(The New York Times)   The reason France has been doing so poorly with its vaccine rollout will be familiar to anyone who has worked in middle management in corporate America: They hired McKinsey to run it   (nytimes.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's more of a party animal
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yes, but it will be the most documented, analyzed, well-understood and expensive failure possible! And plenty of opportunities for follow-up studies.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mr_a: Yes, but it will be the most documented, analyzed, well-understood and expensive failure possible! And plenty of opportunities for follow-up studies.


This guy gets it
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
France has a fully functional public health system that regularly handles healthcare for all of its citizens. Why the fark would they need an American business consulting firm to help them give shots to people?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
McKinsey - Hand them your watch so they can tell you what time it is, for just $500/hr.
 
