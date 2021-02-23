 Skip to content
(Forbes)   In a shocking twist the U.S. Air Force reveals the "F" in "F-35 stealth fighter" stood for "fail" all along   (forbes.com) divider line
97
    More: Fail, F-16 Fighting Falcon, U.S. Air Force's top officer, Cold War-vintage F-16s, F-22 Raptor, United States Air Force, Lockheed Martin, F-22s, lightweight fighter  
•       •       •

Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a sticker price of around $100 million per plane, including the engine, the F-35 is expensive.

Glad they include the engine, seems like an important piece of equipment...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about instead of one plane that does everything, we go back to specializing the planes and see if that makes them less expensive and lighter.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: How about instead of one plane that does everything, we go back to specializing the planes and see if that makes them less expensive and lighter.


But...then the air force generals won't have the fanciest and most expensive toys. God help them, some of them might not even be supersonic.

No I'm sorry but your plan just won't work
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The F-35 is a Ferrari, Brown told reporters last Wednesday.

Apparently the F stands for Ferrari.

Why are we buying Ferraris when Corvettes get the job done? I swear, if someone gives me the line of "We do it so we can invest in the next generation fighter and be ready for..."

So, we basically pour unlimited amounts of money to produce a useless piece of sh*t? That's the Uncle Sugar I know and love.

Seriously, we've got to fix this kind of procurement nightmare.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Pentagon and Lockheed could fark up a lunch order.

Pratt & Whitney would blow off the engine.

Then Boeing would make it nose dive into the salad bar.
 
chawco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wait this was supposed to be an inexpensive plane??

Hold on while I go look up how to  say epic fail in 23 languages.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The F-35 is a Ferrari, Brown told reporters last Wednesday.

Apparently the F stands for Ferrari.

Why are we buying Ferraris when Corvettes get the job done? I swear, if someone gives me the line of "We do it so we can invest in the next generation fighter and be ready for..."

So, we basically pour unlimited amounts of money to produce a useless piece of sh*t? That's the Uncle Sugar I know and love.

Seriously, we've got to fix this kind of procurement nightmare.


That's easy. Have the military design and manufacture their own equipment instead of buying it from private corporations.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think the fleet size for the F-35 was way to big, and it still has a role, and there is obviously going to be a benefit of derivative technologies and just general learning that occurred in the program, and its stupid to consider all of that wasted cost. Its also important not to fall into sunk cost.

Its the internet though so everyone will shiat all over the f-35.

Oh and hopefully this is in before some idiot says we should keep building more a-10s because they are cool and brrrrt and whatever.

I think it makes sense to consider reducing what we procure. Navy and Marines do need something like the f-35. Air Force not so much, at least in its numbers, for its intended role.
 
goodncold
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Saab Gripen E...at least that is what I hope Canada goes for to replace the F-18s.

F-18s are awesome but expensive to maintain then rekit. F-16's were great for what they were intended for but longevity wasn't part of that build.

US unfortunately will by another experimental plane as a job's program at 10 times the production cost. Then blame social programs for the debt.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cdn.nextgov.comView Full Size


Each one filled with high explosives.

That's your future. That's your nightmare.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The F-35 is a Ferrari, Brown told reporters last Wednesday.

Apparently the F stands for Ferrari.

Why are we buying Ferraris when Corvettes get the job done? I swear, if someone gives me the line of "We do it so we can invest in the next generation fighter and be ready for..."

So, we basically pour unlimited amounts of money to produce a useless piece of sh*t? That's the Uncle Sugar I know and love.

Seriously, we've got to fix this kind of procurement nightmare.


I think the question should instead be "Why are we letting the defense contractors tell us there's a job to be done?"
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is that the plane  that can't fly in rain?  It if were made in Texas it couldn't fly in snow or wind.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Apparently the F stands for Ferrari.


The cost of a Ferrari and the reliability of a Tesla.
 
wantingout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So what will they do now to waste tax dollars?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Yes, we're talking about the F-35. The 25-ton stealth warplane has become the very problem it was supposed to solve"

Because it was the plan all along, to fleece the taxpayers. Meanwhile, the same scumbags who allowed that have a problem with legislating a living wage and student loan forgiveness. Both would do more to.protect the future of the country than that stupid toy.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: NewportBarGuy: Apparently the F stands for Ferrari.

The cost of a Ferrari and the reliability of a Tesla.


