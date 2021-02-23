 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Improper storage, use of explosives killed 10 Chinese miners. Please, people, store your explosives and miners seperately   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Beijing, Mining, Shandong province, mine owner, public officials, various punishments, city of Qixia, eastern China  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2021 at 7:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did they atleast take out the guy they wanted to kill?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's what they get for playing jokes with my cokes.

/ in all seriousness, hope they all recover.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: That's what they get for playing jokes with my cokes.

/ in all seriousness, hope they all recover.


Recover from being dead?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And properly. If you use your explosives properly you can kill many more miners.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: And properly. If you use your explosives properly you can kill many more miners.


Damn Creepers always blowing up my mines.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Sorry
//First thing that came to mind
///Three
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those poor kids.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [i.imgur.com image 245x150]

/Sorry
//First thing that came to mind
///Three


Damn you!
/Shakes fist
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They exploded? Oh dear. Are they alright?

/in my own particular ....
//idiom
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Saiga410: TheCableGuy: That's what they get for playing jokes with my cokes.

/ in all seriousness, hope they all recover.

Recover from being dead?


I blame the anesthesia I'm still burning off from my septum surgery.  Could have sworn it said "injured".

My bad.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They used the wrong miners. These miners defuse bombs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Saiga410: TheCableGuy: That's what they get for playing jokes with my cokes.

/ in all seriousness, hope they all recover.

Recover from being dead?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok that was funny

Good headline subby
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, Chinese gender reveal parties are more hardcore than Americans
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Saiga410: TheCableGuy: That's what they get for playing jokes with my cokes.

/ in all seriousness, hope they all recover.

Recover from being dead?


They got pet semetaries in China?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
safety is not a high consideratoin in china
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Unobtanium: [i.imgur.com image 245x150]

/Sorry
//First thing that came to mind
///Three

Damn you!
/Shakes fist


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
