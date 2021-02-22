 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Dogs in Russian city are turning blue and pink and no one seems to know why   (nypost.com) divider line
30
    More: Weird, Russia, chemical plant, Prussian blue, bizarre phenomenon, veterinary hospital, Lobachevsky Research Institute of Chemistry, Nizhny Novgorod State University, clearer details  
•       •       •

phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick, where is Paris Hilton?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone's gender reveal gone awry?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: someone's gender reveal gone awry?


One better: the dogs themselves are being bred for gender reveal parties.
 
rat_creature
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Promo for yet another '80s-nostalgia reboot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure would be a noble thing to examine and identify
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

The bizarre phenomenon has occurred in and around the town of Dzerzhinsk, about 242 miles east of Moscow, near the abandoned Dzerzhinskoye Orgsteklo chemical plant that once manufactured highly toxic hydrocyanic acid, which is also a core ingredient in a once commonly used "Prussian blue" dye. Experts believe this detail may help explain why some pups are now blue through-and-through - including their excrement, according to vets.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: someone's gender reveal gone awry?


Came here for this, leaving satisfied
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat the brown snow.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't eat the brown snow.


Yellow snow still A-Okay!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They robbed a bank. It's dyepacks, duh.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this one of those stories that pops up annually?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the feral dogs started rooting around in a stash of a pH indicator
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people are spray painting them.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dzerzhinsk and Dzerzhinskoye? They were told to be pink and blue OR ELSE...
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, even the dogs in Russia look depressing.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madness - Turning Blue (Keep Moving Track 3)
Youtube KNg4pqc5qh8
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rat_creature: Promo for yet another '80s-nostalgia reboot?

[Fark user image image 682x384]


Oh shiat :0
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: Christ, even the dogs in Russia look depressing.


They're out of vodak.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of my kids favorite book. Go Dog Go!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Isn't this one of those stories that pops up annually?


Yes, and gets greened weekly
 
animekev
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These are Reservoir Dogs
 
rfenster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is a gender-reveal cannon manufacturing plant in that town.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If I saw this, I would wonder too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once had a dog poop out a rainbow. She ate (more like swallowed whole) an entire pack of the tiny size Chiclets.

/she was fine and continued to sneak food she should have had
// that dog loved a cup of coffee too
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Multi-colored Russian dogs?
proman.rsView Full Size
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Didn't Dr Seuss have a book called " ONE biatch 2 biatch RED biatch BLUE biatch"?
 
wiredroach [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pinko running dogs...
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I used to work in a warehouse in the worst part of Houston and there were packs of wild dogs that would just roll in and out of there at will. And they were mean, they would corner me on top of the shipping desk. So I kept a paintball gun under my desk. Driving around the neighborhood you'd see dogs running around with orange spots all over them.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: If I saw this, I would wonder too.
[Fark user image image 425x283]


"Oh, those poor Smurfs!"
 