A Ferresla
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I frown on these shenanigans.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nope, just push out more F35 airframes, even an F16 derived "low end" plane would end up costing more than additional F35s on a per-frame basis when you amortize the R&D and support train costs over the number of airframes. Basically the F35 is about as cheap as you are going to get on a modern military jet on a flyaway cost (at under $80M each) so any theoretical margin for a slightly less expensive airframe is going to be eaten 20x over on the program costs. That's before you even get to the inevitable avionics upgrades which would then have to be duplicated across 2 programs instead of just being developed for the F35. Nope, there is no way an actual accounting analysis would ever show a "cheaper" plane program would actually lead to any savings for the taxpayer.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Might as well just dust off the farking Tigershark which those fools should have bought in the first place.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wantingout: So what will they do now to waste tax dollars?


B-21.  B-21 please pick up the white courtesy phone.


Won't someone thing about the jerbs?  All the poor jerbs?  Yes.  My company makes boxes but the company that makes the struts for the F-35 buys one box a month from me to ship those struts.  My company depends on the F-35/
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wantingout: So what will they do now to waste tax dollars?


Flying aircraft carriers. Like they had in "Avengers"
Hail Hydra
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Sounds like the perfect time for a sequel.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: Nope, just push out more F35 airframes, even an F16 derived "low end" plane would end up costing more than additional F35s on a per-frame basis when you amortize the R&D and support train costs over the number of airframes. Basically the F35 is about as cheap as you are going to get on a modern military jet on a flyaway cost (at under $80M each) so any theoretical margin for a slightly less expensive airframe is going to be eaten 20x over on the program costs. That's before you even get to the inevitable avionics upgrades which would then have to be duplicated across 2 programs instead of just being developed for the F35. Nope, there is no way an actual accounting analysis would ever show a "cheaper" plane program would actually lead to any savings for the taxpayer.


Thank you kind Boeing spokesperson.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who is this supposed to fight again?  A machine gun mounted on a toyota truck somewhere in Africa?  A mud hut?
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It seems to me, an average internet idiot, that the vast majority of "low-end" use cases can be fulfilled with a mix of Reaper-style drones complimented by an AWACS and maybe a rotation of A-10s. Iterate +1 generation and I could see a heavy loitering bomber/mothership platform like a B-1 (or B-21 variant) being necessary to stay above MANPAD range.

For "high-end" fights, it seems like any sort of zippy tactical jets become a lot less important when state-backed cyberattacks and nuclear weapons become part of the threat model.
 
sid244
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thanks for telling us what we already knew.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xanadian: NewportBarGuy: Apparently the F stands for Ferrari.

The cost of a Ferrari and the reliability of a Tesla.


Actually, Teslas don't actually break down all that often. They may have roofs that fall off
Fark user imageView Full Size

and have the fit and finish of a Kia from the 90's,
Fark user imageView Full Size

but they don't actually break down (except when the wheels fall off).
Fark user imageView Full Size


Other than that, they're solid.
 
huntercr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm interested to see what happens to the future of the plane itself since there are orders out there for thousands of plane from a dozen Allied countries.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Is that the plane  that can't fly in rain?  It if were made in Texas it couldn't fly in snow or wind.


This is the one that "Can't turn, can't climb, can't run".  It loses out to previous generations of American fighters, loses to it's cheap Chinese knock-off, etc.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I think the fleet size for the F-35 was way to big, and it still has a role, and there is obviously going to be a benefit of derivative technologies and just general learning that occurred in the program, and its stupid to consider all of that wasted cost. Its also important not to fall into sunk cost.

Its the internet though so everyone will shiat all over the f-35.

Oh and hopefully this is in before some idiot says we should keep building more a-10s because they are cool and brrrrt and whatever.

I think it makes sense to consider reducing what we procure. Navy and Marines do need something like the f-35. Air Force not so much, at least in its numbers, for its intended role.


The A10 should be around until they decide to buy a proper plane for the role, my vote is for the Super Tucano.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The F-35 is a Ferrari, Brown told reporters last Wednesday.

Apparently the F stands for Ferrari.

Why are we buying Ferraris when Corvettes get the job done? I swear, if someone gives me the line of "We do it so we can invest in the next generation fighter and be ready for..."

So, we basically pour unlimited amounts of money to produce a useless piece of sh*t? That's the Uncle Sugar I know and love.

Seriously, we've got to fix this kind of procurement nightmare.


There's a concept in development process called a feature freeze.  When a feature freeze is declared, the intention is that no new features be added to the system.  Sometimes a new feature is warranted, but usually it's as a consequence of trying to provide for tighter integration of already-declared or already-developed features rather than to introduce something wholly new to the process.

