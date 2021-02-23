 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   "Rich White People" purportedly using social media to share secret codes on Covid vaccination appointments intended for poor, ethnic Californians. And don't get me started on those SnowPiercer accommodations   (ktla.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.org
 
Dunkel_99
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.


Now you did it...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.


"Reverse racism?"

Is that like, oh, y'know, "regular racism" but with a special term for when white people are perceived as the victims?
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

8 inches: Reverse racism is still racism.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just announce a location and give shots to whoever shows up.  This "fairness" bullshiat isn't getting people vaccinated.  A vaccination is a vaccination.  I don't care where you live or what color you are, anyone who gets the shot is one less person that can transmit this thing.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stop virtue signaling my virtue signal, it tickles
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Um, shouldn't the person administering the vaccine be able to easily spot if the person is using the wrong code?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Um, shouldn't the person administering the vaccine be able to easily spot if the person is using the wrong code?


Oblig

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.


Don't be ridiculous.  For most white Farkers, calling other white people racist is their raison d'etre
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.


All rich assholes are white, you've been on Fark long enough to know this.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
go ahead & get their death vaccine  , do it for zee cheeldrunz ju can no longer have
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
on the internet, no one knows what color you are
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just make the vaccines readily available for everyone. Sign up to get an appointment slot and then just go.

It's better that more people get vaccinated quicker to actually develop a herd immunity than it is to drag everything out trying to determine who is more essential or worthy of getting vaccinated faster, after of course medical professionals.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Just announce a location and give shots to whoever shows up.  This "fairness" bullshiat isn't getting people vaccinated.  A vaccination is a vaccination.  I don't care where you live or what color you are, anyone who gets the shot is one less person that can transmit this thing.


No, but yes.
 
theriotact28
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?


The article doesn't say it's white people utilizing the codes, it simply describes them as "wealthier." Don't get me wrong, these access codes are stupid, but the article doesn't explicitly malign rich white people.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This thread went to shiat immediately, and should be cleansed with fire.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.

All rich assholes are white, you've been on Fark long enough to know this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is why you use lists of single-use tokens.... It only has to be 8 characters long to be unguessable at random for most intents and purposes.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The important thing is white people are the real victims here.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just make the vaccines readily available for everyone. Sign up to get an appointment slot and then just go.


Just do something that's impossible! Why bother trying to use limited resources to their greatest benefit, when we can just pretend they're not limited?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.


Reverse racism is something that only racists say guy.
🙄
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: on the internet, no one knows what color you are


I'm a cat.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theriotact28: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

The article doesn't say it's white people utilizing the codes, it simply describes them as "wealthier." Don't get me wrong, these access codes are stupid, but the article doesn't explicitly malign rich white people.


The LA Times article linked in the article says its white people and Asians from affluent areas.  They farking canceled vaccine appointments so they could distribute a new code.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is nothing in TFA that states the ethnicity of the alleged appointment takers.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.

Reverse racism is something that only racists say guy.
🙄


Brave of you to admit that, pal.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Until they announce vaccines for folks other them 1b status, I'm  just gonna slog it out till it's my turn.

/not worth the risk of being a Fark headline to get cuts in line.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: theriotact28: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

The article doesn't say it's white people utilizing the codes, it simply describes them as "wealthier." Don't get me wrong, these access codes are stupid, but the article doesn't explicitly malign rich white people.

The LA Times article linked in the article says its white people and Asians from affluent areas.  They farking canceled vaccine appointments so they could distribute a new code.


In alignment with most American's beliefs that it is better to waste a dose than to give it to a line jumper**

**as of about 2 weeks ago.  Our deepest held convictions tend to be pretty mobile here and this may no longer be accurate.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Um, shouldn't the person administering the vaccine be able to easily spot if the person is using the wrong code?


Like the picture from TFA, where the car at the front of the line is a Mercedes S Class, a popular choice among the socially and economically disadvantaged...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just make the vaccines readily available for everyone. Sign up to get an appointment slot and then just go.

