant even line up the buttons on his shirt correctly. No wonder he never made it past PFC.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Always chirping about "rights," and always conveniently leaving out that those rights also come with "responsibilities."
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: And of course he looks like this
[static01.nyt.com image 683x1024]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: bthom37: You know, towns have come up with solutions for this kind of thing before

You're calling for vigilantism? Isn't that what people re afraid of the land owner doing?


This guy is an asshole, a bully and obviously a sociopath. He already has a case pending In NY and has lost his right to own firearms in that state.  His Facebook group has anonymously threatened a number of citizens and neighbors.  He claimed he didn't know who was threatening these people and a judge didn't buy it and issued a restraining order for one neighbor.  He shouldn't even have the range per zoning law.  And law enforcement keeps playing hot potato with regards to who should or should not deal with him. Oh and we kind of have a crazy right wing militia problem in this country.   I think there may be a moral argument to be made for vigilante justice with regards to human trash like this guy.  Not saying it would be right but you could make a case.
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Imaginary Lat Syndrome


TIL such a thing exists.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: sugar_fetus: bthom37: You know, towns have come up with solutions for this kind of thing before

You're calling for vigilantism? Isn't that what people re afraid of the land owner doing?

This guy is an asshole, a bully and obviously a sociopath. He already has a case pending In NY and has lost his right to own firearms in that state.  His Facebook group has anonymously threatened a number of citizens and neighbors.  He claimed he didn't know who was threatening these people and a judge didn't buy it and issued a restraining order for one neighbor.  He shouldn't even have the range per zoning law.  And law enforcement keeps playing hot potato with regards to who should or should not deal with him. Oh and we kind of have a crazy right wing militia problem in this country.   I think there may be a moral argument to be made for vigilante justice with regards to human trash like this guy.  Not saying it would be right but you could make a case.


In all seriousness, the unwillingness of police to confront this guy and enforce the laws gets to the heart of right wing militancy in this country- the police are sympathetic.

If this were a black panther training Antifa in paramilitary tactics, they would roll up on him with an Army. But because he's training right-wing militias, it's crickets from the cops.
 
Birnone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
dothemath:Stands with arms held out 16 inches from his torso to create the illusion of lats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Bslim: the neighbors looked into Mr. Banyai's past. An Army spokesman confirmed that Mr. Banyai had served briefly in the 1990s, showing up in records as a private, the Army's lowest rank.

How much you wanna bet he claimed to be some sort of spec-op?

And of course he looks like this
[static01.nyt.com image 683x1024]

Where are his Oakley's?


Didn't you hear - HD Vision is where it's at:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

guestguy: UltimaCS: Intrepid00: skyotter: Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.

Okay, I'm interested. Link?

https://newrepublic.com/article/159662​/libertarian-walks-into-bear-book-revi​ew-free-town-project

[Fark user image 425x566]
This drawing kinda says it all.

Maybe the bears helped teach Libertarians the concept of nuance...as they dug through trash and shiat in the streets.


If Libertarians are digging through trash and shiatting in the streets, I'm not sure there's much the bears can teach them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I should be in the kitchen: guestguy: UltimaCS: Intrepid00: skyotter: Reminds me of the story of that libertarian utopia that was overrun by bears, because people kept feeding bears.

Okay, I'm interested. Link?

https://newrepublic.com/article/159662​/libertarian-walks-into-bear-book-revi​ew-free-town-project

[Fark user image 425x566]
This drawing kinda says it all.

Maybe the bears helped teach Libertarians the concept of nuance...as they dug through trash and shiat in the streets.

If Libertarians are digging through trash and shiatting in the streets, I'm not sure there's much the bears can teach them.


You'd be surprised.
 