It sounds like one of the F-35's program's problems is that they focused on the features and feature bloat more than they did getting initial batches of units ready, built, and delivered.  It's very, very common for aircraft to go through revisions, where initial "flights" have a limited set of features, and subsequent revisions are built with future "flights" as new orders, with older models sometimes being returned for refit to the same tech-level as the later ones.

For that to work though, the initial base has to be sound.  It doesn't sound like the initial base of the F35 was sound though, so no early revs to be replaced with F-35b, F-35c, F-35d, where perhaps the originals could then come back in for that refit to -c or -d status.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: BitwiseShift: Is that the plane  that can't fly in rain?  It if were made in Texas it couldn't fly in snow or wind.

This is the one that "Can't turn, can't climb, can't run".  It loses out to previous generations of American fighters, loses to its cheap Chinese knock-off, etc.


FTFM
 
huntercr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Any farkers with wings want to explain why they can't adapt the existing plane to the main roles it does best to reduce complexity? Is there anything that can be salvaged?
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: Nope, just push out more F35 airframes, even an F16 derived "low end" plane would end up costing more than additional F35s on a per-frame basis when you amortize the R&D and support train costs over the number of airframes. Basically the F35 is about as cheap as you are going to get on a modern military jet on a flyaway cost (at under $80M each) so any theoretical margin for a slightly less expensive airframe is going to be eaten 20x over on the program costs. That's before you even get to the inevitable avionics upgrades which would then have to be duplicated across 2 programs instead of just being developed for the F35. Nope, there is no way an actual accounting analysis would ever show a "cheaper" plane program would actually lead to any savings for the taxpayer.


https://stratpost.com/gripen-operatio​n​al-cost-lowest-of-all-western-fighters​-janes/

So a Gripen runs $4500/hour...versus the $25,000 / hour for a F35 and those numbers came from the manufacturer so to be taken with a bit of salt.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is anyone really shocked? Remember when the B-2 couldn't fly at night and we ordered a crapton of them? This is SOP and the reason why NASA doesn't have a competitor to the Dragon capsule. We are willing to throw money into giants pits in the name of partnering with companies to go through a terrible process. And somehow forgiving student debt is frowned upon, but by all means, let's sink more money into these awful weapon systems.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

huntercr: Is there anything that can be salvaged?


It runs Doom.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1. shiat. That cost a lot.
2. Welp. Can't afford any social spending or stuff that would improve working class lives.
3. So anyhow we have to spend a lot on another shiny military project.
4. goto 1.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stating the obvious here: the F-35 is what happens when the Good Idea Fairy gets an unlimited budget.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
robodog:
The A10 should be around until they decide to buy a proper plane for the role, my vote is for the Super Tucano.

Which is an incredibly logical choice. The A-10 was designed, literally, with mowing down soviet armor in the fulda gap.

You don't need that when you are dealing with some numbnuts in a desert in a CAS role. The A-10 wouldn't last in a current contested modern battlefield, and is overkill on anything below it even if you wanted to deal with keeping it operational for 30 years.

We absolutely need a plane for CAS, and the F-35 is a shiat choice for it. But so is the A-10 at this point aside from the cool factor. Unless Fonzie is SecDef, lets make some smart choices.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Is anyone really shocked? Remember when the B-2 couldn't fly at night and we ordered a crapton of them? This is SOP and the reason why NASA doesn't have a competitor to the Dragon capsule. We are willing to throw money into giants pits in the name of partnering with companies to go through a terrible process. And somehow forgiving student debt is frowned upon, but by all means, let's sink more money into these awful weapon systems.


We ordered 21 of them, and they can fly in night.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yep, trying to cram everything into one body, and replace multiple jets.

USAF/Navy/Marines...all have slightly different needs and uses.

It's a good jet, if everything worked. It does not.
The ALIS system is buggy
The gun is too small
Electronics and avionics are still a bit too 'out there'
etc

The good news - No one else can produce comparable jet either.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: It seems to me, an average internet idiot, that the vast majority of "low-end" use cases can be fulfilled with a mix of Reaper-style drones complimented by an AWACS and maybe a rotation of A-10s. Iterate +1 generation and I could see a heavy loitering bomber/mothership platform like a B-1 (or B-21 variant) being necessary to stay above MANPAD range.

For "high-end" fights, it seems like any sort of zippy tactical jets become a lot less important when state-backed cyberattacks and nuclear weapons become part of the threat model.


Reaper pilots don't get promoted to General and drones are inexpensive, in comparison.

If those issues can ever be fixed, the Air Force could move to a 90% drone fleet.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Oregon Air National Guard was supposed to replace its aging F-15C Eagles with F-35s, for its Western Air Defense Sector mission.

