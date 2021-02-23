 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Strongbad sings on vinyl   (youtube.com) divider line
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thatched roof cottages!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure Fark will hate that, but I enjoyed it.

/"I'll see you on the turntable. And also in your nightmares."
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Teh Strongbazz is still alive??
Well everybody TECHNO RAVE!!!!

Strong Bad Email #45 - Techno
Youtube JwZwkk7q25I
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
" ...And who can forget.....Everybody to the Limit (Come on Fhqwhgads) "

Strong Bad Emails: Everybody to the Limit
Youtube s-WTbGupxbk
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, he's certainly no Milli Vanilli.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No Sloshy!...does this  record even have a B side?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"She is not dead. So glad she is not dead"

Brilliant
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

genner: No Sloshy!...does this  record even have a B side?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Um. ::dead air:: Um.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

genner: No Sloshy!...does this  record even have a B side?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish this was real.  I also wish I could fit into my Strongbad T shirt.
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ppth going all trendy with the new poly-vinyl format.

You can't really enjoy Homestar Runner unless you listen to it in the original Macromedia Flash.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IronTom: I wish this was real.  I also wish I could fit into my Strongbad T shirt.


They're real and they're spectacular.

/So spectacular, in fact, that they're already sold out for now.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IronTom: I wish this was real.  I also wish I could fit into my Strongbad T shirt.


I know feel old that I've been watching Strong Bad since before I met my partner in 2007. Yeah, I'd buy that vinyl, it would make a good dj tool.
 
