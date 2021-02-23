 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   "Sometimes you say I was watching these Islamic State videos, but I was watching porn 10 minutes later"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You need some time to retool between fapping sessions.  In my younger days 10 minutes might have been enough.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You need some time to retool between fapping sessions.  In my younger days 10 minutes might have been enough.


Why are you fapping to ISIS videos?
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porque no los dos?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: The Googles Do Nothing: You need some time to retool between fapping sessions.  In my younger days 10 minutes might have been enough.

Why are you fapping to ISIS videos?


I could see that.

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: The Googles Do Nothing: You need some time to retool between fapping sessions.  In my younger days 10 minutes might have been enough.

Why are you fapping to ISIS videos?


Why wouldn't you be?

1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My goodness!
We certainly have come a long way from hiding playboys in the woods...
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The defendant denied supporting Isis and said he "wasn't even getting radicalised" by watching the group's propaganda videos.

and then...

Jurors were previously played some of the raps that Abu sent to two of his brothers, including one where he called himself a "straight Isis supporter" and ended with the words: "My shank [knife] penetrate ya, got my suicide vest - one click, boom, and I'll see you later."

Has a future in politics this one...
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jihadist rapper eh:
"Jurors were previously played some of the raps that Abu sent to two of his brothers, including one where he called himself a "straight Isis supporter" and ended with the words: "My shank [knife] penetrate ya, got my suicide vest - one click, boom, and I'll see you later."

Sounds like:
"Bollocks, I'm a liability! I am the Invisible Jihadi! They seek him here, they seek him there, but here's not there, he's blowing up your slag sister!"
// dark comedy
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapping about suicide bombing? Too bad hip-hop already has a standard called "Ready to Die."
 
Captain_Impavid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, his story is kinda plausible, in the sense that I can totally picture someone making that kind of string of bafflingly stupid decisions.

"I need to make money now that i'm out of prison"

"OH , I know, I'll be a tik tok rapper with a "parody" jihadi persona.  NOTHING about my history or background or the fact that two of my brothers joined ISIS should make that a terrible idea at all."

"I should get a sword and vest and stuff, to flesh out the "character."  Man this is going to be AWESOME"

I've known people this oblivious, this perfectly capable of navigating their way to exactly the worst decision.  

Not sure if it's actually the case here, but it's definitely plausible. Which is sad.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, anyone who is into Alan Titchmarsh porn really doesn't need prison adding to their obviously very long list of life-problems, yo.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ha e really been following this story. Is there more evidence then he made some tik tok videos?

/making tik tok videos should be punishable
// but I don't think it is
 
orbister
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: The Googles Do Nothing: You need some time to retool between fapping sessions.  In my younger days 10 minutes might have been enough.

Why are you fapping to ISIS videos?


Googled "How to get some head" ?
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Chemlight Battery: The Googles Do Nothing: You need some time to retool between fapping sessions.  In my younger days 10 minutes might have been enough.

Why are you fapping to ISIS videos?

Why wouldn't you be?

[Fark user image 850x668]


I think her wings look too sharp.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This unfortunate young man appears to be mentally ill.
I hope he gets the help he needs.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I read that at first as "Icelandic state videos"  Which I imagine is a bunch of trolls in grainy videos threatening the locals.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How is that guy a "conspiring terrorist", yet a buncha GOPnik fascists openly plot an actual coup on Parler or plot to overthrow the US Govt & kill cops, yet they get charged with trespassing (maybe).
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You could say he's...
<puts on sunglasses>
One big circle jerk....
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can go to jail just for watching it. Is that illegal in China?
 
camarugala
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Yo! O got Jaheed in ma heed!"
 
