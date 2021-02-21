 Skip to content
 
Former pianist for Canned Heat sure could have used some
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fabulous Thunderbirds? So he was Tuff Enuff?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"We both stayed in our own beds trying to stay warm. I came out of it OK, and he obviously didn't."


should've got naked and into bed together.  you know, to conserve body heat
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Fabulous Thunderbirds? So he was Tuff Enuff?


For a while at least. not so much now.
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He had a great right hand, close to Johnnie Johnson-like intensity. This sucks.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, that's terrible news. Goddamn it....
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh man, I feel horrible. I actually laughed out loud at that headline.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Their version of Boogie Chillin with John Lee is my favorite.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Oh man, I feel horrible. I actually laughed out loud at that headline.


I'm bringing extra ice water to Hell for laughing at that. I'll give you the window seat if you bring ice cream.
 