It's better that more people get vaccinated quicker to actually develop a herd immunity than it is to drag everything out trying to determine who is more essential or worthy of getting vaccinated faster, after of course medical professionals.


West Virginia: Ok, got it.

California: Wait, we have to have studies showing the disparity of impact among different ethnicities, and a team to determine if there's any cultural appropriation involved. We're also researching the background of Edward Jenner to see if he ever made any racist or phobic statements. These are all far more critical than a pandemic!

/Tongue is mostly in cheek. Mostly.
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well they're entitled, rich, and white, so they must be republicans.
But they aren't anti-vax and live in Cali so they must be democrats...

(((popping/frying sounds, smell of ozone)))

Damn libertarians!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.

All rich assholes are white, you've been on Fark long enough to know this.

[Fark user image image 220x151]


Right? WTF? We all know Oprah is a giant size large type size asshole
🙄
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.

"Reverse racism?"

Is that like, oh, y'know, "regular racism" but with a special term for when white people are perceived as the victims?


You see, racism against white people is more special, ergo it deserves a special term.

"Reverse Racism" ironically proves white privilege actually exists.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

guestguy: This thread went to shiat immediately, and should be cleansed with fire.


Somebody left a 20cm grogan in the boobies.

/grogans sound bigger in metric units
//grogan
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: theriotact28: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

The article doesn't say it's white people utilizing the codes, it simply describes them as "wealthier." Don't get me wrong, these access codes are stupid, but the article doesn't explicitly malign rich white people.

The LA Times article linked in the article says its white people and Asians from affluent areas.  They farking canceled vaccine appointments so they could distribute a new code.


So to you, the worst thing about a vaccine you don't want for a disease you don't think exists is that they cancelled appointments for people who aren't supposed to get it so that it could go to people who are?
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just make the vaccines readily available for everyone. Sign up to get an appointment slot and then just go.

It's better that more people get vaccinated quicker to actually develop a herd immunity than it is to drag everything out trying to determine who is more essential or worthy of getting vaccinated faster, after of course medical professionals.


But according to Biden last week, Hispanics and African Americans don't know how to use the internet. Therefore, the internet is privilege and should be taken down. Bye bye you Farkers!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: EvilElecBlanket: Um, shouldn't the person administering the vaccine be able to easily spot if the person is using the wrong code?

Like the picture from TFA, where the car at the front of the line is a Mercedes S Class, a popular choice among the socially and economically disadvantaged...


Hey, I know someone who read on the internet that they saw someone buy lobster and champagne with food stamps and hoped into a Mercedes.  People on welfare tend to have pretty nice cars.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: The important thing is white people are the real victims here.


Well, to be fair, it's really painful, beyond belief, to give up privilege.
Hell, it's ass-rape to even be forced to acknowledge one's privilege.
It's more painful than child birth/death.
🙄
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just make the vaccines readily available for everyone. Sign up to get an appointment slot and then just go.

Just do something that's impossible! Why bother trying to use limited resources to their greatest benefit, when we can just pretend they're not limited?


Well tell me how much this makes sense. My wife is a teacher who's been working from home since March. She got vaccinated the other day. I'm an "essential employee" (as defined by the state) who travels all throughout NYC on a daily basis, making multiple stops and working in all sorts of varying conditions. I'm lower on the totem pole than the intellectually disabled. That's not a knock on them, it's just the truth based on the NYs eligibility.

I drove my wife to her appointment. I was also ready, willing and able to get my vaccine and do my part to help stop this bullshiat from spreading. Why couldn't I just walk in with her and get my shot?
 
Lsherm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People are probably selling the codes. In DC, once I figured out how to grab DMV appointments that weren't months in the future I scheduled three appointments in case my first one got canceled. When it didn't, I gave one away and another guy gave me $20 for the third even though I didn't ask him for any money.

