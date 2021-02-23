 Skip to content
(MSN)   You had one job to do at the school Mr. Anti-Crime Man. One. Job   (msn.com) divider line
    More: News, Criminal Investigation Department, Sex offender, Human sexual behavior, Birmingham, Crime, Police, West Midlands, Coventry  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seth Rogan, no! You were so good in that one role you played as the stoner who had a girl who was out of his league and now this?
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross. I can take a lot of things, and I can joke about a lot of things, but harming children is my red line.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would argue he's doing his job extremely well in a 'don't be me' capacity
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leading by such a shatty example, he's going above and beyond!


Leading by such a shatty example, he's going above and beyond!
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos for not shiatting where you work, I guess.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Darryl Moffatt"

That many double letters in a name is disturbing.  No wonder.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school police officer has always been a stupid idea. Mine basically just walked the halls intimidating people just by being there.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size


Never leave Seth Rogan in  charge
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to commit a crime when you're sexting...
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: The school police officer has always been a stupid idea. Mine basically just walked the halls intimidating people just by being there.


For many schools, yes.  However depending on the location and neighborhood, it can be understandable as the officers job is as much to deter illegal behavior from coming on to campus from the outside than it is to deal with the students.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: The school police officer has always been a stupid idea. Mine basically just walked the halls intimidating people just by being there.


I was "interviewed" by one waaaay back in high school, as some anonymous person (my girlfriend's parents) had called the chief of police to say that my friends and I were having a D&D "ritual" that weekend.

By the end of the conversation, there was one more tabletop gamer in the world.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: I would argue he's doing his job extremely well in a 'don't be me' capacity


Let's think about it for a moment. Were they committing crimes while he was molesting them? No, they were not.

/Okay. That joke may have crossed the line. But I'm not sure so posting it anyway.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh yeah, like when there's a kid with an assault rifle and the cop flees the premises.
The SRO's job is to funnel black kids into the prison system.

For many schools, yes.  However depending on the location and neighborhood, it can be understandable as the officers job is as much to deter illegal behavior from coming on to campus from the outside than it is to deal with the students.


Oh yeah, like when there's a kid with an assault rifle and the cop flees the premises.
The SRO's job is to funnel black kids into the prison system.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barry McCockner: Gross. I can take a lot of things, and I can joke about a lot of things, but harming children is my red line.


I am happy to report that he will be at the bottom of the heap in prison, getting shunned and assaulted for years. Boo-hoo. And his life afterwards will be a mess. He deserves everything he gets coming to him.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: The school police officer has always been a stupid idea.


And usually the school police officer is stupid. It's not exactly where they put the best and brightest. Well, "best and brightest" in the context of cops.
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, I mean, I wasn't a big fan of authority as a teenager but the county jail was across the street from my high school so it never occured to me that security was unnecessary. Jailbreaks did happen every now and again.

For many schools, yes.  However depending on the location and neighborhood, it can be understandable as the officers job is as much to deter illegal behavior from coming on to campus from the outside than it is to deal with the students.


Yeah, I mean, I wasn't a big fan of authority as a teenager but the county jail was across the street from my high school so it never occured to me that security was unnecessary. Jailbreaks did happen every now and again.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seven sex offenses against children and he gets less than 3 years in prison? What the goddamn fark?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I would assume that the time the kids were having sex, they weren't commuting any other crimes, yes?

So, success, kinda?


I would assume that the time the kids were having sex, they weren't commuting any other crimes, yes?

So, success, kinda?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a shame they don't just chemically castrate people who do shiat like this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and one charge of attempting to cause or incite a teenager boy to engage in sexual activity.

Kids these days. Teenage boys have to be incited to engage in sexual activity? Probably because they spend all their times with their noses in their phones and their video games. Not like when I was a kid, and you'd jump at the chance to have sex so fast you wouldn't even bother taking the onion off your belt.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"He previously admitted seven offences - three counts of making indecent photos of a child, one count of distributing an indecent image of a child, two offences of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and one charge of attempting to cause or incite a teenager boy to engage in sexual activity. "

*facepalm*
So, from what I've gathered these last few few years. "School resource officers" are good at:
*Roughing-up pre-teens
*Hiding out when 2nd Amendment enthusiasts start shooting up the joint
*engaging in sexual congress with children

Does that about cover it?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

That works. I wouldn't mind a very acute, rapidly administeted dose of lead poisoning to the back of his head either.
[Fark user image image 500x282]


That works. I wouldn't mind a very acute, rapidly administeted dose of lead poisoning to the back of his head either.
 