Now they're getting the F-15EX.  Brand new, right off the assembly line.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [cdn.nextgov.com image 850x389]

Each one filled with high explosives.

That's your future. That's your nightmare.


Make them accessible to gamers at $19.99 a month and we'll make a profit every time we go to war.
 
wantingout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Irving Maimway: Is anyone really shocked? Remember when the B-2 couldn't fly at night and we ordered a crapton of them? This is SOP and the reason why NASA doesn't have a competitor to the Dragon capsule. We are willing to throw money into giants pits in the name of partnering with companies to go through a terrible process. And somehow forgiving student debt is frowned upon, but by all means, let's sink more money into these awful weapon systems.

We ordered 21 of them, and they can fly in night.

We ordered 21 of them, and they can fly in night.


It's a good way to keep the profits high for defense contractors, and make it look to taxpayers and bureaucrats like it's because new better products are being developed.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Showing my age here

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That headline seems really misleading.  What it should say is "After wasting billions of dollars for the failed F-35, the Air Force now wants billions more for another new jet."

Seriously, did the Air Force General use some of his bribe money from Lockheed for botox?  How do you say this with a straight face?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

goodncold: robodog: Nope, just push out more F35 airframes, even an F16 derived "low end" plane would end up costing more than additional F35s on a per-frame basis when you amortize the R&D and support train costs over the number of airframes. Basically the F35 is about as cheap as you are going to get on a modern military jet on a flyaway cost (at under $80M each) so any theoretical margin for a slightly less expensive airframe is going to be eaten 20x over on the program costs. That's before you even get to the inevitable avionics upgrades which would then have to be duplicated across 2 programs instead of just being developed for the F35. Nope, there is no way an actual accounting analysis would ever show a "cheaper" plane program would actually lead to any savings for the taxpayer.

https://stratpost.com/gripen-operation​al-cost-lowest-of-all-western-fighters​-janes/

So a Gripen runs $4500/hour...versus the $25,000 / hour for a F35 and those numbers came from the manufacturer so to be taken with a bit of salt.

https://stratpost.com/gripen-operation​al-cost-lowest-of-all-western-fighters​-janes/

So a Gripen runs $4500/hour...versus the $25,000 / hour for a F35 and those numbers came from the manufacturer so to be taken with a bit of salt.


Well, if we were going to buy an existing airframe on a COTS basis and just develop an avionics suite for it THAT might have cheaper lifetime costs than more F-35s, but I haven't seen that proposed as an actual solution to the problem, all I've seen proposed out of the pentagon is starting up a new airframe design process, and since no modern program like that has come in at less than $20B you're never going to save net dollars by going that route. As I said above I think the A-10 should be replaced by the existing Super Tucano, it's an existing plane that fulfills the need. I'd be all for order a bunch of Gripens for the cheap end of the range, but that's not how Washington works.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Is anyone really shocked? Remember when the B-2 couldn't fly at night and we ordered a crapton of them? This is SOP and the reason why NASA doesn't have a competitor to the Dragon capsule. We are willing to throw money into giants pits in the name of partnering with companies to go through a terrible process. And somehow forgiving student debt is frowned upon, but by all means, let's sink more money into these awful weapon systems.


EISENHOWER LITERALLY WARNED US

/though he farked up by leaving 'congressional' out of 'military industrial complex'
//because he wanted to preserve his legacy of working with congress
///... jesus farking christ are politicians' egomaniacal quests for legacies the most goddamned annoying...
 
zbtop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To me, the biggest problem with a lot of these aircraft is replaceability.

If the US got in a hot war and lost a significant amount of aircraft, replacing them would basically be impossible. F35 production stands at about 2 per week (averaged out) currently if I'm not mistaken.  Estimates on restarting F22 production are ~$40 Billion and almost 7 years to get the first 40 replacements into service.

Meanwhile, many existing aircraft in service haven't had a new airframe produced in literal decades, and the production tooling and human expertise involved in their original manufacturing is long gone.

The munitions these aircraft carry have similar problems, lots of the missiles and bombs are very impressive, and we make enough for a slow sustained consumption in low level conflicts, but would be run dry in a major shooting war very quickly. When each munition is a 6 or even 7 digit expendable, that gets insanely expensive.

This also isn't limited to aircraft. The US Navy does not have enough missiles to fully stock all of its warships in current service, much less a reserve for extended conflict. Not a single new Abrams Tank hull has been produced in the 21st century, every new tank is a stripped and rebuilt hull originally manufactured in the 80's or 90's.
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

