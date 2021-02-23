 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Summit county Ohio, home to the fifth largest city in Ohio, will be allotting Covid-19 vaccines by lottery. Feelin' lucky?   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Remember to play responsibly.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doing it by risk assessment is just to difficult. Gambling, they understand.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Summit county Ohio, home to the fifth largest city in Ohio, will be allotting Covid-19 vaccines by lottery. Feelin' lucky?


Well, do ya, punk?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Crakron folks already have the needles.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not sure that's worse that her in Massachusetts. We've got tiers of eligible folk, and my wife is now eligible for a shot, but you have to sit on vaxfinder.mass.gov hitting refresh every 10 seconds to get an appointment. We got her one 40 miles away despite the fact that the senior center in our town is also a vaccination site.  I had to fill in the forms three times to get through the entire process. The first two times, the appointment was gone before I got there.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alternatively, there's the Shirley Jackson method.
 
neongoats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Summit County, home to at least 50% of Ohio's meth.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You said Ohio twice, Subby.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shirley Jackson seen laughing manically.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Buffalo, NY is going to start making appointments for half the city tomorrow. Gotta make sure my phone is charged.

/and my battery bank
 