If the identity checks aren't very stringent, those codes are worth money. Hell, I got my vaccine through my company and they didn't check my ID for either shot. I could have been anybody.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If there is one real world practical lesson that being a gaming geek has taught me, it's this:

If a loophole that can be used to cheat exists, someone will find it.  And they will use it.

Especially true if money is involved, but it doesn't need to be.

Hell, when money is involved, the loopholes are usually designed in.

(Not that I'm cynical or anything...)
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just make the vaccines readily available for everyone. Sign up to get an appointment slot and then just go.

It's better that more people get vaccinated quicker to actually develop a herd immunity than it is to drag everything out trying to determine who is more essential or worthy of getting vaccinated faster, after of course medical professionals.

West Virginia: Ok, got it.

California: Wait, we have to have studies showing the disparity of impact among different ethnicities, and a team to determine if there's any cultural appropriation involved. We're also researching the background of Edward Jenner to see if he ever made any racist or phobic statements. These are all far more critical than a pandemic!

/Tongue is mostly in cheek. Mostly.


You realize California's ahead of the national average now, right?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not surprising if true. If there's one thing wealthy white people know how to do is network. It's how they and especially their descendants stay wealthy, from real estate to the best private schools to college/university and eventually that corner office. It's the only explanation behind so many morons falling upwards in society.

vudukungfu: on the internet, no one knows what color you are


Los Angeles. If you have to use your name, address and zip code to sign up, it's not difficult to figure out.
LA is one of the most segregated cities in the country, but it's not because of race the way it would be in other places. It's by economics.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

theriotact28: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

The article doesn't say it's white people utilizing the codes, it simply describes them as "wealthier." Don't get me wrong, these access codes are stupid, but the article doesn't explicitly malign rich white people.


If someone reads "wealthy" and automatically assumes "white", they're racist.


DNRTFA.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just make the vaccines readily available for everyone. Sign up to get an appointment slot and then just go.

Just do something that's impossible! Why bother trying to use limited resources to their greatest benefit, when we can just pretend they're not limited?


ALSO rich people have the resources to avoid c19. They have mask. And privilege to avoid people, can go to remote virus relocations, can make request others can't and on and on. Why any rich person is rushing is beyond me. Hell if I was wealthy I'd want to be less just to make sure the vaccine is perfectly safe considering I've got the money to avoid c19 in the first place.

Speaking of all that; what's Howie Mandel doing nowadays?
is he a bunker somewhere ?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skinink: vudukungfu: on the internet, no one knows what color you are

I'm a cat.


Mew two
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skinink: vudukungfu: on the internet, no one knows what color you are

I'm a cat.


Mew too
 
Greil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just make the vaccines readily available for everyone. Sign up to get an appointment slot and then just go.

It's better that more people get vaccinated quicker to actually develop a herd immunity than it is to drag everything out trying to determine who is more essential or worthy of getting vaccinated faster, after of course medical professionals.


Well no, but actually also no.

If you can work from home like the article says the code abusers are doing, you're at lower risk by far of both catching and spreading the virus. "Underserved communities" that Cali is trying to target are consistently left with more crowded conditions, an inability to skip work or work from home, and often have to rely on other communal support pillars that unavoidably put them in proximity to other people. Vaccinating these people shuts down far more infection vectors that work from home whitey, so until there's enough vaccine for everyone you want to target the people most at risk of catching and spreading it.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: on the internet, no one knows what color you are


You're cyan 3 actually
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: waxbeans: 8 inches: Just curious, how do they know they're white?  And why should anyone be receiving these shots before others simply because of the color of their skin?

Reverse racism is still racism.

Reverse racism is something that only racists say guy.
🙄

Brave of you to admit that, pal.


Hell. I was born in Texas. Went to school with racist. How could I not be racist?
In the words of Muhammad Ali no Viet Cong ever called me.............
 
